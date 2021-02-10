Letters to the Editor: People want electric cars, but dealers don't want to sell them. Let's change that

A Nissan Leaf, front, and a Tesla Model 3 rear, pulled away from the curb to head out for test drives. A free electric vehicle &quot;Drive and Ride&quot; event was held at the County Administration Building on Wednesday, October 2, in recognition of California&#39;s Clean Air Day. The public was able to test drive one or all of the electric cars to see if it was something they would change to in the future. The event was organized by Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.
A Nissan Leaf and a Tesla Model 3 were available for test drives in San Diego during a "drive and ride" event in recognition of California's Clean Air Day on Oct. 7. (John Gibbins / San Diego Union-Tribune)

To the editor: Your piece on electric vehicle demand states that "consumers aren't there yet" and that traditional automakers have "struggled to sell electric cars."

False. Most of the time, a traditional auto dealership will attempt to dissuade you from buying their EVs. They aren't struggling to sell their EVs; rather, they are struggling not to sell you their EVs because they make virtually nothing on parts and service.

And, if the automakers really wanted to sell EVs, they'd build more compelling products.

Meanwhile, the world's leading EV manufacturer, Tesla, can't make its vehicles fast enough. Tesla is building new factories on three continents to satisfy a steadily growing demand. They make EVs that people want: beautiful styling, exceptional performance and an unparalleled safety record.

Furthermore, the analyst quoted states that most households can't afford EVs. Numerous EVs on the market today sell for less than the average price of a new car. And, used EVs are flooding the market.

Zan Dubin-Scott, Santa Monica

The writer is co-founder of National Drive Electric Week.

..

To the editor: You missed one large problem in getting consumer demand for EVs to increase.

How many people are apartment renters? Where would they charge their cars? What kind of infrastructure improvements would that take? It would be a real problem if all those people had to drive to the nearest shopping mall and sit for an hour to charge their cars just to get to and from work.

Let's try a little smaller first: How about moving everyone to hybrids first then work on all-electric?

For the record, I drive a plug-in hybrid that is powered by my home's solar energy system.

Dana Bingham, Apple Valley

..

To the editor: Currently, EVs are more expensive than their equivalent gas-powered counterparts, and fast-charging infrastructure is lacking. A way to fix this that's rarely mentioned is with a "feebate" — a fee on polluting vehicles matched with a rebate on zero-emissions ones.

The rebate should be sufficient to make EVs equivalently priced with gas cars, with the fee set as needed to cover the cost of the rebates.

EVs are cheaper per mile and need much less maintenance. Without the price premium, people will buy EVs, causing prices to drop and new chargers built to meet demand, allowing the feebate to be lowered and eventually eliminated. More chargers and increasing battery capacities ease range anxiety.

Randall Gellens, San Diego

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Trump supporter arrested after threatening Mitch McConnell’s grandkids on Parler

    Mr Houck accused of posting numerous threatening messages on Parler in lead up to and after Capitol riot on 6 January

  • Singaporean Professor Lectures for 2 Hours, Dies Inside After Realizing He was Muted the Whole Time

    Dong Wang is an associate professor from the Department of Mathematics at the National University of Singapore (NUS). YouTube users who claim to be in the class reported that they had done "all sorts of things" to get his attention, but he simply ignored them.

  • More than 97% of recent COVID deaths in Israel were people who weren't vaccinated, PM says

    More than 97% of COVID-19 deaths in Israel over the past month were people who had not been vaccinated, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday, as his government tries to increase turnout for the Pfizer Inc shots. Around 38% of Israel's 9 million population have received at least one vaccine dose, the Health Ministry says. "We are in a national emergency," Netanyahu told reporters.

  • Stimulus checks would be capped at $100,000 income under Democrat plan. What we know

    Here’s who would get stimulus checks under the plan by House Democrats.

  • The Daily Show surveys Joe Biden's 3 weeks of presidential scandals, says farewell to Lou Dobbs

    No president is immune from scandal, President Biden included, Trevor Noah said on Monday's Daily Show. But maybe not all scandals are created equal. "Over the weekend, Biden took a short break from his day-to-day presidenting to catch the Super Bowl from his home in Delaware — and if you aren't immediately outraged about that, well, you obviously haven't been watching the last 48 hours of conservative news media," Noah said. "But it's not surprising that Biden bent the travel rules for himself, because he's been president for less that three weeks and already he's had more scandals than we can keep track of — although, my friends, we are going to try in our brand-new segment: 'Joe Biden, The Worst President in History That We Can Remember.'" Noah covered White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki's Space Force brouhaha, Biden's comments about honorable FBI agents, Hunter Biden's memoir deal, and the three scandals Biden chalked up even before becoming president. "That's right, Joe Biden stole 10 minutes of Donald Trump's presidency, or as Fox News calls it, Tenghazi," Noah deadpanned. "Who knows what Trump could have accomplished in those 10 minutes? I mean, maybe that's when he was finally going to release his health care plan. He could have used that time to walk down half a ramp! And do you have any idea how much Fox News Trump could have watched in that 10 minutes? Like, 10 minutes! So those are they many Joe Biden scandals by the muckraking journalists of conservative media in just his first three weeks in office." He predicted some Biden scandals that could come next. One of those conservative would-be Biden muckrakers lost his platform over the weekend, and The Daily Show also took a moment to say farewell to Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, "the most North Korean broadcaster America has ever seen." Watch his highlight reel below. More stories from theweek.comDominion says it had to hire detectives to track down Sidney Powell to serve her with its $1.3 billion lawsuitTrump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.Sen. Coons: Trump's impeachment defense is 'the Four Seasons Landscaping of the legal profession'

  • Army War College Commandant Suspended Pending Investigation

    Maj. Gen. Stephen J. Maranian has been suspended until the completion of an investigation.

  • Woman Gets 10 Years in Prison for Kil‌l‌ing Nail Salon Manager After Skipping on Bill in Las Vegas

    A woman who killed a Vietnamese nail salon manager in Las Vegas in 2018 has been sentenced to a prison term of 10 to 25 years. The verdict: On Friday, Clark County District Court Judge Tierra Jones sentenced Krystal Whipple to prison for the death of 51-year-old Nhu "Annie" Ngoc Nguyen, the Associated Press reports. With the plea, she effectively avoided trials of felony murder, burglary, robbery and stolen vehicle charges, which she initially faced.

  • Mary Trump says she is ‘enraged, disgusted, horrified’ but mostly ‘heartbroken’ watching impeachment trial

    Ex-president's niece reportedly considering changing her name to distance herself from her uncle

  • 8 sentenced to death in Bangladesh for killing publisher

    Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal Judge Majibur Rahman announced the verdicts in a packed courtroom in the presence of six defendants. Another two, including sacked military official Sayed Ziaul Haque Zia, remain at large. The judge had earlier issued arrest warrants for them.

  • Husband of slain Alabama online model sentenced to prison for 16 years

    A former campus police officer convicted of manslaughter in the death of his wife, an adult model who posted racy photos online, was sentenced to 16 years in prison Monday by a judge who said the man still hadn't taken responsibility for the death.

  • Former Nixon Library director suggests Biden ignores Trump's impeachment trial at America's peril

    President Biden and his aides have made it very clear he has no intention of commenting on, or even paying much attention to, former President Donald Trump's second Senate impeachment trial, which begins Tuesday. When reporters asked Biden how and whether Trump should be held accountable for his role in the Jan. 6 violent siege of the U.S. Capitol, he replied, "We'll let the Senate work that out." Politico summed up Biden's Trump impeachment strategy as: "Sit back and STFU." Biden allies explained to Politico and The Washington Post that the White House sees no upside, political or practical, in weighing in on Trump's impeachment. Biden is focused — and wants to be seen focusing — on taming the COVID-19 pandemic, notably pushing through his $1.9 billion coronavirus stimulus bill. Ignoring the Senate trial also echoes how Biden's team dealt with what Politico calls "Trumpian distractions" on the campaign trail, and, the Post notes, it "creates contrast with Trump, who at times appeared to weigh in on every controversy facing the country" and frequently watched TV during work hours. Besides, it's unlikely anything Biden says would tip the scales toward conviction, which requires 17 Senate Republicans to break with the former president. More broadly, Biden has indicated he wants to move past the Trump era. Still, "it is unclear if the White House will, or even can, be as removed from this political drama, as Biden and his aides suggest," the Post reports. "No sitting president has ever had to contend with the impeachment trial of his predecessor unfolding during his own presidency, let alone in the crucial opening weeks that often present the best opening for getting things done." The closest any president has come to that quandary is Gerald Ford, who replaced President Richard Nixon after he resigned rather than face impeachment and likely removal from office, Timothy Naftali, a historian who has written about impeachment and served as director of the Richard Nixon Presidential Museum and Library, told the Post. "Ford needed to find a way to turn the page." "I understand why Gerald Ford did what he did. But I think there was a cost to turning the corner as quickly as he did," Naftali added. "And I worry that, through an understandable concern about the pandemic, Joe Biden may be turning the corner too quickly." More stories from theweek.comDominion says it had to hire detectives to track down Sidney Powell to serve her with its $1.3 billion lawsuitTrump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.Sen. Coons: Trump's impeachment defense is 'the Four Seasons Landscaping of the legal profession'

  • Brand formerly known as Aunt Jemima reveals new name

    The old Aunt Jemima brand and logo was based on a racist "mammy" stereotype.

  • Four years into voyage and metres from land, tanker crew still stuck aboard

    Nearly four years into their odyssey at sea, the five-member crew of oil tanker MT Iba is tantalisingly close to shore, yet still unable to set foot on dry land. What started out as a regular seafaring job turned into what the men call a nightmare, when the tanker's owner, Alco Shipping, fell into financial trouble and stopped paying their salaries 32 months ago. Life aboard the ship has been arduous, said Indian engineer Vinay Kumar.

  • Taxing time: How the pandemic will affect filing your taxes

    Tax filing season will start a bit later this year and look a bit different too. If you worked from home, received a relief payment, took on some gig work or filed unemployment benefits — or someone filed a fake claim in your name — there are things you need to be aware of. Likewise if you normally receive certain tax credits.

  • Trump reportedly avoided calling Biden a 'predator' in ads because it would 'open up his own can of worms'

    Former President Donald Trump apparently had his limits when it came to attacking his political rivals. Throughout the 2020 campaign season, Trump had the final say over which campaign ads made it onto the air and which were tossed out. He made those decisions at regular White House viewing sessions, where his top White House aides and campaign officials would gather to laugh at and workshop ads, including some too "out there" even for the former president, Axios reports. A few times a month, former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale would bring his laptop to the White House and sit "so close" to Trump that it sometimes "bothered" him, a source tells Axios. Parscale would then play through a reel of campaign ads, including many inspired by "young, pro-Trump fans who sent their ideas" to him, Axios continues. One targeted CNN's Don Lemon and his coverage of the Black Lives Matter protests, while another showed President Biden coughing to allege he was unwell, a source said. Trump would often "burst out laughing" at some of the wilder spots, but then conclude they were too "brutal" or "weren't worth the backlash" he'd get, the source told Axios. One subject Trump particularly avoided was Biden's inappropriate touching of women, Axios reports. At one point, Trump's campaign drew up an ad featuring clips of women who'd accused Biden of inappropriate contact, and then finished with a clip of Vice President Kamala Harris declaring "I know a predator when I see one." But as one source close to the campaign said, "He never wanted to run the predator or women's-style ads against Biden, because he was afraid he was going to open up his own can of worms." Read more about Trump's campaign ad critiques at Axios. More stories from theweek.comDominion says it had to hire detectives to track down Sidney Powell to serve her with its $1.3 billion lawsuitTrump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.Sen. Coons: Trump's impeachment defense is 'the Four Seasons Landscaping of the legal profession'

  • ‘You’re too young, bud’: Ohio officer hailed as hero for talking down armed robbery suspect without violence

    The robbery suspect told the officer he had stopped taking medications for his mental disorder

  • Reporter gives up covering Biden for relationship with his aide: ‘Didn’t think twice’

    Axios reporter Alexi McCammond fell in love while on the campaign trail with one of President Joe Biden’s aides and has now given up the beat. McCammond, 27, is a political reporter at Axios who covers progressive politicians in Congress, the progressive movement, and Vice President Kamala Harris. During that time, she fell in love with TJ Ducklo who was then Biden’s press secretary.

  • Nasdaq extends record run; oil prices rise

    MSCI's gauge of global stocks and the Nasdaq extended their runs to fresh highs on Tuesday, and oil prices pushed their rally into a seventh straight session as strong earnings and economic recovery prospects buoyed investor sentiment. The S&P 500 and Dow ended slightly lower, however, breaking their six-day streak of gains, as investors rotated out of large-cap tech names into other sectors. On Wall Street, investors awaited further news on the proposed $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus plan, while Donald Trump's historic impeachment trial on a charge of inciting last month's deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol began, making Trump the first former U.S. president to be tried in the Senate.

  • Trump fumes, GOP senators baffled by legal team's debut

    Former President Donald Trump fumed that his attorneys’ performance on the opening day of his second impeachment trial was a disaster, as allies and Republican senators questioned the strategy and some called for yet another shakeup to his legal team. Trump, who was watching the proceedings in Washington from his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, was furious at what he saw, according to a person familiar with his thinking. Senators, too, criticized what they described as an unfocused and rambling performance as Trump's team and Democratic House managers began to lay out their cases in front of the Senate jury.

  • Minority officers were barred from guarding Derek Chauvin in jail, lawsuit alleges

    The lawsuit, filed in state district court, also claims Chauvin received special treatment from a white lieutenant.