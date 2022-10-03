Letters to the Editor: Stop explaining away gas price gouging in California

A Shell station on Olympic Boulevard in Los Angeles displays gas prices of more than $7 per gallon on Sept. 29. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: I'm fed up with high gas prices. I'm fed up with paying $2 a gallon more than the national average. ("Gas in Los Angeles now costs $6.26 a gallon as average price jumps 15 cents overnight," Sept. 29)

I'm fed up with the "special blend" that is more expensive to produce. I'm fed up with problems at the West Coast refineries that happen every year and supposedly make inventories tight.

I'm fed up with politicians telling us that gas companies are not taking advantage of California drivers. About 13% of all motor vehicles in this country are registered in California, so don’t tell me gas companies aren’t taking advantage of drivers here and raking in record profits.

As your article notes, in one 24-hour period, the average price of gas in California increased by 15 cents but only 10 cents nationwide. Why are drivers in California always the ones being mistreated?

John W. Schmitz, Valencia

..

To the editor: I have been patronizing a station for many years because it is conveniently located and has always had moderate prices.

Its price for a gallon of gas went down appropriately after the big rise this summer, but now it's back with a vengeance.

Two weeks ago, it was charging $5.89 for a gallon of regular. On the morning of Sept. 27, I noticed it was charging $6.19. Three hours later, returning, I saw that it had risen to $6.49.

I needed gas, so I paid. Fortunately, I have to fuel my Toyota Prius only about every eight weeks.

This is real gouging, and it is time to enact an excess profits tax.

Julie May, Los Angeles





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.