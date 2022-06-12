Letters to the editor: On school shootings

Las Cruces Sun-News
·7 min read

These letters published in the June 12, 2022 print edition of the Las Cruces Sun-News.

Secure schools

There is a discussion that we want more laws for guns and to restrict assault rifles. If people want a gun they can buy any kind, military or not, on the black market. Lots of people own assault rifles and don’t use them for killing people. It’s the people using them that are one of the problems, not the gun. If the 18-year-old was counseled after he was told he was not graduating and then monitored maybe the children would be alive today. Put his name on a list as a risk for one year so he couldn’t buy a gun.

I travel all over the world and give presentations at many schools. Other countries value their children and protect them the best way they can. Many schools I have been to, from elementary to college, have a high wall, roaming guards around the school grounds and all the outer doors are locked. They have a gate where guards inspect the backpacks and the students walk through a metal detector before entering the school grounds. Every student has a badge to enter and if you don't have a badge you don’t get in without being cleared by the principal. You are searched and asked why you are there before being escorted to the main office.

We are the only country that thinks it is OK to have open grounds for any nut-case to come into the school as they please with a gun. The cure to the problem is to protect all schools and the children inside. Put a tall wall or fence around every school with entry only through one door, at the front office if you really want to stop this.

Why do we always think people are adults at 18. Change the adult age back to 21.

Mark Stevens, Las Cruces

Learn about ERPOs

New Mexico has a law that can reduce gun violence. People just need to know how it works. New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence has been providing training on extreme risk protection orders (ERPO) to police agencies, district attorneys, violence prevention groups, hospitals, schools, families and health care providers throughout the state and we are starting to see an increase in the number of ERPOs requested. Ironically, New Mexico’s law is one of the easiest to use, but some misleading language may discourage people from even trying.

Anyone (not just a family member, an educator or an employer) who has reason to believe that someone is going through a mental health crisis and shouldn’t have access to a gun can go to any law enforcement agency or DA’s office and report that information. The reporting party doesn’t have to go to court — that’s handled by the police or the DA. For information about our next public training session at 6 p.m. on June 14, go to www.namisantafe.org. To set up a training session at another time, go to newmexicanstopreventgunviolence.org.

No single law can solve the problem of rampant gun violence. But a person with some ERPO training might just save a life. Wouldn’t that be welcomed news for a change?

Sheila Lewis, Santa Fe

Teachers with guns a bad idea

There are a number of ideas being considered in the wake of the latest mass shootings. An especially bad one is, I think, arming teachers. Aside from the issue of having a gun readily available in the classroom, and the whole concept makes no sense unless the weapon is readily available, there is the problem of the adrenalin rush and general panic.

These would be people who have had minimal training in the use of firearms and would suddenly be placed in the position of having to shoot someone. Even police officers who are trained to react and who have to qualify with small arms on a regular basis are subject to these factors. Over a four year period in Los Angeles, only 32% of the rounds fired by officers struck their target. In Dallas, over a 15 year period, only 35% of the shots fired hit their target. I suspect the numbers would be the same across the board; about a third of all rounds fired by police hit their intended target. With this record, it seems to me a teacher in a crowded, panicked classroom situation might be as likely to shoot one of their students as a bad guy. Guns in the classroom are a bad idea.

Steve McLary, Las Cruces

Where's the data?

I read several articles about the problem with the "revolving door" of justice since the state implemented the policy of releasing nonviolent offenders pending trial. They were blamed at a recent city council meeting for the recent vandalism to businesses in town.

I will ask what I asked of the mayor, my city council representative and even the author of one of the articles — where is the data to show this? All I have seen is conjecture, assumption and acceptance — no one has spoken up to prove these statements. Someone must keep track of this stuff; is it true that the police is repeatedly arresting the same people on the same offense? If so, we have a problem. If you can't prove it, it's not true.

Before the politicians, police and local businesses get all upset and "Reverse What Was Done," how about some data to show this is the problem?

If anyone has data, one way or the other (and I have to believe that the police or DA must keep track of how often someone is arrested for the same crimes), please post somewhere. I don't need names, just numbers.

Robert Szustakowski, Las Cruces

Worse is difficult to imagine

Following the stories in the Las Cruces Sun-News as to the April 16 killing of Las Cruces resident Amelia Baca is like — pardon the cliché — watching a slow moving train wreck.

Sun-News article, "Daughter who called 911 recounts events leading up to the Baca killing" (June 1, 2022), describing the moments after an LCPD officer killed Mrs. Baca was a “through a glass darkly” view of police procedure. From feigned sympathy, “I’m sorry this is happening” to being held for hours in a police car, to Baca’s daughter being told, “it could have been a lot worse.” Worse is difficult to imagine.

As a former primary caregiver to an elder, I cannot describe the fusion of emotions provoked when I unrolled my newspaper (April 19), and read the headline “Police confirm killing 75-year-old woman.” The only distinction between shooting Mrs. Baca and the recent shooting of 19 fourth-graders and three teachers in Uvalde, Texas, or 13 people (killing 10), at a Buffalo, N.Y. grocery store was authorization.

Mrs. Baca was killed under the aegis of procedure and qualified immunity from prosecution. All were shot and mostly killed by the casual disregard for their lives and their humanity. As evidenced by the expletive fueled commands in a language Baca did not speak, the cop who killed her did not see a human being in his gunsight. He saw a perpetrator; a subject; a target.

The lack of expressed outrage is evidence Americans accept unnecessary police killings as much as they accept mass shootings. It's part of our American exceptionalism.

David Medema, Las Cruces

Support Stewart for sheriff

Mr. Frietze, I do believe that you were the best option for sheriff based on your past experience. You had my vote as a person, not a political party. One thing that I ask of you, please do not endorse Hollister, a fearmonger who spews hate and falsehoods. Hollister's quote regarding mass murders in schools,

"It's not a matter of if it's going to happen, it's a matter of when it's gonna happen," Hollister said, referring to school shootings. "The people coming across the border are people that hate the United States. They burn our flag so what do you think they're gonna do when they get here."

Mr. Frietze, I would not fault you for not endorsing Stewart but please do not stand behind Hollister, a ill-informed fearmonger and divisionist. These massacres were all committed by US citizens, not people coming across the border to murder our children. Uvalde massacre committed by a US citizen, El Paso massacre committed by a US citizen, Sandy Hook, Buffalo, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Columbine, etc. all these massacres were committed by US citizens.

Michael Firchow, Las Cruces

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Letters to the editor: On school shootings

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Woman driving was fatally shot near Sherman Park by a gunman in another vehicle

    Milwaukee police say several shots were fired as a 51-year-old woman drove through the neighborhood in broad daylight.

  • Warriors at Celtics Game 4: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Friday

    Here's all you need to know ahead of Friday's Game 4 between the Warriors and Celtics.

  • Andy Ogletree failed to break 75 this week and made $120K: Here’s a full breakdown of the LIV Golf London payouts

    The LIV Golf Series opener in London has wrapped and we have a complete list of payouts each player in the field earned this week.

  • Wyoming's Only Abortion Clinic Was Set On Fire, Suspect Is Still At Large

    Police are searching for a suspect who set fire to Wyoming’s only abortion clinic. In a newly released video by Casper police, a masked white woman in a hooded shirt can be seen inside the Wellspring Health Access Clinic just before it was torched on May 25. On Wednesday, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives offered $5,000 reward for tips leading to her arrest.

  • World Series champion and 8-time All-Star Robinson Cano to play for El Paso Chihuahuas

    World Series champion and eight-time All-Star Robinson Cano to play for El Paso Chihuahuas, who are at home this weekend vs. Albuquerque

  • Largest Palestinian displacement in decades looms after Israeli court ruling

    Some 1,200 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank region of Masafer Yatta face the risk of forced removal to make way for an army firing zone after a decades-long legal battle that ended last month in Israel's highest court. The ruling opened the way for one of the largest displacements since Israel captured the territory in the 1967 Middle East war. "They want to take this land from us to build settlements," said Wadha Ayoub Abu Sabha, a resident of al-Fakheit, one of a group of hamlets where Palestinian shepherds and farmers claim a historic connection to the land.

  • Palin nabs early lead in Alaska US House special primary

    Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin leads in early results from Saturday's special primary for the state's only U.S. House seat, as voters whittled down the list of 48 candidates running for the position that was held for 49 years by the late U.S. Rep. Don Young. The early results showed Palin, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, with 29.8% of the votes counted so far; Republican Nick Begich had 19.3%; independent Al Gross had 12.5%; Democrat Mary Peltola with 7.5%; and Republican Tara Sweeney had 5.3%.

  • Biden: Federal government to fund ‘100 percent’ of recovery for wildfire sparked by Forest Service

    President Joe Biden on Saturday said the federal government is “covering 100 percent of the cost” for the response to a massive wildfire in New Mexico that was started by federal burns. “We have a responsibility as a government to deal with the communities who are put in jeopardy,” Biden said in remarks at the…

  • Brazil asks Mexico to fix glitches delaying travelers

    Brazilian officials voiced concerns on Thursday over a bureaucratic impasse frustrating the plans of hundreds of Brazilians trying to travel to Mexico. Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that hundreds of Brazilians are unable to process a required electronic authorization to enter Mexico and that it has been following the issue "with concern." The ministry added in a statement that it had requested urgent measures from Mexico's Foreign Affairs and Tourism ministry and National Institute of Migration (INM) to resolve the issue with the website that processes the authorization.

  • Opinion: Jan. 6 was an attack on our democracy. So was a man's plan to kill Justice Kavanaugh.

    USA TODAY columnist: If we’re outraged about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, then we should also be livid about the attempt to kill a justice.

  • Egypt court sentences man to death for killing Coptic priest

    An Egyptian court Saturday sentenced a man to die for the April stabbing death of a Coptic Christian priest in an attack that shocked the Arab world’s most populous nation. Nehru Tawfiq, 60, was convicted in Alexandria criminal court of murder for killing 56-year-old priest Arsanious Wadid and illegal possession of a knife. Tawfiq can appeal the verdict.

  • 37% of Google Maps results for abortion services in trigger states directed people to fake clinics, nonprofit says

    The Center for Countering Digital Hate found out of a total 70 results for abortion services on Google Maps, 26 directed users to fake clinics.

  • Vkusno & tochka: McDonald's restaurants reopen in Russia under new name

    The new dawn for Russia's fast-food scene will initially see 15 rebranded restaurants open in and around the capital after the U.S. burger giant turned its back on the country over what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine. The reopening of the outlets, three decades after McDonald's first opened in Moscow in a symbolic thaw between East and West, could provide a test of how successfully Russia's economy can become more self-sufficient and withstand Western sanctions. Oleg Paroev, chief executive of Vkusno & tochka, said the company was planning to reopen 200 restaurants in Russia by the end of June and all 850 by the end of the summer.

  • A Trump lawyer wants cash sanctions over fear-of-flying-fruit reveal — and lashes out at Daily Beast, Michael Cohen

    Fruit is still flying in a legal battle pitting Trump against five "Make America Racist Again" protesters. Now a Daily Beast reporter is involved.

  • Socialism is a trigger word on social media – but real discussion is going on amid the screaming

    'Tug-of-words' posts debating the merits of socialism versus capitalism are all over social media platforms. pxfuelThe word “socialism” has become a trigger word in U.S. politics, with both positive and negative perceptions of it split along party lines. But what does socialism actually mean to Americans? Although surveys can ask individuals for responses to questions, they don’t reveal what people are saying when they talk among themselves. As a social media scholar, I study conversations “in t

  • Here’s What the World’s Media Thinks of the Jan. 6 Hearings

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty“The world is watching what we do here,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the Capitol. “America has long been expected to be a shining city on a hill. A beacon of hope and freedom. A model for others—when we’re at our best,” he added. Judging from global press’ reaction to the Jan 6. Committee’s first public hearings, he is right. The planet is paying attention. And

  • China 'wants quick resolution' to Ukraine conflict

    STORY: After a closed-door meeting of 27 defence ministers and their representatives, Ng said China had been urged to take a stronger stance.“Because concern is if there is an appeasement, there is looking away from when sacred laws or rules are broken, would you encourage further violations of international law,” Ng said.During the meeting, which U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe attended, ministers discussed ties between China and Russia, and several asked Beijing to do more to rein in Moscow.

  • Trump's spokesperson responded to the scathing Jan. 6 hearing by pumping out voter-fraud conspiracy theories

    Trump's allies have continued to relentlessly promote the election fraud disinformation that fuelled the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

  • Outrage in China over video of women being beaten at a restaurant

    STORY: Surveillance footage of men assaulting two women in the northeastern Chinese city of Tangshan on Friday unleashed a flood of outrage on local social media websites, prompting calls for punishment and renewing a debate on women's rights.Video obtained by Reuters showed a man approaching a woman at a table in a barbecue restaurant and touching her, before striking her after she pushed him away.The ensuing brawl sees a gang of men brutally attacking several women. Local police said two women had sustained injuries that were not life-threatening and were being treated in hospital. All nine suspects involved in the case were arrested, according to the Tangshan Public Security Bureau in a Weibo post.The assault featured on Weibo's most discussed topics, with state television calling for the suspects to be severely punished in a brief online commentary.

  • 3 young men arrested in death of Ethan Liming outside Akron's I Promise school. Father 'beyond grateful'

    Police have arrested Deshawn and Tyler Stafford and Donovon Jones in the death of Ethan Liming outside the I Promise School in Akron.