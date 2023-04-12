Letters to the Editor: 'Run, hide, fight': After Louisville, that's where we are on mass shootings

Crime scene tape cordons off a street after a mass shooting Monday in Louisville, Ky. (Luke Sharrett / Getty Images)

To the editor: Police say the shooter in Louisville, Ky., bought the assault rifle he used on Monday to kill five people a week before his killing spree. We are told that the best course of survival in mass shootings is to "run, hide and fight."

So, that's where we're at as a society. There's now a manual on survival.

Assault weapons of mass destruction aren't going anywhere, so your best course of action is to run, hide and fight — and if that doesn't work, die.

Rod Lawrence, Los Angeles

To the editor: Are we becoming so inured to mass shootings that the one in Louisville made only Page A-12 of the following day's print L.A. Times?

If we want lawmakers to do something about this problem, we cannot bury the stories in the back of the paper as if we don't care.

Mike Green, Oak Park

To the editor: It seems clear that the focus on solving the problem of mass shootings has to be on why politicians are failing to act. If the No. 1 cause of death among American children is gun violence, politicians should be sufficiently motivated to pass legislation that can protect children.

A study should be conducted on the psychology of lawmakers who are unmoved by the death of children to the extent that they make excuses for their lack of action and aggressively fight for the rights of gun owners each time there is a mass shooting. Instead of seeking genuine solutions to the problem of gun violence, they express support for the 2nd Amendment.

We should leave our flag at half mast until we recognize that politicians are the problem on this.

Ronald Kotkin, Laguna Beach

To the editor: The Republican Party has made it clear that any new regulations of weapons would not be considered even though mass shooters are murdering the young, the old and police almost daily.

Leaders in conservative states have doubled down to the extreme by removing restrictions and allowing public carrying without permits.

It's past time for sensible Republicans, independents and Democrats to vote on laws that will ban assault weapons and large-capacity magazines and institute universal background checks

George Eaton, Sierra Madre

To the editor: U.S. forecast: cloudy with a high chance of shootings.

Susan Frisk, Seal Beach

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.