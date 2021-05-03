Letters to the Editor: Recall foes are seriously mistaken if they think Newsom can coast to victory

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
San Fernando, CA, Thursday, April 29, 2021 - California Governor Gavin Newsom at a press conference where he signed legislation that will provide a $6.2 billion tax cut to the hardest hit small businesses in the state at Hanzo Sushi restaurant downtown. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference in San Fernando on April 29. (Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: Nicholas Goldberg's column predicting that recall elections may become a permanent Republican strategy in California is flawed in several respects.

First, even if the recall mechanism isn't perfect, it serves as a last-resort voter tool to remind our politicians that they ultimately report to the people.

Second, Goldberg implies that qualifying a recall for the ballot is easy. If this were true, there would have already been lots of recall elections in California, but there have not been. Qualifying a recall requires gathering a considerable number of valid voter signatures, which takes money and organization.

Third, Goldberg says that the recall could cost the state up to $400 million. But as we have all learned, maintaining and supporting democracy is never a wasteful expense. And, this amount pales in comparison to the billions that have slipped through government cracks during the pandemic.

Finally, if Senate Bill 10, which would end single-family zoning in much of the state, makes it to Newsom's desk and he signs it before the election, even Democrats and independents who are homeowners will take a hard look at voting yes. This is one wildcard that recall foes aren't considering.

You can't just blame the recall exclusively on Republican extremists.

Bradford Pollack, Santa Monica

..

To the editor: I just read that this recall will cost taxpayers up to $400 million. It would be reasonable that those who want to remove Newsom from office should pay for this election. Why should those who do not want to recall our governor have to pay for it?

Do we not realize what we could do with $400 million? We could build housing for homeless people, pay teachers more or restore music and other classes for our children that have been lost because of funding cuts.

Gladys Carcovich, Torrance

..

To the editor: I enjoyed Goldberg’s insightful analysis of the history of the California recall and its appeal to Republicans today as the only way an unpopular minority party can game the system and win low-turnout pluralities to oust duly elected governors.

I also found his suggested reforms to be worth considering, but I thought he missed one simple change that would reduce the appeal to Republicans of pursuing recalls.

Instead of having a simultaneous election on whether the governor should be recalled and who should replace the governor if more than 50% vote to remove him, just hold the yes-or-no recall vote. If the governor is recalled, the elected lieutenant governor would fill the vacancy to become the new governor.

Douglas Dunn, Escondido

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Letters to the Editor: Vitriolic opposition to ethnic studies in O.C. is frighteningly ignorant

    There is nothing hateful or "anti-white" about teaching the contributions and experiences of California's minority communities.

  • Letters to the Editor: A disgraceful NIMBY push to block homeless housing in Chatsworth

    The City Council's John Lee, trying to take funding from a project in his district, might want to read the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

  • Biden news: North Korea warns of ‘very grave situation’ after president calls country a security threat

    Follow the latest updates below

  • Colorado battles COVID vaccine hesitancy with get-out-the-vote tactics

    Colorado is using tried-and-true get-out-the-vote tactics to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates across the state.Why it matters: The novel approach is part of a broader effort by state public health officials to reach herd immunity by targeting populations that are hesitant or too busy to get vaccinated.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The backdrop: To boost turnout ahead of an election, a campaign's get-out-the-vote strategy works like this: Identify the target population. Make contact. And tell them how to go vote.COVID vaccinations have followed a similar path to elections thus far: Die-hard supporters went first, but ultimate success is determined by how many others show up.The state of play: About 33% of Colorado's population is fully immunized, state data shows, and 45% has received at least one dose. It's far below the 70%+ needed for broader community protection, and lower rates among communities of color are concerning health officials.Moreover, the number of vaccines administered per week is declining, even as eligibility expands.How it works: Healthier Colorado, an advocacy organization with experience managing ballot initiatives, developed the vaccine turnout campaign and partnered with Gov. Jared Polis' administration.The nonprofit tapped its political data firm to pull phone numbers for populations who lived near vaccine clinics or those who matched hesitant groups identified by polling data, such as conservatives and rural residents.Trained AmeriCorps volunteers worked phone banks, making calls and sending text messages to help people get vaccine appointments and provide transportation if needed.The volunteers — speaking in English and Spanish — also responded to messages on a vaccine hotline to help people who didn't have the resources to make appointments.Another tactic: Phone bank volunteers had scripts to address questions about the vaccine and counter misinformation.One script reads: "None of the three vaccines change your genetic code or DNA. The vaccines contain key ingredients that prepare your immune system to fight the virus along with basic ingredients like fats, potassium chloride and sucrose."What they're saying: "We were able to have those meaningful conversations with people," said Kyle Piccola at Healthier Colorado, comparing it to door knocking in a political campaign.By the numbers: The nonprofit spent more than $200,000 on the campaign since its launch in March. So far, it's making progress, albeit slowly.More than 1,500 appointments were scheduled through the calls, which supported 23 clinics.The average call lasted 10 minutes.The bottom line: In Colorado, GOTV now means "get out the vaccine."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • As The Oscars Hit Bottom, Do Something, Anything. Call Bill Maher!

    At least, we know how low the Oscars can go. 10.4 million viewers. Less by 16.8 percent than Day 1 of the NFL draft. Lower by 61.3 percent than Joe Biden’s first speech to Congress, which was lower by 75 percent than Donald Trump’s. This is really low. It works out to 3.1 percent of […]

  • Syrian court accepts 3 candidates to run for president

    Syria’s Supreme Constitutional Court has accepted three applications out of 51 for candidacy for this month’s presidential elections in the war-torn country, state media reported Monday. The largely symbolic election is certain to be won by President Bashar Assad, who was chosen along with two other men, Abdullah Salloum Abdullah and Mahmoud Ahmad Marie, to run. The Parliament later referred the names to the constitutional court.

  • 2020 census paints muddled future for GOP

    The U.S. population has been moving south and west for 50 years. That used to sound like good news for the Republican Party, but now it's ... complicated.

  • Los Angeles County reports zero new COVID-19 deaths

    Los Angeles County, once a hot spot in the COVID-19 pandemic, reported zero new coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday and 313 new cases. County health officials said it's likely the actual numbers were higher due to weekend reporting delays, but by all available metrics Los Angeles and California overall are successfully containing the coronavirus. Public health experts attribute L.A.'s declining numbers in part to the low rate of vaccine hesitancy in California, the Los Angeles Times reports; 46.8 percent of L.A. County's 10 million residents are at least partially vaccinated and 31.5 percent are fully vaccinated. Since the pandemic began, the county has recorded more than 1.2 million COVID-19 cases and 23,915 deaths, according to a tally by the Times. On Saturday, L.A. County health officials said infections are now at the lowest levels since the pandemic began, and if the daily rate remains below 2 new cases per 100,000 residents this week, most Los Angeles businesses will be able to reopen indoor operations under California's lowest restrictions tier. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutBiden's chief of staff maintains White House is serious about working with GOP on infrastructure

  • McConnell issues letter to remove ‘1619 Project’ from federal grant programs

    A group of politicians led by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell issued a letter to U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona requesting that the 1619 Project be removed from education resources eligible for federal grant programs. The letter, signed by McConnell and 38 other Republican senators, said the coronavirus pandemic damaged the United States school systems and it is now time to “strengthen the teaching of civics and American history in our schools.”

  • Police failure on mental health put Kansas cop who killed teen in impossible position

    The death of John Albers was a tragedy for his family, and also monstrously unfair to the cop who killed him.

  • The Tipping Point for Electric Vehicles Just Got Closer

    At what point does a great idea — even a good idea — become a no-brainer? Source: Shutterstock We could come up with a few answers to that one, but I think the most basic is… It always all comes down to money.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Electric vehicles (EVs) were already on the path to no-brainer status. And if you’ll pardon the pun, the pedal just got put to the metal. It’s the kind of hypergrowth trend I love. It has the potential to make you a lot of money … is virtually unstoppable… and its tipping point just got closer… Even if you like the idea of an electric vehicle, you wouldn’t pay 83% more for it, would you? A few people might. Most wouldn’t even consider it. But… what if the two were the same price? Or what if the electric vehicle were cheaper? That day is not too far in the future. In 2018, the average cost for an electric vehicle with a 250-mile range was $44,000, which is 83% more than the $24,000 price tag of a Toyota Camry. That’s a $20,000 difference. But by last year, that price gap was expected to narrow to $9,000 as the average cost for an EV dropped to $33,000. And within just the next two years, the average cost of a 250-mile range EV will fall to $24,000 — while the cost of the Toyota Camry rises to $25,000. The first time an EV is cheaper than the average gas-powered vehicle will be a major milestone. The breakthrough will push a lot of prospective car buyers to strongly consider an EV… and that day is coming quickly. By 2024, the cost is expected to swing greatly in favor of EVs. ARK Invest predicts EV prices will drop to $17,000 while the Toyota Camry remains constant at $25,000. This was the unstoppable trend before Joe Biden was elected president, but with increased attention and massive spending to increase the number of EVs, the future will get here faster. Part of the administration’s proposed $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan includes $100 million to provide rebates to those who purchase EVs. Not a tax credit… a rebate when you by the car. That drops the price further and faster. Earlier this week in his first speech to Congress, President Biden talked about installing 500,000 charging stations “so we can own the electric car market.” Rebates would accelerate the trend, but even without them, EVs continue to get cheaper. How is that possible? Ongoing innovation and improvements to the battery. General Motors (NYSE:GM) is working on it. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is working on it. Volkswagen (OTCSMKTS:VWAGY) is working on it. Toyota Motors (NYSE:TM), too. And on and on. The stakes are huge. A few years ago, the battery made up about 57% of an EV’s cost. In 2019, that percentage fell to 33%. And by 2025, it is projected to be just 20% of the cost of the vehicle. Electric vehicles becoming increasingly more affordable is a big reason behind the eye-popping growth forecasts. The Energy Industry Administration calls for sales to more than triple to 6.5 million units by 2024. ARK Invest is even more bullish, predicting that 37 million EVs will be sold in 2024. That would be an amazing 79% compound annual growth rate and result in full-year revenue of $1.1 trillion. Even if we basically split the difference and EV sales increase to 20 million units in the next few years, it is an easy 10X opportunity for investors. Over the past decade, electric vehicle technology has advanced by leaps and bounds, and companies like those we just talked about are all in. Toyota expects to have a solid state battery prototype working this year, which is a big step forward. These batteries are lighter, last longer, charge faster, and are safer than lithium-ion batteries that are currently used. In addition to technology improvements, electric vehicles have governments on their side. Thanks to environmental concerns, governments in China and Europe are moving to phase out internal combustion engines and phase in EVs. We’re talking about an epic boom coming in EV sales. Bloomberg estimates that at least 50% of cars sold by 2040 will be electric. Breakthrough battery technology will power the electric vehicles of the future. This hypergrowth trend is well underway, but it’s still early. That means now is the time for smart investors to get in position for the biggest profits. On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post The Tipping Point for Electric Vehicles Just Got Closer appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Blinken says Biden inherited an immigration system that was 'broken intentionally'

    The Biden administration inherited "a totally broken" immigration system, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told 60 Minutes in an interview that aired Sunday night, and it's now working to repair it. In March, more than 170,000 migrants were taken into U.S. custody — the highest number in two decades — and CBS's Norah O'Donnell asked Blinken if any of President Biden's policies are to blame. "No," he responded. "What we're seeing is indeed a surge of people to the border. We've seen that in the past. But we inherited a totally broken system. Broken intentionally. And it takes time to fix it, and by the way, our message is very clear: 'Don't come. The border is not open. You won't get in.' But we have to understand what is motivating so many people to do this. And it is usually desperation." O'Donnell pushed back, saying Biden has used executive authority to slow down deportations and allow more asylum seekers into the U.S. These aren't contributing factors, Blinken replied, because "we're focused when it comes to people coming to making sure that children, unaccompanied minors, are treated humanely and according to law." Traffickers are telling migrants that "the border's open," Blinken continued, but "it's not." Children are the exception because "it is the right thing to do. We are not going to abide the notion that children are kept in a precarious, dangerous situation. That is unacceptable." More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutBiden's chief of staff maintains White House is serious about working with GOP on infrastructure

  • Eight reported killed as Myanmar protests surge

    Myanmar security forces opened fire on protesters on Sunday, killing at least eight people in some of the biggest demonstrations against military rule in days, three months after a coup plunged the country into crisis.Local media reported that the protests were coordinated with demonstrations in Myanmar communities around the world to mark what organizers called "the global Myanmar spring revolution." Streams of demonstrators made their way through cities and towns across the country, including the commercial hub of Yangon.The deaths, reported by multiple local media outlets, were spread out across different cities and towns.Reuters could not verify the reports and a spokesman for the ruling junta did not answer calls seeking comment. A video obtained by Reuters showed two Myanmar police officers, and two men in plain clothes, detaining three people on the street in Yangon on Sunday and putting them in what appears to be a civilian car. The protests come in the wake of the February 1st ouster of the government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.Wars with ethnic minority insurgents have also intensified since the coup, displacing tens of thousands of civilians, according to United Nations estimates.

  • Family still searching for answers six months after Ericka Weems was fatally shot at Ohio home

    The Cleveland Cavaliers are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in Ericka’s murder.

  • Tesla, under scrutiny in China, steps up engagement with regulators - sources

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, facing scrutiny in China over safety and customer service complaints, is boosting its engagement with mainland regulators and beefing up its government relations team, industry sources said. Tesla's change of strategy leading to more behind-the-scenes interaction with policymakers in Beijing compared to relatively little previously shows the seriousness with which the U.S. automaker views the setbacks in its second-biggest market. It also comes at a time when China is trying to regulate large and powerful private companies, especially in the technology sector, on concerns about their market dominance.

  • Meet the KHive: Kamala Harris' army of online fans who are fiercely loyal but can also turn nasty, critics say

    The KHive has been celebrating and vigorously defending the vice president ever since she became California's senator in 2017.

  • ‘The Social Dilemma’ Filmmakers Say Social Media Companies Have “Polluted” Our “Information Ecosystem” – Contenders TV Docs + Unscripted

    Jeff Orlowski, director of the award-winning Netflix documentary The Social Dilemma, used to be an avid social media user. Not anymore. Around 2017, he says, he started becoming alarmed about “manipulative design techniques” employed by social media companies, and with his documentary collaborators he set out to illustrate the ways social media platforms have harmed […]

  • Mitt Romney loudly booed and called a 'traitor' at Utah's GOP conference over his opposition to Trump

    Video shows Republican state delegates shouting "communist" and "traitor" at Romney as he tried to address a Utah GOP conference.

  • Dodgers hit 2 grand slams in first 2 innings vs. Brewers pitcher making MLB debut

    AJ Pollock and Matt Beaty held an in-game competition for most RBI.

  • Protesters demand bodycam video in Andrew Brown Jr.'s shooting be made public

    Protesters are demanding that bodycam footage in the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. be released. Elizabeth City is enforcing a midnight curfew as protests over his death continue. Zak Dahlheimer, an anchor and reporter at WTKR in Virginia, has an update on the protests and the efforts to have the bodycam video made public.