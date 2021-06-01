Letters to the editor: Lt. Gov. McGeachin, Jan. 6 commission

Lt. Gov.

The lieutenant governor’s issuance of an executive order banning mask mandates while the governor is absent from the state is not an example of leadership — at least not good leadership. It is an example of usurpation of authority. Somehow people think that by wrapping themselves in the national flag and calling themselves a patriot gives them license to disregard and trample under their feet the very institutions, processes and principles that safeguard our liberties. Not surprisingly, they then attempt to rule by force or fiat in order to further their ideology. “By their fruits, you shall know them.”

Mark L. Nations, Boise

Jan. 6 insurrection

So the Senate killed the investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection. Make no mistake, an insurrection is exactly what it was. A group of people using violence and threats attempting to stop Congress from doing its duty as per the very U.S. Constitution the rioters purport to follow. The congressional Republican Party seems to be made up mostly of sycophants, scared little children, talent-less hacks that could never make a living in the real world and the clinically delusional. Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde said that to him Jan. 6 “Looks like a normal tourist visit.” Really? The GOP used to be something I agreed with on many things. Now, the only thing they have to offer America is fear and hatred.

Chris Lowe, Nampa

McGeachin

Thank you to our lieutenant governor for showing us that she is unfit to be governor so early in her campaign. Her ill-thought out and unnecessary order forbidding mask mandates threw businesses and schools into chaos and took away local decision making powers. She also has called together a biased committee to study critical race theory. Should not this have been accomplished before defunding our universities and pre-school grant? I am tired of our elected officials making decisions based on what the Idaho Freedom Foundation dictates, instead of seeking out the opinions of a variety of experts on the subject. You don’t start out with a decision and then have a committee find ways to support it. And who is on the committee? A fellow Freedom Foundation sycophant, Priscilla Giddings, whose behavior during the inquiry into the rape of an intern clearly shows that she is unfit for any legislative position, yet she is running for lieutenant governor.

Will this be another election of holding your nose and voting for the least objectionable candidate?

Lori Poublon Ramirez, Meridian

Capitol riot

I was very disappointed, but not surprised, that both of our senators voted against a commission to investigate the insurgence on our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6. It leads me to wonder what they are afraid of. At least they haven’t gone so far as to declare that it was just a tourist tour of the Capitol, as some other GOP congressmen have. I was under the impression that their job was to uphold our democracy and Constitution. I was hoping that for once they’d put country ahead of party. I applaud Mike Simpson for voting in favor of the commission. He proved that he has integrity. Crapo, Risch and Fulcher have none! I will remember that when they come up for reelection. Will you?

Michal Voloshen, Boise

Senators

I am writing to voice my deep disappointment in the action (and inaction) of our two senators. Both Sens. Crapo and Risch took an oath when they were sworn in to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States, against all enemies — foreign and domestic. Sen. Crapo decided that there was no need for a bipartisan investigation into the actions taken on Jan. 6 — actions that undermined our Constitution. Sen. Risch didn’t even take a stand on the issue. I agree with Sen. Murkowski, who stated, “To be making a decision for the short-term political gain at the expense of understanding and acknowledging what was in front of us, on Jan. 6, I think we need to look at that critically. Is that really what this is about is everything is just one election cycle after another? Or are we going to acknowledge that as a country that is based on these principles of democracy that we hold so dear?” Party over country is not going to end well.

Valerie Ruxton, Eagle