Letters to the editor: No need for gun shows; DA's decision is an insult

Just say no to gun shows

Re: your Nov. 13 story, “Gun group asks for another shot at shows on fairgrounds”:

A simple two-letter response: No.

In the unstable condition of our country and its values, there is only one reasonable answer. There comes a time when common sense should prevail over the all-too-often-mentioned “rights” that will be used to achieve the goals of these gun purveyors.

For once, demonstrate that the outrageous parking fees and admission charge is not as important as the possibility of keeping a gun out of the hands of someone with malicious intent. I’m sure one of the many responses will be along the lines of “where there’s a will, there’s a way.” Let this not be a stumbling block.

Sharon LeMay, Ventura

Appalled by DA’s decision

Re: your Nov. 19 story, “Authorities: No hate crime in Jewish man’s death”:

It is an outrage and insult to decent people everywhere that Ventura District Attorney Erik Nasarenko has chosen to forgo charging Loay Alnaji with a hate crime in the murder of Paul Kessler.

The fact that this violent attack occurred during a highly charged political rally in which Mr. Alnaji and his associates were supporting the slaughter of innocent Israel citizens by Hamas terrorists makes it unconscionable to think that his actions were not charged with antisemitic intentions. It is especially disconcerting as Mr. Nasarenko is the son of parents from Ukraine, a nation that has seen more than their share of genocide and war. He should have greater appreciation of the dramatic increase of crimes against Jews across since the Oct. 7 attack and mutilation of more than 1,000 innocent women, children and babies and capture of 240 hostages by Hamas.

As a founding member of the original LAPD Hate Crimes Task Force, I am calling upon the County Board of Supervisors to investigate the District Attorney’s office and county law enforcement agencies to evaluate how they address all hate crimes including those against the Islamic community, the LGBT community and other groups who are subjected to bias-based actions. I also call upon the California and U.S. Departments of Justice to investigate civil rights abuses that resulted from the murder of Mr. Kessler.

Ken Ferber, Westlake Village

