Letters to the Editor: Schools are closed because of a raging pandemic, not lazy teachers

Updated
WOODLAND HILLS, CA - DECEMBER 09, 2020: Cynthia Medrano, a college counselor at Alliance Marine Tech High School, an LAUSD charter school in Sun Valley, works remotely at her home in Woodland Hills. Medrano is a dedicated counselor who has worked hard this semester to connect with her students remotely, texting, emailing, and setting up one-on-one virtual meetings to encourage them to apply to college and make sure they&#39;ve completed the necessary steps, despite the absence of an on-campus presence. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
A college counselor at Alliance Marine Tech High School, an LAUSD charter school in Sun Valley, works remotely at her home in Woodland Hills. (Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: One letter writer suggests that schools remain closed in California simply because the California Teachers Assn. wants to "keep many of its members home at full pay." The implication, of course, is that we teachers are sitting around doing nothing in particular.

I would suggest the writer talk to some teachers and ask them how easy it is to teach online. I have yet to find a teacher that hasn't spent the last year working harder than they ever have. We have done nothing short of reinventing education to meet the circumstances forced upon us.

Perhaps the writer's animosity would be better focused on those who can't be bothered to follow simple rules like wearing a mask or avoiding crowds. Our schools remain closed because we failed to meet the challenge of the pandemic. That's the simple truth.

Carlos Anwandter, Gardena

..

To the editor: People who bash teachers for not hopping back into the classroom without adequate safeguards should state their occupation and perhaps their age. This would be useful.

People easily and safely able to work from home, for example, without risking their health and that of their families, simply have less credibility when they castigate others.

Teachers — and I'm a retired one, age 70 — must be protected, or schools will close as fast as they are reopened.

Philip Brimble, Los Angeles

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Did Bernie's inauguration outfit epitomize 'white privilege'? A San Francisco teacher thinks so.

    While the casual outerwear and mittens Sen. Bernie Sanders donned at Biden’s inauguration became a viral sensation, not everyone was cheering.

  • Lindsey Graham threatens to bring in FBI testimony if Democrats call witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

    Donald Trump’s five-person legal team abruptly parted ways with the former president days before his Senate trial

  • Sanction Putin's inner circle to trigger Kremlin infighting, says Navalny ally

    A close ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Monday urged the West to hit President Vladimir Putin's inner circle with personal sanctions, predicting the move could trigger potentially destabilising infighting among Russia's elite. Leonid Volkov, who is wanted by Russian authorities on accusations he illegally encouraged minors to attend anti-Kremlin protests, made the call on the eve of a court hearing that could see Navalny jailed for three-and-a-half years. Navalny, one of Putin's most prominent critics, was arrested last month after returning to Russia from Germany for the first time since being poisoned with a nerve agent.

  • Biden, Senate Republicans spend 2 hours discussing dueling COVID-19 relief proposals

    President Biden met with 10 Senate Republicans on Monday night to discuss coronavirus relief legislation, and while no deal was reached, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said they had "a very good exchange of views." "I wouldn't say we came together on a package tonight. No one expected that in a two-hour meeting," Collins told reporters after leaving the Oval Office. "But what we did agree to do is follow up and talk further, at the staff level and amongst ourselves and with the president and vice president, on how we can continue to work together on this very important issue." Biden has proposed a $1.9 trillion relief package, and the group of Republican senators countered with a $618 billion plan. Their package matches Biden's $160 billion price tag to take care of COVID-19 vaccinations and increased testing, but calls for smaller direct aid payments to Americans and no money for state and local governments. Earlier Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) began the process of advancing a budget bill that will allow Democrats to pass Biden's relief package with a simple majority vote in the Senate, so no Republican votes will be necessary. "Congress has a responsibility to quickly deliver immediate comprehensive relief to the American people hurting from COVID-19," the Democratic leaders said in a statement. "The cost of inaction is high and growing, and the time for decisive action is now." More stories from theweek.comBiden has to choose whether to replace Trump's inspectors general, especially 1 pushed in by McConnellRise of the Barstool conservatives'Watch Me (Whip-Nae Nae)' rapper Silento charged with murder in Atlanta

  • Sheriff: Hit men hired by accused rapist killed wrong women

    A Louisiana man facing rape charges tried to have his accuser killed, but two hit men instead ended up killing his sister and her neighbor, authorities said Monday. Neither Hope Nettleton, 37, nor Brittany Cormier, 34, was the person that the hit men had been hired to kill on Jan. 13, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said. On Friday, authorities arrested Andrew Eskine, 25, of Carencro; Dalvin Wilson, 22, of Rayne; and Beaux Cormier, 35, of Kaplan on charges of first-degree murder.

  • White House tries to pacify Democratic senator upset at Kamala Harris doing media in his state without telling him

    Joe Manchin annoyed at vice president plugging Covid relief without his knowledge

  • German lawmakers turn sights on finance ministers in Wirecard fraud fiasco

    Fresh from toppling the head of Germany's top financial regulator last week, lawmakers are turning their fire on finance minister Olaf Scholz and his deputy Joerg Kukies. As their inquiry into the collapse of Wirecard gathers pace, it has put Germany's biggest fraud centre stage in national elections in which Scholz wants to stand for chancellor. "The focus of the parliamentary inquiry will more and more shift to the role of Scholz and his ministry," Florian Toncar, a lawmaker involved in the investigation said.

  • Pelosi, Schumer introduce budget resolution to pass COVID relief without GOP support

    President Biden may be willing to listen to the GOP when it comes to passing a COVID-19 stimulus bill, but the rest of his party is moving on without him. On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) filed a joint budget resolution for the 2021 Fiscal Year. It's the first step toward Congress introducing a Budget Reconciliation bill, which will allow the party to pass Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan without any support from the GOP. Breaking: Schumer & Pelosi have filed a joint budget resolution, setting up the reconciliation process to streamline passage of Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID package with or without GOP support pic.twitter.com/yEK83L7sya — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) February 1, 2021 The announcement came not long before Biden was set to meet with 10 Republican senators who have worked out a $618 billion stimulus plan of their own. It lacks local government funding and would distribute smaller, more targeted stimulus checks than the Democrats' proposal. Find a side-by-side comparison of the two bills at The Week. More stories from theweek.comBiden has to choose whether to replace Trump's inspectors general, especially 1 pushed in by McConnellRise of the Barstool conservatives'Watch Me (Whip-Nae Nae)' rapper Silento charged with murder in Atlanta

  • Fees — not just strategy — blew up Trump's impeachment legal team

    Disagreements over legal strategy weren't the only reason Donald Trump's defense team collapsed just days before his second impeachment trial, Axios has learned. What we're hearing: The notoriously stingy former president and his lead lawyer, Butch Bowers, wrangled over compensation during a series of tense phone calls, sources familiar with their conversations said. The argument came even though Trump has raised over $170 million from the public that could be used on his legal defenses.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America. * The two initially agreed Bowers would be paid $250,000 for his individual services, a figure that "delighted" Trump, one of the sources said. * However, Trump didn't realize Bowers hadn't included additional expenses — including more lawyers, researchers and other legal fees that would be accrued on the job. * He was said to be livid when Bowers came back to him with a total budget of $3 million. Trump called the South Carolina attorney and eventually negotiated him down to $1 million. * All of this infuriated Trump and his political team, who think the case will be straightforward, given 45 Republican senators already voted to dismiss the trial on the basis it's unconstitutional to convict a former president on impeachment charges. * Trump's political arm also was planning to pay separately for audiovisuals, a rapid-response team and legislative liaison.In the end, the money dispute added to frustrations Bowers and the other lawyers felt about whether the former president's claims of election fraud should be central to their arguments. * "I think there was some problems getting money for it, but it wasn't [just] that," said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who helped Trump secure Bowers and other impeachment lawyers. "Just too many cooks in the kitchen."What they're saying: "These guys are no longer relevant. We have our lawyers in place, we have a solid team, and we're looking ahead," Jason Miller, a senior adviser to Trump, told Axios. * Trump announced Sunday that David Schoen and Bruce L. Castor Jr. would be his new representation.Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Drone video shows major damage after chunk of iconic California highway washes into ocean

    Part of Highway 1 in the Big Sur area collapsed after heavy rains and slid into the Pacific.

  • Wuhan or Wu-Tang? Canadian diplomat's T-shirt logo angers China

    Canada said it regretted a "misunderstanding" after China lodged a formal complaint over a diplomat's order of a custom T-shirt displaying the word Wuhan, the city where the COVID-19 pandemic first emerged, over the emblem of hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan. Reports of the T-shirt order circulating on China's Twitter-like Weibo described it as depicting a bat, without mentioning Wu-Tang Clan. "We are very shocked by this and have lodged representations with Canada, asking for a thorough investigation and a clear explanation," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in response to a question at a daily briefing on Monday, adding that the virus should not be linked to specific countries or regions.

  • White House allies secretly wrote the Texas lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to overturn Biden's win

    By Nov. 12, former President Donald Trump's team of election lawyers knew he had lost his re-election bid, that despite Trump's tweets and public comments, "there was no substantial evidence of election fraud, and there were nowhere near enough 'irregularities' to reverse the outcome in the courts," The New York Times reports. But their protestations just made Trump turn to allies telling him what he wanted to hear, so Nov. 12 was also the day "Trump's flimsy, long-shot legal effort to reverse his loss turned into something else entirely — an extralegal campaign to subvert the election, rooted in a lie so convincing to some of his most devoted followers that it made the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol almost inevitable." Trump's experienced legal team either quietly faded away or was sidelined by Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, and other lawyers "ready to push forward with propagandistic suits that skated the lines of legal ethics and reason," the Times reports. That eventually included "the vast majority of Republican attorneys general, whose dead-on-arrival Supreme Court lawsuit seeking to discard 20 million votes was secretly drafted by lawyers close to the White House." Before Thanksgiving, Trump's allies — including Kris Kobach, a voting restrictions activist who previously led Trump's "election integrity" commission; former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Martin; and Lawrence Joseph, a lawyer who had worked to shield Trump's tax returns — started working on a new lawsuit that while "short on legal or factual merit" was "rich in the sort of sensational claims" sure to spread across conservative media, the Times reports. The argument was that Trump states could ask the Supreme Court to throw out 20 million votes in certain states President Biden won because, they claimed, those Biden states effectively cheated. "Only one type of lawyer can take a case filed by one state against another directly to the Supreme Court: a state attorney general," the Times reports. "The president's original election lawyers doubted that any attorney general would be willing to do so," but Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton jumped at the chance. When the Texas solicitor general refused to be involved in the suit, Paxton hired Joseph as a special outside counsel, not disclosing to the court that Joseph and other outside Trump advisers had written the brief. Read more about Trump's extralegal campaign at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comBiden has to choose whether to replace Trump's inspectors general, especially 1 pushed in by McConnellRise of the Barstool conservatives'Watch Me (Whip-Nae Nae)' rapper Silento charged with murder in Atlanta

  • Biden redirecting Trump's $30 billion fund used for farmers impacted by trade war

    The Biden administration wants to use the Agriculture Department money to tackle climate change, support restaurants and kickstart other programs without waiting for Congress; Fox Business Network's Charles Payne reacts.

  • Hawaii GOP chair resigns after party tweets about QAnon

    The chairperson of the Hawaii Republican Party has resigned after a senior party member used an official Twitter account to send tweets defending adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory. Shirlene Ostrov stepped down “to allow the party to recover from the controversy and focus on finding excellent candidates and fighting for policies that improve the quality of life for Hawaii’s hardworking families,” the party said in a statement. Ostrov said the party has been “redefining itself” since President Joe Biden was inaugurated.

  • Oakland Chinatown Hit With Over 20 Attacks Targeting Elderly, Women in 2 Weeks

    Recent robberies and attacks have left store owners in Oakland's Chinatown concerned about the futures of their small businesses. A series of crimes: In the past two weeks, more than 20 businesses have suffered from thefts and attacks, ABC7 News reports. Carl Chan, the president of Oakland's Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, claims to have spoken with the store owners affected by the crimes.

  • Three officers suspended after police pepper spray 9-year-old girl in Rochester, N.Y.

    "This isn't how the police should treat anyone, let alone a 9-year-old girl," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in the wake of the incident.

  • Greek restorer tends to Istanbul church artefacts that 'live through centuries'

    Greek restorer Venizelos Gavrilakis uses microscopes, cotton swabs and a delicate touch to bring artefacts back to life in churches in Istanbul, where concerns have grown about the preservation of its Byzantine history. Since moving from Thessaloniki eight years ago, Gavrilakis, 44, and his colleagues have preserved icons, frescos and paintings in 25 Greek Orthodox churches in the city, he said. Throughout the city's Christian Byzantine and then Muslim Ottoman history, before Turkey's modern republic, many such religious and cultural works were damaged or lost in war or abandonment, or altered by less-skilled painters.

  • Merrick Garland still can't get a Senate hearing

    Judge Merrick Garland, President Biden's nominee for attorney general, is once again having trouble getting a Senate hearing. Back in 2016, Garland was nominated by then-President Barack Obama for a seat on the Supreme Court, only to have Republican senators block a confirmation hearing, arguing a president shouldn't appoint a justice so close to an election. Ultimately, Garland lost his chance when former President Donald Trump took office and chose Justice Neil Gorsuch to fill the vacant spot. After Biden defeated Trump in the 2020 election, he tapped Garland to lead the Justice Department, and while it seems likely he'll be confirmed this time, the process has been slow. Republicans still control Senate committees, despite the slim Democratic majority, because the sides haven't reached an agreement on the organizing resolution. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), therefore, is accusing Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) of delaying Garland's hearing and has suggested he'll find a way to expedite it. Here's Durbin's tweet about it: https://t.co/Glz0Fd3nek — Todd Ruger (@ToddRuger) February 1, 2021 For what it's worth, Graham has praised Garland, calling him a "man of great character" and a "sound choice" for the role. More stories from theweek.comBiden has to choose whether to replace Trump's inspectors general, especially 1 pushed in by McConnellRise of the Barstool conservatives'Watch Me (Whip-Nae Nae)' rapper Silento charged with murder in Atlanta

  • Russia hints it may return to overflight treaty if US does

    Russia may consider returning to an international pact allowing surveillance flights over military facilities if the United States reverses its exit, the top Russian diplomat said Tuesday. Moscow announced last month that it would leave the Open Skies Treaty following the U.S. departure from the pact last year, adding that Russian proposals to keep the treaty alive after the U.S. withdrawal have been given the cold shoulder by Washington’s allies.

  • ‘Trash’ that washed up on Texas beach isn’t garbage at all, officials say. What is it?

    “I see this all the time ... and never knew what it was!”