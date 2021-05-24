Letters to the Editor: Little reader sympathy over a 'traffic ticket from hell'

SAN DIEGO, CA April 13th 2018 | San Diego police officer Mike Martinez pulls over a man at 1st Avenue and Market who looked to be talking on his cell phone on Friday in San Diego, California. The driver was released with out a citation. SDPD are on distracted driver details in an effort to reduce pedestrian and injuries and deaths. | (Eduardo Contreras / San Diego Union-Tribune)
A San Diego police officer talks to a driver he pulled over for allegedly using a cellphone in 2018. (Eduardo Contreras / San Diego Union-Tribune)

To the editor: While reading about the young woman who was written a minor traffic ticket that ballooned to $1,800 in fines and fees, I could not help but wonder how a college student in California could have so little knowledge of the state vehicle code.

This driver had expired tags and was pulled over for this offense. Then she had no proof of insurance, which most people carry with them. Then she did not show up for her court date.

A cascade of financial, health insurance and mental problems ensued. The driver states, "I wouldn't be in this mess if I had money."

How on Earth did she qualify for a driver license with so little knowledge of the law? While I realize traffic fines can be a financial burden, if everyone learned and followed the vehicle code, the burden would ease.

Timothy Chrisney, Arcadia

To the editor: It's too late for the driver to travel back in time, but for everyone else, I recommend adding their auto insurer's app to their phone just in case they don't have a copy with them. As for vehicle registration, photograph it; this should allow an officer to look up the information.

This is a tough lesson, but it's part of learning responsibilities.

Dean Blau, Lake Balboa

To the editor: In 1996, when I first became a criminal defense lawyer, I had to explain to clients that the $390 fine for reckless driving was not $390 but rather more than $1,000, all because the Legislature allowed what amounts to regressive taxes on the poor to be imposed as part of the traffic and criminal system.

The "night court" fee, while small, was a total joke, because there was no night court in that county.

I see now that the situation has gotten worse. Big surprise.

Andrew E. Rubin, Los Angeles

