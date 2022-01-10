Letters to the editor for Monday, January 10, 2022

Editorial cartoon

San Marco Knights of Columbus celebrate 50 years

Knights of Columbus San Marco Council #6344 celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. On Thursday, Jan. 13, 1972, 30 Knights formed San Marco Council. Alexander Ayyot was the founding Grand Knight. The council was formed to provide service to the church and the community, to support charities at the local, state, and national level, and to help Knights enhance their Catholic identity.

Our council supported San Marco Church by working as lectors, ushers, and Eucharistic ministers from the beginning of the council.

The council Knights benefit charity organizations, such as the Catholic Faith Appeal, St. Vincent DePaul Society, Our Daily Bread Food Pantry, Police Foundation, Fire & Rescue Foundation, and many other charities. Soon after the council formed, fundraising events like the Golf Tournament began 48 years ago, and the Spaghetti Dinners and Bingo Nights began 40 years ago. The council also holds Fish Fry dinners, an annual Tootsie Roll Drive for organizations specially assisting the intellectually challenged, and of more recent origin, the car shows and the concerts that began three years ago. We donate thousands of dollars to charities and provide tens of thousands of hours of service to the church and the community each year. Knights donate many hours of service to local organizations helping those in need, such as Habitat for Humanity.

The council also provides support for our woman’s auxiliary, the Columbiettes, at their events, such as the Treasures in the Trunk and Winter Wonderland Dance. Maria Lodeiro, the wife of Grand Knight, Jose Lodeiro, brought the idea of forming a woman’s auxiliary to our Council, and the Columbiettes were founded on March 2, 2008. Barbara Prigge was their first president. The Columbiettes since their formation have worked at Council and Assembly events. The Council could not hold such successful events without the Columbiettes’ very valuable help.

It’s been a great 50 years. Help us celebrate the Council’s 50th anniversary, by attending our Bingo Nights on Thursdays Jan, 6, 2022 through April 7, 2022, in the San Marco Parish Center with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and Bingo starts at 7 p.m. For more information, contact 239-389-5633 or visit our website at www.sanmarcoknights.com.

Steven Layng, Marco Island

Biden makes life unaffordable

Incredible how the MSM absolutely refuses to place the blame and accountability squarely where it belongs: on Joe Biden and his band of idiots. Joe Biden has ruined the lives of the very people he claimed he would help: people on limited and fixed incomes, those folks right on the edge, just getting by, people like me.

Paralyzed by a horrible accident in 2016, I was barely getting by on $2,000 a month disability. With rent at $1,000 a month, I have little room for the vast increases in everything that has come with the Joe Biden presidency. Forget about Thanksgiving, I’m trying to figure out how to pay the electric bill, cable, water, some kind of food, and other essentials. Now, thanks to Biden pouring trillions of unearned borrowed cash into an already booming economy, my lease is going up to $1,200 a month at the end of the year. Joe Biden has made life unaffordable for me, and millions of Americans, disproportionately brown and Black Americans, the very people that voted this fool into office.

The pattern is clear, Biden does something incredibly stupid, like attacking our lifeblood, the oil and gas industry, without a viable alternative in place, then the result is catastrophic for millions of Americans, then Biden and the mainstream media deny that his policy is responsible. Joe! Stop trying to help people! More government handouts are not the answer!! Stay in the basement and leave us alone!!

Jeff Naslund, M. Ed., Fort Myers

Digging deeper into national debt

Our country is approaching $30 trillion in accumulated debt. Much of this debt is the result of social programs such as Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and unemployment benefits. These are great benefits and our elected officials are responsible for the proper maintenance of these valuable programs. We have known for years that Social Security and Medicare were going to run out of money, but our elected officials have been totally unable to deal with the issue. Now these same elected officials are proposing several additional social programs such as pre-K education, day care, college education, extended family leave and college loan forgiveness. They suggest they will pay for these programs by taxing the wealthy and business, However, their financial projections include 10 years of revenue from the tax increase and only three years of costs for the social programs as the proposal is to have a three-year sunset on the social programs. We know that these same elected officials are unable to deal with any financial crisis and certainly are unable to eliminate or substantially change social programs. This will lead to ever-increasing national debt as we know there is no chance that they will eliminate any social program once it has been installed. The three-year sunset clause is a joke and they know it. There is an old adage -- when you find yourself in a hole, stop digging, These elected officials are desperately trying to dig a much deeper hole. Hopefully, they will come to their senses.

Ron Wobbeking, Naples

Stop the fear, hate and division

When we continue to allow state governments to incorporate laws and rules contrived to a certain closed thinking way of living we have failed as a country. We are now becoming the Divided States, not United. Flying a flag off your car does not make you more American than the next person, I actually find it disrespectful, as well as flag clothing.

We are at a turning point with our rights and freedoms. Many have taken their rights to an extreme that will be very harmful to your children and future generations.

No one is above the law. All laws are to be treated equally and without prejudice.

We are all equal in this game of life. Stop the nonsense. If this division does not stop there will be no world. We the people want to live freely without fear and hate and division. Under one God. Amen

Christianne Murphy, Fort Myers

Thoughts on Roe v. Wade, abortion

In accepting the abortion case of Roe v. Wade the U.S. Supreme Court made a multi-generational error. The idea that the framers of the Constitution intended for abortion to be a constitutional right is absurd.

The case was brought by people who wanted to secure through the legal system a right they could not get through the democratic legislative process. It is the prime example of judge-made law.

I am in favor of abortion on demand. To me the idea that a woman should go through pregnancy, childbirth and 18 years of support of an unwanted child because of someone else's religion or beliefs to me is not only wrong, but cruel.

I hope to see Roe v. Wade overturned.

Women may not have the constitutional right to abortion, but state legislatures can give them the legal right. And that right will have been granted by the elected representatives of the voters, not by a court. That sort of right is properly granted, based upon the will of the people, and difficult to take away.

Bob Stabile, Bonita Springs

