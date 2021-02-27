Letters to the Editor: Recalling Newsom is a lazy way for Republicans to win in California

INGLEWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Governor Gavin Newsom, shown with Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr., left, Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) and Rev. Kenneth Ulmer, addresses the media while visiting a mobile COVID-19 vaccination site to discuss the state&#39;s efforts to vaccinate hard-to-reach and disproportionately impacted communities at Faithful Central Bible Church on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. State and local agencies vaccinated 250 people from the community on Sunday. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Gov. Gavin Newsom addresses reporters during a visit to a mobile COVID-19 vaccination site in Inglewood on Feb. 21. (Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: The COVID-19 pandemic is a worldwide crisis that the Trump administration threw onto the states last year as it did little to protect the people. Gov. Gavin Newsom does not deserve to be blamed for California's crisis, and the recall campaign is a scam. ("Q&A: What you need to know about the attempt to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom," Feb. 22)

I know this because after I lost my job last spring, I had time to watch Newsom's regular news conferences in which he explained the data in great detail. I saw a governor who was human and made some mistakes, but always tried his best to lead.

He worked with the state Legislature to get money for supplies and testing. He tried repeatedly to update the calcified unemployment system. He helped form a coalition of Western U.S. states to share best practices and streamline purchases, but he still got slammed by people who complained that everything was going too slowly.

So, lazy Republicans are seizing on a general sense of frustration and focusing it on a governor who worked harder on this than any of them ever did. The country's pandemic response has been a train wreck, but look at the ones screaming the loudest for a recall and see if they did one-tenth of the work Newsom did.

Putting on a recall election is an expensive, stupid distraction that would certainly not result in better governance, so let's not.

Karen Broderick, Burbank

To the editor: I hope a prominent Democrat comes forward as a challenger.

In a recall, there are two questions: First, should the governor be removed? And second, which of the following candidates should replace him if the majority votes to oust the incumbent? All voters will be entitled to choose one of those who are running.

One prominent Democrat on the list, and only one, would have a strong chance of winning, assuming the Republican candidates split the conservative vote.

Also, what if the Democrat were seen as more liberal than Newsom? Might some percentage of Republicans vote to retain the governor because they fear ending up with someone they find more objectionable?

Jeff Freedman, Los Angeles

