Letters to the Editor: Rand Paul’s disinformation campaign. McConnell not ‘conservative.’

McConnell a ‘hack’

What a hypocrite! Sen. Mitch McConnell stands right on the floor of the U.S. Senate and declares “I’m not going to support the Democratic Party’s socialistic program” and then leads 20 Republican senators to vote for the largest socialist agenda in American history. The socialist “infra-destruction” bill is a job killer. He’s no leader and surely not of the most “deliberative body” since Pericles and Athenian democracy. He’s a follower, a political hack like the president and other old professional politicians. Government is a game of power, tenure and influence to the “Potomac swamp” crowd that afflicts both Democrats and Republicans. They care little about the burdens (high taxes, inflation, illegal immigration, high gas prices, food costs, crime, and Chinese aggression) as long as they can get on TV to brag about their faux accomplishments. Every time they meet it costs the average taxpayer both money and a loss of freedom as the leviathan of government grows more repressive. Too bad Kentucky lacks a recall provision, we could fire Senator McConnell who couldn’t win a county judge race today. He’s no conservative! William Blake, the English poet, once wrote, “General good is the plea of the scoundrel, hypocrite and flatterer ...”. True.

Robert Adams, Lexington

Parents’ rights

Before advocating the decision whether or not children should wear masks to school should be solely left to parents, perhaps it would be advisable to consider the role of parents in determining Kentucky’s national ranking regarding children’s health and abuse. I wonder if Sen. Rand Paul and his ilk believe parents should have final say over anything which affects their children. The logical extension is a lot of money could be saved by not offering those services to children which could potentially save or make their lives better, but which parents believe are unnecessary or an intrusion on their rights as a parent.

Charles Myers, Lexington

Story continues

Ploy for funds?

It is disturbing to see Sen. Rand Paul’s continuous attacks on national COVID scientists and experts. By his barrage, he has unleashed his extremist social media followers to call for Dr. Anthony Fauci to be “fired” “jailed” and “executed.” Paul has not attempted to quell such attacks.

Now he has entered an even more dangerous phase, encouraging others to ignore public health advisories of mask wearing and vaccinations.

Last week, during Gov. Andy Beshear’s COVID briefing, while state medical organizations, including the Kentucky Medical Association, were announcing mandatory vaccinations and updated masking policies for hospitals and state agencies, Dr. Rand Paul was busy writing a disturbing op-ed for Fox News. Declaring such public health regulations tyranny, he advised all to ignore and object to these life saving measures. He’s in fact fundraising for his Senate campaign, instilling fear and divisiveness during a time when the state and country should be more united to defeat this pandemic and grow our economy.

His behavior is unacceptable and will have dire consequences. Such disinformation is deadly. Vaccines save lives. Senator Paul is unfit and unwilling to serve anyone except himself. He should resign his seat in Congress and have his medical license revoked.

Diane Cahill, Lexington

Board silent

I am a retired Kentucky physician who has been in contact with the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure regarding Sen. Rand Paul’s false and misleading statements about the COVID-19 crisis. (Senator Paul remains a licensed physician in Kentucky.) I was informed that since he was speaking as a senator it was not in their purview. Yet YouTube saw fit to suspend him for seven days for a video placed on their website.

It is indeed unfortunate that a private entity can display more conscientiousness and responsibility regarding a professional problem than a public board designated for that purpose.

John Vance, Versailles

Dump ‘em all

Sen. Rand Paul says it’s time for people to “resist” all attempts to save their lives and health. I say it’s time to run Paul out of Kentucky on a rail, right along with his fellow right wing trash, starting with Sen. “Moscow Mitch” McConnell and Congressman “Tom-fool” Massie. The only public institution any of them are fit for is a prison or an asylum.

Wayne Adams, Lexington