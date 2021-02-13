Letters to the Editor: Republicans put this country in grave danger by acquitting Trump

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 13: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks to the Senate Chamber at the U.S. Capitol Building on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald J. Trump is headed toward a verdict after the defense presented its case and senators questioned both sides on the charges and their arguments. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who voted to acquit former President Trump, walks to the Senate chamber on Feb. 13. (Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: I am thoroughly disgusted and dismayed — but sadly not surprised — by the behavior of far too many senators who voted to acquit former President Trump. Prior to listening to any arguments or evidence, many openly indicated that they intended to let Trump off.

During the trial, several simply tuned out and made a point to show how they were not listening to the evidence. Some senators even met with Trump's lawyers.

One can't help but wonder that if any of those senators were on trial for anything, would they deem such behavior by jurors appropriate?

The message sent by this acquittal is that presidents can do whatever they want, as long as they have enough friends in the Senate. This is a sad time for our country. God help us.

Pamelyn Hobson, Big Bear Lake, Calif.

..

To the editor: In July 1917, Vladimir Lenin and the Bolsheviks' first coup sought to overthrow the new Russian government. It failed. In October 1917, Lenin and the Bolsheviks' second coup succeeded.

In 1923, Adolf Hitler's first coup attempt sought to overthrow the German government. It failed. In 1933, Hitler successfully took over the government.

In January 2021, Donald Trump's first coup attempt sought to topple the U.S. government. It failed. Now, we're letting the Republicans write the last line in this paragraph.

Anthony Biegen, Santa Barbara

..

To the editor: Trump's impeachment and acquittal confirmed in my mind two things that I have known from my own experience.

First, truth does not matter in the U.S., only politics does. Second, a white person in the U.S. can get away with behavior that a nonwhite person cannot. As an immigrant of color myself, I am not comforted by this thought.

Ron Virmani, Charlotte, N.C.

..

To the editor: Republican senators squandered the perfect opportunity to be rid of Trump. By acquitting him, they are married to the ex-president forever.

Happily, this will cause the demise of the Republican Party. Real conservatives will either form a new party or join the Democrats, leaving the liars, the racists and the authoritarians to remain with Trump.

A third party is what the country has needed for a long time.

Shirley Conley, Gardena

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

