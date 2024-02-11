Letters to the Editor: Passing the border bill should be a 'no-lose'

Passing the border bill should be a 'no-lose'

The Senate is expected to pass a bipartisan Border Bill that some very prominent Republican senators (Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, etc.) have said will help the border, Israel and Ukraine.

But House Speaker Mike Johnson has already declared the deal would be “dead on arrival.”

Why? Because Donald Trump asked. He thinks it will help him defeat President Biden. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said he found that “really appalling."

Why not pass it? What is there to lose? A lot if they don’t pass it. There are 270 days until the election.

Failing to close the border means that 270 x 10,000 (per day) = 2,700,000 more illegals will enter our country before the election. And that's not counting the “got-aways.”

Failing to fund Ukraine gives Russia 270 days that it can run wild. Are House Republicans willing to betray an ally during war? Desecrate the Reagan Doctrine?

About 240 Palestinians a day (24,000 in 100 days) are dying in Gaza, mostly civilians. That works out to around 100 children, 70 women, and 70 men, every single day. It is not “antisemitic” to seek a peaceful solution.

If Congress fails to support Israel and end this conflict, then 27,000 children, 18,900 women, and 18,900 men will die by election day! Just Palestinians. How many Israelis? How many U.S. now that the war is spreading?

Americans need to have a real Howard Beale moment (movie "Network"). Go to the window, open it, and yell, "I'm as mad as hell, and I'm not going to take this anymore!"

Then call/write/email your representative. If the GOP continues to serve Trump, the Republican Party may go the way of the Federalists or Whigs (remember the 2018, 2020, and 2022 election losses).

Randall Rousselo

Roscommon

US energy policy too radical to be sustainable

The Biden administration made two proclamations at last week’s UN Climate conference in Dubai to save the planet from climate change.

First, the U.S. will stop production of all new coal plants and President Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency will impose new power plant emission regulations that make it impossible for coal-fired electric generation plants to comply with, therefore forcing coal-fired electric generation plants closed.

Second, there will be new rules to “sharply reduce methane from the oil and natural gas industry because the administration calls methane a “super-pollutant” that it wants to eliminate because it’s “many times more potent than carbon dioxide. Methane is a hydrocarbon that is a primary component of natural gas, therefore forcing natural gas electric generation plants closed. How will people heat their home, water tank and cook when natural gas becomes unavailable?

Coal and natural gas electric generation plants make up over 50% of our country's reliable electric generation and forcing these reliable plants closed will cause rolling blackouts and brownouts across the country, much like we have already seen in California when their unreliable/intermittent wind and solar aren’t delivering enough electricity.

Biden's radical green agenda is energy disarmament that will cripple our economy, make Americans colder in their homes in the winter and hotter in the summer. The math doesn’t add up, we shut down one plant and China brings on line two or three new coal-fired electric generation plants. China is the largest producer of greenhouse gas emissions and isn’t playing the climate change game, except when they can sell their solar panels and wind turbines to those playing the climate change game. Candidate Biden ran on eliminating fossil fuels, 81 million voted for this and now we have to pay the price.

Richard Steckmeyer

Monroe

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Letters to the Editor: Passing the border bill should be a 'no-lose'