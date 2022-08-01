Letters to the Editor: Sending Trump to prison doesn't make sense. Do this instead

Donald Trump speaks to the America First Policy Institute in Washington on July 26. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: Columnist Jackie Calmes makes a compelling case for the prosecution of the former president for his alleged crimes surrounding the 2020 presidential election.

She also makes the important point that prosecuting a former president, in this case one who received more than 70 million votes, presents unique and thorny issues that are well outside the realm of usual criminal justice practice.

Although she states that "not putting Trump in the dock" would be detrimental, the unique aspects of this case demand the highest standards of justice, taking into consideration what is best for democracy with lesser consideration for "karmic" vengeance.

That is why, in lieu of imprisonment, the ideal punishment would consist of a lifetime ban on holding any federal office, an additional ban on his campaigning for others, including those in his family and inner circle, and, improbably, a confession to his supporters that his "Big Lie" is a fabrication.

Only by admitting his wrongs will the necessary healing process begin that will help sustain our democracy.

Jonathan Kaunitz, Santa Monica

To the editor: I've been so focused on former President Trump, I almost forgot how bad of a president Ronald Reagan was.

Yes, it happened long ago, but it’s not ancient history. To many of us who remember, it’s indisputable that Reagan deserved impeachment for his role in the illegal Iran-Contra scheme.

Amazingly, however, he convinced the nation that he was blameless because he was unaware of what was going on. Imagine! He got away with that outrageous excuse.

Yes, folks, the Gipper proved to be above the law.

David Quintero, Monrovia

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.