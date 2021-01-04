Letters to the Editor: Prosecute Donald Trump. His Georgia phone call is enough evidence

President Trump listens during a meeting at the White House on July 9, 2020. (Evan Vucci / Associated Press)

To the editor: President Trump's call with Georgia's secretary of state in which he pressured him to "find" enough votes for him to win the state is an act of sedition against the people of the United States and the federal government.

The president should be arrested, brought to trial, prosecuted and, if convicted, jailed. Are the Democrats and the Republicans going to let this stand and not say anything?

This president knows no bounds and sees no obstructions in his way. He must be shown that we won't stand for this kind of behavior.

Phillip Roullard, San Diego

..

To the editor: It is not the Democrats who are trying to rig the election; it is Trump with his hour-long call to the secretary of state in Georgia.

Find me 11,780 votes, he says, and call it a recalculation. If you don't declare me the winner, you surely know David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler will lose their U.S. Senate runoff elections. As a loyal Republican, you certainly wouldn't want that, now would you.

This is an unprecedented abuse of the presidency.

How can anyone fail to see that it is not the Democrats who are trying to steal the election but, rather, Trump and the Republicans? Their next charade will be to challenge congressional certification of the electoral college vote on Jan. 6, pretending that they are upholding the principles of democracy.

It may be true, as the Republicans argue, that tens of millions of Americans do not trust the outcome of the election, a landslide in favor of President-elect Joe Biden, according to Trump's own rhetoric after the 2016 vote. But that is only because Trump and the Republicans have told them so.

Brian Gough, Santa Barbara

..

To the editor: So, Trump and his Republican sycophants are charging the American people who ran the election and then counted the votes with being liars and conspirators to undermine our democracy.

In order for the votes in swing states to be fraudulent, thousands of our fellow Americans had to be in on a giant conspiracy, which they executed without anybody betraying it.

Ridiculous! If we Democrats had been that clever and well organized, we would've defeated Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) as well.

Cathy Tennican, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Trump, detached from reality and obsessed with unfounded conspiracies, is our very own King George III. And just as George's rule led to the American revolution and the creation of the U.S. Constitution, Trump's failed presidency has made many Americans constitutional "scholars."

We have become conversant in the mechanics of impeachment, the scope of presidential pardons, the line of succession after the president, judicial review and electoral college procedures and certification.

If nothing else, this new fascination with the Constitution proves its durability today and in the future, thus providing hope.

Marcy Sheinwold, Laguna Woods

..

To the editor: City and county officials are hauled off to jail for soliciting bribes. Trump is openly asking Georgia state officials to overturn the election result in Georgia.

If this is not illegal, then there is something really wrong with the law and the Constitution as it is.

The last four years have demonstrated very clearly what is wrong with the Constitution when it comes to putting no one above the law. Apparently when it comes to the presidency, the occupant of the White House is an emperor and clearly above the law.

Charles Blankson, Fontana

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.