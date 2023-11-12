Letters to the Editor: Socialists in the Democratic Party? Then where's our national healthcare?

FILE - In this July 30, 1965 file photo, President Lyndon Johnson signs the Medicare Bill into law while former President Harry S. Truman, right, observes during a ceremony at the Truman Library in Independence, Mo. At rear are Lady Bird Johnson, Vice President Hubert Humphrey, and former first lady Bess Truman. When Johnson signed Medicare and Medicaid into law Americans 65 and older were the age group least likely to have health insurance. (AP Photo)
President Lyndon Johnson signs the Medicare bill into law while former President Harry S. Truman, right, observes on July 30, 1965. (Associated Press)
To the editor: In your Nov. 7 letters to the editor, there was another reference to the "socialists" in the Democratic Party.

I know that most Americans have never actually lived in a country with a viable socialist or social democratic party, let alone been governed by one (France or Germany among others), but how politically naive can they be?

If Democrats were half as socialistic as they are accused of being, they'd have passed national health insurance (Medicare for all) when Lyndon Johnson was president.

Give me a break.

David Goodman, Aliso Viejo

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

