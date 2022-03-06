Letters to the Editor: March 6, 2022

Treasure Coast Newspapers
Rooftop solar will wither because of new bills likely to pass, pushed through by GOP

Two bills in Tallahassee will emerge to become the net metering law in July. The Republican-controlled legislature and our Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis have rammed them through along with numerous others by Republicans who do not not care about people.

As a guest of “Florida Alliance for Retired Americans” attending committees considering Florida legislation harmful to seniors, I can say the met Metering bills are such. Net metering and the Feb. 27 front-page, lead article, “It’s Criminal,” about the rise in home insurance premiums, are connected. Insurance costs are rising and those with roofs 15 or more years old will be uninsurable. Banks can foreclose without insurance.

The new net metering rules reduce the amount new rooftop solar customers get for excess power produced. These bills flew through the legislature’s Republican committees considering them with almost total Democrat opposition. The only Democrats expressing support were misled by FPL false factoids claiming rooftop solar owners ride on the backs of the poor. Numerous testimonials explained the FPL untruths.

The overwhelming majority attending, emailing, and calling were against, yet the Republicans voted in lockstep for the bills. The recent rate increase granted by the Public Service Commission includes “minimum billing.” Therefore rooftop solar, poor, and snowbird customers will never see zero bills again. Many have hesitated to add solar panels because of relatively low return-of-investment. That return was just reduced by the Republicans and the Republican governor’s Republican appointments to the PSC. Rooftop solar will wither and die along with most of the 40,000 jobs the small businesses created.

Rooftop solar is one tool for slowing climate change. Insurers consider Florida extremely risky, given climate change-induced hurricanes. So rates rise and older roofs are out.

Remember these facts when voting in November.

Richard C. Silvestri, Fort Pierce

This undated image released by the House Judiciary Committee from documents provided by Lev Parnas to the committee in the impeachment probe against President Donald Trump, shows a photo of Lev Parnas with Trump in Florida. Parnas, a close associate of Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is claiming Trump was directly involved in the effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden. Trump on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, repeated denials that he is acquainted with Parnas, despite numerous photos that have emerged of the two men together.

Donald Trump as president, and since then, supported Ukraine and opposed Putin

Steve Osiecki (letter, March 1) wrote that Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson support Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. That is a misconception. Perhaps he doesn't understand Tucker's sarcasm and thought-provoking style.

As for Trump calling Putin "smart," smart does not mean good. Remember how the Russians colluded with the Hillary campaign and the DNC attempting to foil Trump's chances of becoming president? Putin knew that Trump would be a formidable enemy. Trump placed more severe sanctions against Russia than any other president. Remember, also, when Barack Obama said on a hot mic to outgoing Russian president Dmitri Medvedev to tell the incoming Putin that he would have more flexibility after the U.S. election. Sneaky.

Trump stopped completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Europe, which Biden reopened on his first day, while ending construction on our Keystone XL oil pipeline. Under Trump we were energy independent and could have supplied needed oil to Europe. Now we are buying approximately 650,000 barrels of oil from Russia per day, which is actually funding the war against Ukraine! We have not stopped!

Putin took Crimea on Obama's/Biden's watch. They sent blankets and meals to the people of The Crimea. Not the best help in war. President Trump sent Ukraine anti-tank missiles and other equipment. He also allowed private companies to sell them small arms like rifles. Biden's presidency has been a complete and utter failure in every respect, and now we may be on the brink of World War III because of it.

Putin was smart in that he waited for a weak, feckless U.S. president before invading Ukraine. Biden also waited until Russia actually invaded before sending help of any kind. Too little, too late. May God bless President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people. All are true heroes.

Sylvia Dighello, Vero Beach

Shelton
Shelton

The accomplishments President Biden claimed in his SOTU address were political spin

On March 1, we heard Joe Biden explain to us all the positive things which have occurred during his first term as president. Unfortunately, they were all spins placed on the facts by a weak and inept president and administration.

Here are the facts:

Biden began his term to cut defense spending even though there were signs that Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran were looking to cause disruptions around the world.

His withdrawal from Afghanistan was an abysmal failure, leaving friends and Americans in harm's way.

He has placed his fight against climate change ahead of committing to American energy independence.

He allowed Germany to move forward with Nord Stream 2, increasing Europe's dependence on Russian energy.

Violent crime is now rampant in most large cities, and Biden has done nothing.

Biden's policies on pandemic relief and infrastructure have fueled our highest inflation since the 1980s.

Immigration at the southern border is at the highest rate in years, and coupled with rising distribution of illegal drugs from the cartels. Nothing is being done.

Parents at school board meetings to protest new woke teachings have been labeled “domestic terrorists” by Biden's Justice Department.

There is the truth. It is time to understand that we are being led down the crimson path toward reduced freedom and the loss of democracy. It is time for change.

Ray Mancari, Vero Beach

