Letters to the Editor: Recalling Gavin Newsom would be insane. California is lucky to have him

To the editor: Your print headline on your editorial about the effort to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom says, "We might all lose in a recall." No, we will all lose in a recall.

We are in a war with an invisible, deadly enemy. At the start of this war back in March, little was understood about this enemy and decisions had to be made about how to respond. While some failed to recognize the gravity of the threat, Newsom acted decisively and worked hard to get protective equipment to healthcare workers.

There were then, and are now, many who pretend that the virus isn't a big problem. Of course it is a problem, and it is killing large numbers of people every day and has overwhelmed our hospitals. We must continue to use selective shutdowns and masks to slow the spread of the virus while the vaccine is being distributed.

Everyone should be getting solidly behind Newsom and look past his minor errors.

David Michels, Encino

To the editor: I would not vote to recall Newsom, but if I was going to it would not be for the hypocrisy he displayed by eating at the ritzy French Laundry restaurant, in violation of his own safety recommendations.

Rather, Newsom should be considered for removal because of the long delays in getting Californians their unemployment benefits, the fraud by the prisoners in collecting government checks, his lack of leadership in giving guidance for public schools to open as his own children attend their private school, and multiple other failures.

Andrew Bressler, Culver City

To the editor: Thank you for your editorial. After reading it, I downloaded the recall petition and will be sharing that with family members so we can all sign it. Spending up to $81 million to put on a special election is a small price to pay to stop him from abusing power.

Newsom's Democrats have become the ultimate control freaks. According to the experts, much of the spread of COVID-19 is being driven by small, family functions.

Does this mean Newsom is going to attack our families more than he has already done?

Dan Dreblow, Big Bear City, Calif.

To the editor: From Gavin Newsom to Josh Newman to Gray Davis, let's call the recall what it really is — an underhanded way for the state GOP to try and erase the will of the voters. Recalls shortcut the harder task of finding and running a palatable candidate in actual election years.

David Alpern, Long Beach

