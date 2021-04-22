Letters to the Editor: A low-cost homelessness fix — make evicting tenants more expensive

·2 min read
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 02: A broad coalition of tenants and housing rights organizers rally at Stanley Mosk Courthouse to protest eviction orders issued against renters Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Tenants and housing rights organizers rally at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles to protest eviction orders Sept. 2. (Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: A simple solution to preventing homelessness, unclogging the courts and maintaining fiscal discipline in the Los Angeles city budget exists, and it costs taxpayers nothing — change statutes to permit a tenant to obtain attorney fees when their landlord takes them to court and loses. ("Garcetti seeks to stem poverty, boost social justice in vision for L.A.'s recovery," April 19)

This would mean that landlords would file only the most righteous cases; that every tenant could obtain legal representation; and that case filings would plummet, thereby unclogging the courts. As I stated earlier, this would cost taxpayers nothing.

This would make buying a building in L.A. with below-market tenants and then attempting to evict them in order to increase rents likely unprofitable. It would, fairly or not, shift the burden of eviction defense from poor tenants who rent to landlords who own.

Can we all live with that to solve an intractable problem?

Ned Harris, Los Angeles

The writer is director of homelessness prevention for BASTA Inc., a tenants' rights organization.

..

To the editor: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will focus on housing. This is very good news, because in my many years of addressing homelessness, I see the lack of affordable housing as the initial calamity, the major factor, often leading to all the other problems, including psychological disability and drug addiction.

Many housed people live with addiction and psychological issues, but you don't see them on the street, because they live inside.

No one can feel safe living on the street, because they are not safe. In Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs, safety is preceded by physiological needs such as food, water and air.

Expanding Project Roomkey, which allows the city to rent hotel rooms to house unsheltered people, is a good place to start because it can provide housing quickly. This allows people to sleep in a clean bed, take a shower and receive three healthy meals a day.

But most of all, people can feel safe.

Marsha Temple, Los Angeles

The writer is executive director of the Integrated Recovery Network.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • A Model of Nonunion Representation Is Under Fire

    Mike Antonucci’s Union Report appears most Wednesdays; see the full archive. For the last 45 years, teachers unions have been the predominant political force in California, using their clout from the governor’s office down to the state’s 1,037 school districts. Except for one: the Clovis Unified School District, just north of Fresno. While there are […]

  • Letters to the Editor: Get rid of nuclear weapons. Not just some of them — all of them

    It isn't enough for the U.S. to surrender just its aging ground-based nuclear missiles. If it doesn't make sense to have some nukes, it doesn't make sense to have any.

  • Biden Pushes Carbon Plan to World Burned by U.S. Flip-Flops

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden pledged to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 as he convened 40 world leaders in a virtual summit intended to demonstrate renewed American resolve to fight climate change and pressure wary nations to raise their own ambitions.Biden announced in opening remarks for the two-day summit that the U.S. will reduce its own greenhouse gas emissions 50%-52% from 2005 levels by the end of the decade -- significantly boosting a commitment made under former President Barack Obama that was scrapped by former President Donald Trump.“No nation can solve this crisis on our own,” Biden said Thursday from the White House. “All of us, and particularly those of us who represent the world’s largest economies, we have to step up.”The new U.S. pledge is aimed at encouraging industrializing countries including China, India and Brazil that account for much of the world’s carbon output to set their own aggressive emissions-reductions targets. But Biden is likely to face a cool reception from leaders worried about committing to emissions cuts that could slow economic growth and in their opening statements, the leaders of China and India kept to previously announced targets.Biden must also confront overseas skeptics who have watched U.S. climate policy shift dramatically depending on the occupant of the White House and wonder whether the latest U.S. president’s promises can be trusted.Biden’s pledge would require changes that would touch the lives of nearly every American. But Republicans in Congress are unlikely to support legislation that would make major reductions in U.S. emissions, for example by penalizing fossil fuel use or mandating renewable power, and any regulations Biden’s administration issues are sure to face challenges from industry.“Scientists tell us that this is the decisive decade,” Biden said. “This is the decade we must make decisions that will avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis. We must try to keep the earth’s temperature to an increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius.”All 40 of the leaders invited, from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, agreed to attend and speak. Other participants include Pope Francis, members of indigenous groups from around the world, and current and former corporate executives including Bill Gates and Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News parent company Bloomberg LP.“We are at the verge of the abyss,” UN General Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said after Biden, describing the planet as “racing” toward a 1.5-degree increase in average temperatures.Xi described environmental protection in terms of productivity.“To protect the environment is to protect productivity, and to improve the environment is to boost productivity,” he said. “We need to make sure that a sound environment is there to buttress sustainable economic and social development worldwide.”The gathering is aimed at driving more aggressive climate action that may keep average global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), a key tipping point.Biden’s target is intended to put the U.S. on track to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Biden has frequently highlighted that goal -- a point where the greenhouse gases added to the atmosphere by the U.S. are completely offset by reductions.The 50%-52% pledge stemmed from an analysis of the potential for different sectors of the economy to pare greenhouse gases, according to administration officials. The cuts build on more than a decade of innovation and technological progress that has unlocked new opportunities in green hydrogen and carbon capture systems, while driving down the cost of renewable power and batteries, administration officials said.Although the pledge describes emissions cuts in only broad terms, Biden’s national climate task force will outline a sector-by-sector strategy for paring that planet-warming pollution later this year, an administration official said.The Biden administration opted not to make an explicit commitment to pare emissions of methane as part of the pledge, despite entreaties from environmentalists.Pledges of AlliesSome U.S. allies announced plans to boost previous pledges.Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised his nation’s target for greenhouse gas reductions to 40% to 45% by 2030, “blowing past” a previous goal of a 30% reduction from 2005 levels. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga raised his country’s taraget to a 46% reduction by 2030 from 26% previously.China reiterated previous plans to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and to attain net-zero status by 2060. While that wasn’t new, Xi also pledged to reduce coal consumption between 2026 and 2030.Ahead of the summit, former Secretary of State John Kerry, Biden’s special presidential envoy for climate, offered some praise for Beijing’s plans.“Obviously we have differences with China on certain issues, and climate has to be treated separately,” Kerry said, referring to rifts on trade and human rights, among other issues. “They didn’t just talk about plateauing or peaking, they have now agreed there must be actions between 2020 and 2030.”Biden’s climate pledge is less ambitious than the European Union’s target of reducing its emissions 55% from 1990 levels by 2030, and it falls below a coming U.K. goal to achieve a 78% reduction by 2035 from 1990 levels. A 50% cut from 2005 emissions would amount to just a 40% cut for the U.S. when recalibrated to the same 1990 baseline.By contrast, current emissions-intensity goals laid out by China and India are not aggressive enough to keep global temperature increase below 2 degrees Celsius, according to BloombergNEF.In a sharp turnaround from his typically dismissive rhetoric about climate change, Russia’s Putin said during his annual address to the nation on Wednesday that the cumulative volume of the country’s net emissions should be less than those of the European Union over the next three decades. Analysts were deeply skeptical that Putin’s statement will amount to a real policy change, noting Russia’s emphasis on continuing to extract fossil fuels from the Arctic.But none of the pledges by any nation are binding, and meeting the most ambitious targets will require dramatic changes in the way the world generates and uses energy. It would also require emissions reductions from hard-to-decarbonize sectors of the economy, from cement-making to agriculture.“Targets, on their own, won’t lead to emissions cuts,” said Kate Blagojevic, the head of climate issues for Greenpeace UK. “That takes real policy and money. And that’s where the whole world is still way off course.”Environmentalists argue Biden’s planned emissions reduction is both achievable and ambitious -- a sweet spot essential to U.S. credibility. However, fulfilling the commitment still depends on a slew of yet-to-be-written environmental regulations that can be ripped up by future presidents, Biden’s multitrillion-dollar infrastructure package that faces stiff opposition in Congress and a rapid transformation of the U.S. electrical sector.U.S. Political DisputesBiden’s efforts come after Trump pulled the U.S. back from the climate fight. He withdrew from the Paris Agreement on climate and his administration systematically dialed back Obama-era climate policies, including efficiency standards to curb electricity use and rules cutting greenhouse gas emissions from power plants, automobiles and oil wells.Yet Biden also faces concerns within his own domestic political base as he tries to navigate competing pressures from Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from coal-rich West Virginia, and progressives such as Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Sunrise Movement.On the eve of the summit, Sunrise’s political director, Evan Weber, took a swipe at Biden’s planned emissions cut, arguing that a 50% reduction falls far short of what the U.S. needs to do as “the richest country in the world and the biggest historical polluter.”“The science is clear – if the U.S. does not achieve much, much more by the end of this decade, it will be a death sentence for our generation and the billions of people at the front lines of the climate crisis in the U.S. and abroad,” Weber said in a statement.The Biden administration is building its target on a foundation of domestic climate programs and policies, including investments in renewable power and electric vehicles as well as regulations throttling greenhouse gas emissions from power plants, oil wells and automobiles.Still, there are technical and economic barriers. To meet its commitment, the U.S. would need to curtail emissions from across all reaches of its economy, including the energy, transportation and industrial sectors. The country would have to rapidly scale up renewable power, shift more of the nation’s vehicles to zero-emitting electric varieties and quickly deploy carbon-capture technology at manufacturing facilities.Oil industry advocates, including Republicans on Capitol Hill, have already panned Biden’s expected pledge as too aggressive, with Senator John Barrasso, a Republican from Wyoming, describing it as a “punishing” target that “will cost working families a fortune in higher energy bills” while harming America’s competitiveness.Anne Bradbury, chief executive of the American Exploration and Production Council that represents independent oil producers, warned that American consumers could pay a price if cuts are too aggressive.“Implementing policies that go beyond the capabilities of current technologies with unrealistic timeframes,” she said in an email, “will only penalize consumers, our industry and our country’s energy security.(Updates with comments from Trudeau, other world leaders and Greenpeace from 18th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Judge orders LA to offer shelter for homeless on Skid Row

    A federal judge overseeing a sweeping lawsuit about homelessness in Los Angeles on Tuesday ordered the city and county to find shelter for all unhoused residents of Skid Row within 180 days and audit any spending related to the out-of-control crisis of people living on the streets. In a fiery 110-page order, Judge David O. Carter slammed officials' inability to restrain the unprecedented growth of homelessness that has seen encampments spread into nearly every neighborhood in the region. “All of the rhetoric, promises, plans, and budgeting cannot obscure the shameful reality of this crisis — that year after year, there are more homeless Angelenos, and year after year, more homeless Angelenos die on the streets," Carter wrote in granting a preliminary injunction sought by the plaintiffs last week.

  • Editorial: When will L.A. Unified schools get some stability at the top?

    Having just steered Los Angeles Unified through an incredibly trying three years, Supt. Austin Beutner said Wednesday that he won't be back for more. His looming departure won't help a district badly in need of stability in top management.

  • Ben Carson on Chauvin trial: Race-based thinking, identity politics drive ‘stakes of division’

    The former United States secretary of housing and urban development discusses racial division, systemic racism claims in the wake of Chauvin trial verdict.

  • Chicago Is the Latest U.S. City to Consider Guaranteed Income for the Poor

    (Bloomberg) -- Chicago is the latest U.S. city to consider offering guaranteed income to poor residents as it seeks to even out the economic recovery for those who suffered a disproportionate hit from the Covid-19 shutdown.City Alderman Gilbert Villegas proposed a pilot program Wednesday to provide $500 a month for a year to 5,000 low-income residents. The money -- issued on debit cards -- would act as a form of “disaster relief” spent in the local economy for rent, food, clothing and other necessities, Villegas said. If approved, the city would pay for the program with $30 million of its $1.9 billion in American Rescue Plan funds.“Let’s take a look at this new money and really invest in the community,” Villegas said in an interview on Tuesday before introducing the ordinance.Chicago, the third-largest U.S. city with almost 2.7 million residents, joins cities coast to coast in contemplating guaranteed income payments as a tool to help lower-income residents and those from Black and brown communities that are enduring the harshest impacts of Covid-19. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has proposed a $24 million program in next year’s budget for 2,000 low-income families in the second-largest U.S. city.Villegas said he’s studied similar proposals in several California cities including Stockton and St. Paul, Minnesota. Chicago’s program would be open to applicants with income at or below 300% of the federal poverty level who can demonstrate that they lost jobs or hours, lacked childcare or faced some other financial adversity due to Covid-19. Recipients may voluntarily share transactions to help the city study the effectiveness of the pilot program.Research from the first half of a two-year program in Stockton, California that gave $500 a month to 125 families found recipients went on to find full-time jobs at more than twice the rate of non-recipients, according to a release from Mayors for a Guaranteed Income. They also suffered less stress and anxiety, the Mayors’ group said.Stockton in 2012 became the largest city in the U.S. at the time to file for municipal bankruptcy after racking up unsustainable bond and pension debt.Villegas said Chicago’s one-year pilot program could be funded by federal aid but could continue in future years through a combination of philanthropic and city revenue. The proposal has been referred to the city council’s Committee on Rules, which adds uncertainty for its trajectory. Villegas said he will keep pushing for it with other council members and community groups.Read more: Andrew Yang’s Basic Income Plan Would Cost NYC $1 Billion a YearMayor Lori Lightfoot said during a press conference after the council meeting that she hasn’t had a chance to study Villegas’s plan, but “this is something that I think a lot of folks are interested in.”“Fundamentally what we need to do is make sure in my view that people have access to good paying jobs, that they can sustain themselves and their families,” she said in response to a reporter’s question about the ordinance. “I am happy to take a look at that proposal, but I haven’t had a chance to see it yet.”Lightfoot’s administration is still trying to seek community input and decide how American Rescue Plan funds can be used with the greatest benefit to the city’s residents, she said. That plan may not be ready for the city council’s next meeting in May, Lightfoot said.Chicago’s finance and budget officers have suggested the city should use nearly half the federal aid to pay back a $465 million line of credit from JPMorgan Chase & Co. and to cancel restructuring and refinancing plans worth an additional $500 million to close the 2021 deficit.Villegas said addressing the plight of residents who have lost work hours as well as jobs and face eviction should be prioritized. Chicago’s unemployment rate currently is around 7.7%. The federal money, he said, should flow to Main Street not just Wall Street.“It’s going to go into our local community,” Villegas said. “This is my attempt at what I feel is a necessary recovery plan.”(Mayors for a Guaranteed Income has received donations from Bloomberg Philanthropies, the charitable arm of Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News’s parent company.)Related: Chicago Revenue Trails Estimate With Rebound in ‘Early Stages’(Adds comments from mayor starting in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Barack Obama has some advice for young activists: 'Be clear and strategic'

    Former President Obama joined filmmaker Ava DuVernay for a conversation about "A Promised Land," his legacy and activism during a Book Club event.

  • Coinbase Earmarks 10% of Resources to Funding Staff-Pitched Moonshots

    The publicly traded crypto exchange is launching an internal incubator program to find the Next Big Thing.

  • Biden and Harris set political stage for police reform after Chauvin verdict

    President Joe Biden called the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin “a moment of significant change” during his Tuesday address in the Cross Hall of the White House. The president further cautioned: “The guilty verdict does not bring back George [Floyd], but through the family’s pain, they’re finding purpose.”

  • How one Chinatown curbs anti-Asian violence and unites a city

    Multiethnic teams of volunteers patrolling Chinatown in Oakland, California, are awaking and uniting the city.

  • Stocks Decline Amid Earnings, Economic Concern: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks fell for a second day as rising virus cases around the world led to renewed concern over the continued economic impact, overshadowing a batch of solid corporate results.The S&P 500 extended its slide from an all-time high, with investors showing caution ahead of the brunt of the earnings season. All eyes will be on whether an anticipated rise in profits will bring with it forecasts for stronger growth ahead. International Business Machines Corp. climbed after reporting its largest revenue growth in 11 quarters, while United Airlines Holdings Inc. paced a selloff in travel stocks on a bigger-than-expected loss. Netflix Inc. plunged in postmarket trading as its first-quarter subscriber growth fell short of the average analyst estimate.Other corporate highlights:Johnson & Johnson posted stronger-than-expected sales, while Travelers Cos.’s earnings beat estimates and Philip Morris International Inc. raised its outlookProcter & Gamble Co. is boosting the prices of some consumer products as the household-goods behemoth grapples with higher commodity costsWhile American equities are trading at a valuation that’s about 35% above the average of the past decade, investors are focused on what’s forecast to be the best earnings season in two years. One of their biggest concerns is whether companies are equipped to handle mounting inflation pressures as the economic recovery gains momentum.“Earnings season is ramping up, and there’s this concern about how the multinationals will give their guidance in view of the fact that we haven’t drawn a line under Covid yet,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index. “That is just starting to unnerve investors. Demand for riskier assets has come off.”For David Donabedian, chief investment officer at CIBC Private Wealth Management, the stock market has been just taking a breather after a big rally, but there are still reasons to be bullish.“The economic recovery has taken hold, the earnings recovery has taken hold, everything we’ve seen from first-quarter earnings so far has been that it’s going to be a blowout quarter,” he said.Elsewhere, the dollar rose for the first time in seven sessions, while the Treasury 10-year yield dropped to the lowest level in more than five weeks.Here are some key events to watch this week:EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.European Central Bank rate decision and President Christine Lagarde briefing on Thursday.U.S. releases new home sales data Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 decreased 0.7% at 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 dipped 0.7%The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 0.8%The Russell 2000 dropped 2%The Stoxx Europe 600 sank 1.9%The MSCI World index dipped 0.9%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced 0.2%The euro was little changed at $1.2035The Japanese yen appreciated 0.1% to 108.09 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell four basis points to 1.56%Germany’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to -0.26%Britain’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to 0.731%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.5% to $62.44 a barrelGold climbed 0.5% to $1,779.10 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dodgers will offer a "fully vaccinated" fan section

    The Dodgers will debut a "fully vaccinated fan section" for Saturday night's game against the Padres.Details: Social distancing will not be required in the vaccinated section, but face coverings must still be worn.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe seats are in the loge level, right next to the visiting bullpen, and tickets are still available ($121-$143).Fans 16 and older must provide documentation showing that at least two weeks have passed since a final vaccination dose. Children must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours.The big picture: The Giants have a similar section, which ups the stadium capacity by 1,000, and other teams will likely follow suit in the weeks ahead. Welcome to the (temporary) new normal.Go deeper: NFL effectively mandates COVID vaccinations for coaches, other staffMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Black Democrats urge party to shift its voting rights push

    Congressional Black Caucus members are pressing a narrower strategy, focused on a bill named for the late Rep. John Lewis.

  • Manhattan D.A. will stop prosecuting sex workers, not their clients, pimps, or sex traffickers

    Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. announced Wednesday that his office will no longer prosecute prostitution and unlicensed massage, and moved to dismiss nearly 6,000 cases dating back to the 1970s. Along with seeking to vacate 878 open prostitution cases and 36 unlicensed massage cases, Vance asked the Manhattan Criminal Court to discharge 5,080 cases where the main offense was "loitering for the purpose of prostitution." New York State scrapped that "loitering" crime, known as "walking while trans," in February. Many of the cases Vance requested dismissed "dated to the 1970s and 1980s, when New York waged a war against prostitution in an effort to clean up its image as a center of iniquity and vice," The New York Times notes. The cases "are both a relic of a different New York, and a very real burden for the person who carries the conviction or bench warrant," Vance said in a statement. "Over the last decade we've learned from those with lived experience, and from our own experience on the ground: Criminally prosecuting prostitution does not make us safer, and too often, achieves the opposite result by further marginalizing vulnerable New Yorkers." While sex workers won't face charges, Vance's office confirmed "it will not change the office's existing approach to arresting patrons of prostitution," NPR News reports. The Manhattan D.A. will also "prosecute other crimes related to prostitution," including "promoting prostitution and sex trafficking," the Times adds. "That means, in effect, that the office will continue to prosecute pimps and sex traffickers, as well as people who pay for sex, continuing to fight those who exploit or otherwise profit from prostitution." Vance is the highest-profile prosecutor to shift away from prosecuting sex workers, but the movement is gaining steam. Philadelphia, Baltimore, and New York City's other boroughs have all stopped prosecuting prostitution to varying degrees. More stories from theweek.com7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyGOP Sen. John Kennedy grilled Stacey Abrams on Georgia voting law, and Democrats are glad he didSenate Republicans vote to keep their mostly symbolic ban on earmarks

  • Queen Elizabeth II's Racing Advisor Sir Michael Oswald Died on the Day of Prince Philip's Funeral

    Sir Michael Oswald, who was the former manager of the Royal Studs, died at the age of 86 on April 17, the same day Prince Philip was laid to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

  • More than 1,400 protesters arrested at rallies supporting Alexei Navalny

    Rallies were held in dozens of cities across Russia on Wednesday in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is now in his third week of a hunger strike. OVD-Info, a monitoring group, said 1,496 protesters were arrested, including 662 in St. Petersburg. The rallies coincided with Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual address to the country, and while he did not mention Navalny, Putin did warn "whomever organizes any provocations that threaten our core security will regret this like they've never regretted anything before." Navalny, who survived a nerve agent attack last year, was arrested in January after returning to Russia from Germany. The 44-year-old began his hunger strike over what he said was the prison's failure to properly treat him for back and leg pain. Navalny's allies say he is in declining health and at risk of cardiac arrest and kidney failure, and they want him to be able to see his own doctors. Russia's human rights commissioner on Tuesday said four doctors have visited Navalny, and he has no serious health problems. Navalny's wife, Yulia, attended the Moscow rally, where supporters chanted, "Freedom to Navalny!" and "Let the doctors in!" Before the rally began, Navalny's spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, and ally Lyubov Sobol were detained at their homes, and Yarmysh has been jailed for 10 days after being accused of inciting protesters. "This is repression," Navalny aide Ruslan Shaveddinov tweeted. "This cannot be accepted. We need to fight this darkness." More stories from theweek.com7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyGOP Sen. John Kennedy grilled Stacey Abrams on Georgia voting law, and Democrats are glad he didSenate Republicans vote to keep their mostly symbolic ban on earmarks

  • Mexico plans 17 shelters for children on southern border

    Mexico said Wednesday it is planning to set up 17 shelters for underage migrants along the country’s southern border, as well as some along the northern border with the United States, amid a wave of child migrants coming from Central America. The shelters will largely be set and run by Mexico’s child welfare agency, which may use some of its own existing day care centers or other facilities. “We have decided to strengthen actions on the southern border, it is better to take precuationary measures on the southern border, to protect children,” the president said.

  • New research reveals parents lacking in education on children's nutrition

    British parents are unsure of what makes a healthy diet and lifestyle for their children, according to new research.

  • Andrew Cuomo and Gavin Newsom top the list of highest-paid governors in the US, with salaries over $200,000

    New York Gov. Cuomo was paid a $225,000 salary in 2020, while California Gov. Gavin Newsom got $210,000, data shows.