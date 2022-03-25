Letters to the editor for March 25

LBA Woods at risk

For decades, people in this community fought to protect LBA Woods from development. In fact, we voted for the city to buy it. Nevertheless, the city is soliciting proposals for a massive 180-unit housing complex with 270 parking spots on this property. Such high-density development risks destroying the ecosystem we voted to protect. To add insult to injury, only one of the proposals prioritizes affordable housing – Habitat for Humanity.

Prioritize affordable home ownership: We voted to protect LBA Woods for the community’s benefit. People who call this place home need to be able to afford a home here.

Protect the ecosystem of LBA Woods: Development must minimize its impact on LBA Woods. Housing density should be limited to two-story buildings. The design must buffer noise and traffic away from this fragile ecosystem.

Create a walkable community hub: To build a massive car-dependent housing development so far from downtown contradicts the spirit of smart growth. We need a walkable community hub with basic amenities: a neighborhood grocery store, café/coffee/pub, playground, and child care services. This hub could serve to bring surrounding neighborhoods together, reduce our carbon footprint, and minimize our impact on this ecosystem.

As the city has acknowledged, we have a housing crisis AND a climate crisis. This development can help address both and still protect LBA Woods. I look forward to a decision that represents the will of the people and the values of this community.

Sarah Field, Olympia

Thanks for the insights into homelessness

I would like to thank The Olympian for publishing the insights into homelessness given in the March 23 edition. There was a Seattle Times article outlining why lack of affordable housing is the key condition leading to homelessness (“Is homelessness a housing problem? Two Seattle experts make their case in new book”). In the same edition was a letter to the editor from a homeless person, explaining his desire to be a part of solving the homeless problem (“Help me help myself and others now, not later”). I found the first to be a very clear, credible explanation that agrees with my anecdotal experience with the homeless. The opinion piece also reflects the attitudes I’ve experienced, and I was glad to see it shared.

I’m not an expert, but I’ve been helping with the homeless for years (more accurately called “houseless,”, since most are our long-term neighbors), delivering water to homeless camps, and building shelters and houses. My respect for them has only grown from my experience. Yes, I am often appalled at the conditions I find, but I’m not sure I could do better if I was put in a similar situation. Imagine trying to stay clean without ready access to water and basic sanitation! The demonstrations of generosity I’ve witnessed would often make you proud to be their neighbor.

I hope folks in our area will take these insights to heart and treat the houseless in an effective and kind manner. Thank you to The Olympian for making the information available.

Jeff Loyer, Olympia

Why did Russia invade Ukraine now?

“Why didn’t Russia invade Ukraine while Donald Trump was president?”

As Putin’s toady, Trump tried to withdraw from NATO, serving up Ukraine on a silver platter. Putin reasoned, “Without NATO, Ukraine has no allies to help.”

“Why did Putin attack now?”

Republican talk is Biden is weak. That is minor because Putin believes America is weak and would not back Ukraine. Why? Trump attempted to [unlawfully] withhold weapons from Ukraine, and further, when tried for that crime, fully half the U. S. Senate would not convict. Trump and his Big Lie Republican cabal tell everyone America is weak. Putin reasons this vocal and significant political party is correct and would cripple any U.S. effort to aid.

Putin and Trump are unaware of American democratic tradition, including the two-centuries-old Monroe Doctrine, which simply stated is “Talk softly and carry a big stick.” These two bullies thought because President Biden didn’t strut and shout violence to frenzied crowds, he was weak. Biden surprised them with quiet strength and skill by rallying the international community and providing resources helping Ukraine to stymie Russia’s blitzkrieg plan. The American people (except FOX News and some Trump supporters) are fully behind our president.

Putin reportedly suffers from OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder). The OCD patient who must flip the light switch 10 times leaving a room knows that is not necessary, but is compelled to do it. Is attacking Ukraine part a plan to restore the Russian empire? Or is it a Putin compulsion?

Thomas G. Johnson, Olympia