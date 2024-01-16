Letters to editor: Politicians' ages; Trump playbook; issue with Roomkey; guns argument

Time for younger politicians

Joe Biden is 81, Donald Trump is 77, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is 69, Kamala Harris is 59, Gavin Newsom is 56, Nicki Haley is 51, and Ron DeSantis is 45.

There is a reason the military, police, and firefighters can retire as early as 38. I heard that being president of the greatest superpower on earth is the most strenuous job one could hold. Maybe it’s time to reevaluate an end age to run for president. You qualify for social security and Medicare at 65. Imagine a presidential candidate running at 92. People can’t wait to reach a certain age to gain a certain benefit. I want to vote, drink, get a driver’s license, retire, a senior discount.

Maybe it’s time that we send these silver-haired politicians out to that golden parachute in the sky. Say nicely, it’s time for you to rest now and go play with your grandchildren full time because you’re too old to run for president.

Robert L. Rada, Ventura

Trump’s playbook is familiar one

Donald Trump is following the Hitler playbook. The raised fist, claiming victimhood, people that don’t support him called vermin that need to be exterminated and immigrants poisoning the blood of the population, etc. Now he is going after Nikki Haley on a birther claim.

He never offers solutions like to repeal and replace Obamacare. Where was his replace proposal? How much of the Trump southern border wall did Mexico pay for?

How can people support Trump? Twenty-four years after World War II ended while traveling around Germany, I heard there were many Germans that still thought Hitler was on the right track.

Paul Lux, Thousand Oaks

Hold Roomkey accountable

Re: your Jan. 10 story, “State sues developer of stalled T.O. homeless housing”:

While Shangri-La’s thievery is despicable, there is a process in which Project Roomkey officials could have enforced the no refinance clause and they have culpability as well. When spending $26 million of taxpayer money (and $114 million to the company for all seven hotel conversions), officials cannot claim they were "blindsided” or use other excuses for inadequate vetting of a company that is in arrears on all seven properties.

Lock up Shangri-La execs but look hard at Roomkey officials as well.

Glenn Egelko, Ventura

People, not guns, are the problem

We do not have a gun problem. We have a quality of people problem.

Eddie Byrn, Moorpark

