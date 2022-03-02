Letters to the Editor: Putin's war is based on a big lie. Take note, Trump supporters

Former President Trump defending his comments on Vladimir Putin during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando on Feb. 26. (John Raoux / Associated Press)

To the editor: The entire world is blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin Putin for invading Ukraine, with a notable exception — our ex-president, Donald Trump. He is focusing on President Biden, not the man who initiated this war.

That is a perfect example of the propaganda of disinformation, which is a process used for control and power. If you study history, you will find that was the same political strategy used by Hitler, and it is now being used by Putin and Trump.

For example, Putin states he's fighting neo-Nazis, when in fact the president of Ukraine is Jewish. So, we know this assertion to be false.

Also, Trump claims the 2020 election was stolen. We know this to be false, because in Georgia, where Trump focused much of his post-election meddling, the ballots were counted three times, and the results were affirmed.

Yet people are duped into believing what they hear, and acting on a lack of knowledge can surely lead to a corrupt and oppressive society.

Paulette Mashaka, Carson

To the editor: Trump's admiration for Putin as a smart man has a history. In his notes chronicling his 1842 travels in the United States, Charles Dickens observed a general acceptance and approval of "smart dealing." In Dickens' own words:

"The following dialogue I have held a hundred times: 'Is it not a very disgraceful circumstance that such a man as so-and-so should be acquiring a large property by the most infamous and odious means, and notwithstanding all the crimes of which he has been guilty, should be tolerated and abetted by your citizens? He is a public nuisance, is he not?' 'Yes, sir.' 'A convicted liar?' 'Yes, sir.' 'He has been kicked, and cuffed, and caned?' 'Yes, sir.' 'And he is utterly dishonourable, debased, and profligate?' 'Yes, sir.' 'In the name of wonder, then, what is his merit?' 'Well, sir, he is a smart man.'"

Is Trump the guardian of tradition?

Richard Morris, Harbor City

To the editor: Putin's invasion of Ukraine should be a wake-up call for Trump's supporters and the GOP.

Don’t they realize that by losing freedom and democracy under the leadership of a would-be autocrat like Trump, there would be no more protesting against the government of any kind for any reason? What would you all do with yourselves then?

Sheryl Kinne, Lake Balboa

To the editor: Reading letters on the former president's comments on Russia, I find it unbelievable that so much hate for Trump still lingers among liberals.

That Trump would actually voice the truth about the cunning of the dictator in Russia and the steps Putin took long before his attack on Ukraine to mitigate the sanctions, and the response is "he sides with Putin," is irresponsible and hateful.

Our current president and his administration missed so many signals that Putin sent of his intentions. Now their actions are too little, too late.

Carlos Ferreyra, Valley Glen

To the editor: I'd like to ask a straightforward, simple question to one letter writer who claimed that President Biden looked away as Ukraine was invaded.

Please, what is your solution? Send in the nukes? Invade another country, as done in Vietnam?

Since the writer declares Biden and Harris toothless, maybe dentures are the answer. Give us all a break.

Patricia Koenig, Los Angeles

