Letters to the Editor: Leaving California because of finances doesn't make you a 'climate migrant'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HEALDSBURG, CALIF. - OCT. 26, 2019. A Boeing 747 supertanker drops a large load of fire retardant on a ridgeline above Healdsburg on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Firefighters cleared potential fuel for the Kincade fire ahead of predicted strong nighttime winds that could fan a blaze that has charred more than 22,000 acres in Sonoma County since it started three days ago. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A tanker drops retardant over a wildfire in Sonoma County, an area that has seen multiple catastrophic fires in the last few years. (Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: It's hard to feel sorry for Jacques Leslie and his wife having to leave California for a brand-new home in Vermont because they underestimated the cost of building their "environmentally state-of-the-art" home in Marin County.

Considering that about 160,000 Californians are forced to live without a home, Leslie's has to be the most first-world problem I have ever seen.

Leslie wrote that "Vermont's lower cost of living and simpler regulations" make it possible for him to build a brand-new home there. "Lower cost of living" is often a euphemism for lower taxes, meaning less investment in a community's need to build, operate and maintain its infrastructure. As for "simpler regulations," that usually means fewer regulations, which can risk damaging the environment.

Whatever shortcomings he found Mill Valley to have, Leslie will soon discover what it is like to live in a state where the open and concealed carry of weapons without a permit is revered next to the Bible.

Donald Bentley, La Puente

..

To the editor: Word choice matters. When Leslie calls himself a "climate migrant," he trivializes the word "migrant." As the word is understood today, and maybe always, it connotes loss of home, fear, danger, the possibility of rejection and derision.

For people like Leslie to choose to leave Marin County for Vermont and call themselves "migrants" moving to the "diaspora" is an insult to millions of people who weep every day because they actually are migrants living in a diaspora.

Holly Ciotti, Los Angeles

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • As drought worsens, tensions erupt over control of SoCal's largest water supplier

    The choice of Adel Hagekhalil to lead the Metropolitan Water District is exposing deep disagreements.

  • California and US agree to allow big offshore wind farms

    California and the U.S. government announced an agreement Tuesday to open up areas off the state's central and northern coasts to the first commercial wind energy farms on the Pacific Coast. The pact that would float hundreds of turbines off the coast of Morro Bay and Humboldt Bay was touted as a breakthrough to eventually power 1.6 million homes and help the state and federal government reach ambitious climate change goals through clean energy production. “California, as we all know, has a world class offshore wind resource, and it can play a major role in helping to accelerate California’s and the nation’s transition to clean energy,” National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy said.

  • First repairs completed on closed Memphis bridge. How long will it take to reopen?

    The bridge was closed after inspectors discovered a fracture in a steel beam earlier this month.

  • Sex and the City Revival on HBO Max: Everything We Know About And Just Like That

    Samantha won't be returning.

  • All you need to know about getting older starts with the A,B,Cs — always be curious

    In 'Radical Curiosity: One Man's Search for Cosmic Magic and a Purposeful Life,' gerontologist Ken Dychtwald shares tips on how to live fully.

  • Unions, Membership and Getting Police Out of the Schools

    Mike Antonucci’s Union Report appears most Wednesdays; see the full archive. As more and more of the nation’s schools reopen, we will see the return of students, teachers, administrators, bus drivers, custodians, food service workers and … cops. It seems like ages ago now, but the presence of law enforcement officers in the classroom was […]

  • WATCH: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes throwing at OTAs

    The Chiefs provided a first look at Mahomes in action since his offseason surgery.

  • Will rule of law succeed where Congress failed and hold Trump accountable?

    If the grand jury goes against him, Trump would be the first former US president charged with a crime ‘I think it’s a potential sign that it looks like Donald Trump is moving on from the presidency to his next turn on TV, which is as a defendant.’ Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images Standing in court, the former president pleaded not guilty to charges of financial crimes that he insists are part of a politically motivated witch hunt. Jacob Zuma, once the populist leader of South Africa, cut a humbled figure on Wednesday – and offered a potential glimpse of America’s future. A similar fate for Donald Trump became significantly more likely with reports that New York prosecutors have convened a grand jury to decide whether to indict him on criminal charges. The jurists will examine evidence gathered during the Manhattan district attorney’s two-year investigation into the former US president’s business dealings and alleged hush money payments to women on his behalf. There is a long way to go, but it is a sign that the long arm of the law may reach parts where Congress, in particular the Republican party, consistently failed by holding Trump accountable for his actions. Prosecutors have a decent chance of maintaining the perception of independence because the decision whether to bring charges rests with a jury of citizens studying evidence in secret rather than with Democrat Joe Biden’s department of justice. Biden and his attorney general, Merrick Garland, will be sure to stay as far away from the case as possible to avoid any hint of political interference. If the jury goes against him, Trump would be the first former US president charged with a crime. This would surely produce the trial of the century, a fittingly Trumpian spectacle dominating every screen. Neal Katyal, a former acting solicitor general, told the MSNBC network: “I think it’s a potential sign that it looks like Donald Trump is moving on from the presidency to his next turn on TV, which is as a defendant.” A criminal conviction and jail sentence would be seen by America’s admirers as evidence of the rule of law – and by its detractors as the vindictive pursuit of a former leader reminiscent of a failing state. Trump is bound to play on such fears when he soon resumes campaign rallies. He said in a statement on Tuesday: “This is a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history.” He added pointedly: “Interesting that today a poll came out indicating I’m far in the lead for the Republican Presidential Primary and the General Election in 2024.” The fact that the message is tired and predictable makes it no less potent among his core supporters. Special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, and the Democrats’ impeachment of Trump over his quid pro quo with the Ukraine, became regular foils for Trump on the campaign trail. When the rallies resume, expect to hear these golden oldies combined with some new material: how the 6 January insurrection was actually a fun day out with supporters kissing police, only to be hijacked by Antifa; and how the Manhattan district attorney’s case is a Democratic conspiracy designed to thwart any Trump reelection plans. Prosecutors cannot allow such nonsense to blow them off course; Trump will always find some grievance to weaponise. With the help of rightwing media and an acquiescent Republican party, it might secure him millions of votes but not enough to win the national popular vote and, current polls suggest, not the electoral college. A Trump 2024 election campaign depends on numerous variables: his age (he turns 75 next month), the lure of the golf course, how Republicans fare in the 2022 midterm elections, whether Republicans produce a viable alternative and how Biden’s economy performs. But the grand jury could scuttle it before it begins. In America, anything is possible. Four or five years from now, Trump might be back in the White House – or he might be in prison. Only the brave or foolhardy would bet which.

  • Letters to the Editor: Antisemitic attacks are rising. How much is anti-Zionism to blame?

    We need debate, but people who are reflexively anti-Israel cross a line by stoking hatred of the Jewish state and, consequently, Jewish people.

  • OL Kamaal Seymour waived by Raiders with Non-Football Injury designation

    As the Raiders take the field for OTA's, they made a roster transaction. They have waived offensive lineman Kamaal Seymour with a Non-Football Injury, which means he sustained the injury away from the facility. Seymour had originally signed with the ...

  • 'The only Bush who got it right,' as far as Trump is concerned

    "Everyone always thought George P. would carry the family banner into the next generation, but I’m not sure anyone anticipated it happening like this,” said one top Republican.

  • Democrats Ignore the Crime Spike at Their Own Peril

    The issue of public safety may be about to play its most significant role in our politics since the mid-1990s.

  • Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

    Although minimum wage is higher now than it was years ago, it isn't keeping up with the cost of living. Look at how minimum wage has changed over the years.

  • Iowa suspect blames mystery men for slaying

    The man on trial for the 2018 abduction and stabbing death of a University of Iowa student unexpectedly took the stand and claimed for the first time that two masked men were responsible for the crime but forced him to take part at gunpoint. (May 26)

  • Letters to the Editor: Thank the teachers' union for LAUSD's extremely low COVID case count

    COVID-19 cases in L.A. public schools would have likely been much higher if UTLA hadn't pushed really hard on reopening safely.

  • Lori Vallow Daybell, Chad Daybell indicted on murder charges in connection to missing children found in Idaho

    The mother and stepfather of two kids who went missing in 2019 and were found dead in Idaho last year have been charged with murder in their deaths.

  • Amazon is buying Hollywood studio MGM for $8.45 billion

    Amazon is acquiring Hollywood studio MGM for $8.45 billion.

  • Proposal to decriminalize abortion prompts debate in Malta

    A proposal to decriminalize abortion in Malta has stirred up a polarized debate on an issue long considered taboo in the country with the strictest abortion laws in the European Union. Independent lawmaker Marlene Farrugia caught many by surprise this month when she presented a bill in Parliament calling for the removal of paragraphs in the criminal code that make it a crime punishable by up to three years in prison to have an abortion or assist a woman in having one. Farrugia disagrees, saying that the fear of reprisal and punishment prevents women from seeking counselling and help in Malta, where surveys show public opinion remains firmly against abortion.

  • Lacey Chabert's Hair Routine Is All About Creating Volume

    Like Gretchen Weiners, her hair is full of secrets.

  • Lenovo posts six-fold profit gain amid chip shortage

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's Lenovo Group on Thursday posted a better-than-expected rise of 512% in fourth-quarter profit as more people working and studying from home powered demand for the world's biggest maker of personal computers. "We had the strongest quarter last quarter, actually we haven't seen such growth in almost a decade," said Yang Yuanqing, chairman of Lenovo, in an interview with Reuters on Thursday after the results were announced. Yang said growth would be sustainable even when people are returning to offices in some parts of the world, as the pandemic has changed people's behaviour.