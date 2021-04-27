Letters to the Editor: Republicans are trying to recall Gavin Newsom because they can

Volunteers try to direct passersby to a booth where conservative activists gather signatures in a recall effort against California Governor Gavin Newsom near Pasadena City Hall, in Pasadena, California on February 28, 2021. (Photo by DAVID MCNEW / AFP) (Photo by DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images)
Volunteers try to get passersby to sign the Newsom recall petition in Pasadena on Feb. 28. (AFP / Getty Images)

To the editor: Whatever political positives or negatives Gov. Gavin Newsom has, they are far less important than the obvious flaws in the recall process. ("Sigh. The bitter, costly — and probably very silly — recall nightmare begins," editorial, April 26)

There was and is no real grassroots discontent with Newsom's governing. There is no scandal or illegal behavior on his part that would justify removing him. Instead, we see the same old, same old: Copious support from Republicans out of state who are attempting something that amounts to tyranny of the minority.

Fortunately, these Republicans will fail because they have so little understanding of what actual citizens think. Still, that I even have to expend effort opposing this recall, instead of contemplating actual solutions for our various statewide problems, leaves a bad taste in my mouth.

Mark J. Diniakos, Thousand Oaks

To the editor: For the first time in more than 40 years of voting in California, I signed a recall petition.

I did not sign the petition to recall Newsom because I am a Trump-supporting, anti-vaxxer, anti-masking Republican. In fact, I am a mask-wearing, vaccinated Democrat.

I did not sign the petition because of Newsom's damaging policies. An elected official should have a chance to put their policies in place during their allotted time in office.

I signed the recall petition because Newsom has stood against two basic principles of American democracy and unity: In violation of the 1st Amendment, Newsom's lockdown policy placed draconian restrictions on houses of worship, and on many occasions, the governor has arrogantly declared California to be a nation-state.

Several years ago, I was repulsed by Texas Gov. Rick Perry saying his state had a unique right to secede, and I am just as offended by Newsom's "nation-state" comments. California is our state, and the United States of America is our nation.

Howard Williams, San Francisco

To the editor: We could not get rid of a president who was impeached twice, but we try to recall a governor who has arguably the most success of any governor in dealing with the pandemic.

And what is most often cited by recall proponents? That he had dinner one night at the ritzy French Laundry restaurant in Napa Valley with a lobbyist? Maybe we should guillotine him instead.

The real reason that some Republicans are trying to remove Newsom is because they can. The amount of petition signatures needed to stage a recall election is way too low.

Lynn Lorenz, Newport Beach

To the editor: I supported the recall of Gov. Gray Davis in 2003 primarily because Davis appeared to be an ineffectual leader.

That recall was a mistake. Arnold Schwarzenegger was a great movie hero, but was an even less effective governor than Davis. I learned my lesson.

I anticipate many Californians will remember our mistake in 2003.

Don Evans, Canoga Park

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

