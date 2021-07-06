Letters to the Editor: ‘Stupidity’ on Ky gun law; foster families desperately needed.

Herald-Leader readers
·4 min read

Release video

Lest we forget, the end of June marks 11 months since a Lexington police officer shot and injured a black man on Chestnut Street and we are still waiting to see the police body camera video. I wonder how long it takes Police Chief Lawrence Weathers to conduct an internal investigation. Whatever happened to transparency and accountability? Speaking of accountability, the Herald-Leader editorial board has some explaining to do too. Back in early April, the newspaper ran an editorial highly critical of Lexington police for their refusal to release video in the case where an officer struck and injured a 19-year-old autistic man with his cruiser. “Release the video,” the headline of the editorial demanded. “Transparency is the only way to judge Lexington police in recent incident,” it added. Police did subsequently release the video. Where is the editorial board’s outrage over the police department’s refusal to release the video regarding the officer-involved shooting on Chestnut Street, which occurred July 31, 2020? I’ve been waiting 11 months to see that video footage. Did the editorial board, and the community, forget about that case?

Thomas Tolliver, Lexington

Save their stories

During World War II, there was a Victory Farm volunteer program for people who were too young to join the armed forces to work on farms to help feed the troops. In 1943, my father-in-law, Harold, signed up for this program. He left our southeastern Kentucky community, traveled five days on a train to reach a potato farm in Maine. The farm owner realized Harold was better suited to handle livestock, so he did. He was only 15 years old. My wife says he fell in love with this place and would have stayed there to live had his grandfather not died. He came home and never returned. Sadly, Harold passed in July 2020. He didn’t die from COVID-19, but as a result of isolation during the pandemic. Some of his remains were buried next to his wife’s grave, some were spread in his pond, and we are taking the remainder of his ashes to spread on the Gantier farm in Maine. We are taking him to his wartime home. If anyone reading this knows of any person in this age group (85-95 years old), please write down their stories, so this amazing time in our history is not lost forever.

Jay Brashear, Viper

‘Stupidity’

A measure that allows concealed carry of firearms without a license became law in Kentucky in 2019. It is hard to believe this kind of stupidity. Shame on the legislator who introduced it, Sen. Brandon Smith. I am a firearms aficionado. I was an expert with a rifle in the Army. I sold guns retail in Houston, Texas. I must have sold thousands of Raven .25 automatics at $50 a pop, sometimes against my advice. And this was when there was at least some measure of sensible gun legislation. It was also a time when a woman came into the store, purchased a Ruger Security-Six, a respectable handgun, and shot herself in the head on the front porch of the store. So it’s the law we must live with. Concerned citizens and especially police need to drill into public awareness. The phrase “within his rights” should be banned from police vocabulary and replaced with “wielding a loaded firearm is the most extraordinary of circumstances.”

Doug Epling, Lexington

Foster care

For 40 years, Gateway Children’s Services in Mount Sterling, Kentucky, has provided “A Lifeline for Change” to Kentucky’s children who have been abused, neglected and abandoned.

Our therapeutic foster care program serves children:

• Ages 0-21

• From across all of Kentucky

• Children who reunite with biological families

• Children who will be adopted

Teenagers are the most underserved children in our foster care system. We urgently need families to foster teenagers.

Fayette County has only 76 foster homes accepting children ages 12 years and older. There are currently 272 children ages 12 years and older in out of home care in Fayette County. That means that only 55.88% of the need is met.

Gateway Children’s Services is a registered 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit organization in Mount Sterling. Please call (859) 498-9892, email fostercare@gatewaychildren.org, or visit gatewaychildrensservices.org/foster-care-services/ or facebook.com/gatewayfostercare to learn more today.

Olivia Ledford, Gateway senior case manager/supervisor, Mount Sterling

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Letters to the Editor: Cellphone tower 'trees' are an invasive species. A botanist suggests a name for them

    If we're going to put fake trees everywhere so our smartphones work, let's at least disguise them as plants that actually grow here.

  • Letters to the Editor: I'm vaccinated. Why should I have to mask up for the unvaccinated?

    L.A. County's new masking guidance suggests that vaccinated people somehow are responsible for keeping unvaccinated people safe.

  • Read the room: Now is not the time for these huge government salary increases

    It’s hard to justify such exorbitant increases, writes The State Editorial Board. These are government jobs, publicly-funded jobs. The men and women earning the statewide median salary of $53,199 are paying these salaries.

  • Councilwoman intervenes to get her condo pool reopened, but inspections do save lives

    Katheryn Shields thought a city pool inspector was being too picky, but the catastrophic collapse of a Florida condo building shows the need for picky inspectors.

  • ‘It shakes you to your core’: the anti-abortion extremists gaining ground on the right

    Operation Save America opposes Covid vaccination, women in power and same-sex marriage – and allies are making inroads among legislators A member Operation Save America protests against abortion outside Camelback Family Planning in Phoenix on 24 June. Photograph: Caitlin O'Hara/The Guardian Hundreds of anti-abortion protesters lined blocks along a four-lane thoroughfare called Indian School Road in Phoenix, Arizona, enduring the suck of whooshing cars and blistering late June desert heat to advo

  • 'Landmark' verdicts like Chauvin murder conviction make history – but court cases alone don't transform society

    It takes generations to know whether a major court ruling has actually changed society. wildpixel via GettyAmerican courts in 2021 have already handed down several potentially historic rulings, from the Supreme Court’s recent decision restricting voting rights in Arizona and potentially nationwide to a Minnesota jury’s conviction of police officer Derek Chauvin for murdering George Floyd last year. Cases like these are often called “landmark” cases, because they set forth ideas and ideals that m

  • Column: I'm opposed to recalls. But what choice do voters have when there's one-party rule?

    The trouble with recalls is that they are driven by spite. Unfortunately, California voters don't have meaningful alternatives given the GOP dumpster fire.

  • The City Waging War on Its Strippers

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Shutterstock/GettyBRISTOL, England—In a move that would force a hundred dancers into unemployment, a British city council is pushing a proposal for an all-out ban on strip clubs.The proposal, introduced in Bristol in March, would force the only two strip clubs in the city to shut down—and has prompted strippers to flood the inboxes of local politicians and self-described gender equality experts who have been pushing for the ban.One recipient for such message

  • Big Oil faces new pressure after Exxon lobbyist's comments

    House Democrats this week plan to demand that executives from oil giants including Exxon testify this fall and want documents from the industry about climate change, the New York Times reports.Driving the news: Rep. Ro Khanna, who heads the environment subcommittee of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, tells the NYT that his panel will issue letters this week to major oil companies and trade groups.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Khanna has previ

  • Oppressive Heat Set to Sear U.S. West Again as Fire Risk Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- Another round of wilting heat bearing down on the U.S. West will put further pressure on electric grids and raise fire risks across the region before reaching a peak by week’s end.Temperatures across the Northern California, parts of interior Oregon, Washington and Nevada will rise 15 to 20 degrees above normal, said Frank Pereira, a forecaster at the U.S. Weather Prediction Center. As the week goes on, excessive readings will spread. Boise could see a near record of 104 degrees F

  • Trump is asking Mar-a-Lago guests for legal help, new book claims

    Michael Wolff’s book claims ex-president has exiled Giuliani as he entertains nightly validation from resort guests

  • As Tokyo Olympics approach, virus worries rise in Japan

    The pressure of hosting an Olympics during a still-active pandemic is beginning to show in Japan. While Japan has made remarkable progress to vaccinate its population against COVID-19, the drive is losing steam because of supply shortages. With tens of thousands of visitors coming to a country that is only 13.8% fully vaccinated, gaps in border controls have emerged, highlighted by the discovery of infections among the newly arrived team from Uganda, with positive tests for the highly contagious delta variant.

  • The 4th of July sales are still hot — like this classic Bose Wave Music System for $200 off

    Time to celebrate: That Bose sound system you've always wanted is 40 percent off: 'Astounding sound.'

  • Engineers ponder what comes next as they seek to avoid another condo collapse in Florida

    Despite the collapse of a Florida condo, engineers remain confident they can build on beaches, placing more of a focus on inspections and maintenance.

  • The Latest: Bangladesh hits record 11,525 daily virus cases

    Bangladesh has reported 11,525 positive cases, the highest in a day since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Another 163 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the total number to 15,392, according to the government. Bangladesh’s cases of new infections increased last month when the delta variant — first discovered in India — hit the country’s border regions in the northern and southwestern Bangladesh.

  • Packers win total bet back on board, with over-under at 9.0

    Not long after the Aaron Rodgers brouhaha fit full boil in late April, the PointsBet sports book removed the Green Bay over-under win total from the board. It recently has returned, and it’s a significant number. Currently, the over-under stands at nine. As in only nine. As in the team that went 13-3 in 2019 [more]

  • Post-pandemic celebrations

    President Biden welcomed 1,000 essential workers and military personnel to the White House to mark Independence Day as well as independence from COVID. @willganss has the details.

  • Boris Johnson would like to reverse devolution, claims Dominic Cummings

    Boris Johnson is an "unthinking unionist" who would like to reverse devolution, Dominic Cummings has claimed. The Prime Minister's former chief adviser said the Prime Minister sees devolution and the Scottish Parliament as a “disaster” he would like to roll back but that he “won’t dare try”. Mr Cummings, who has launched a string of scathing attacks on his former boss since leaving Downing Street in November, was taking part in an online question and answer session when he made the comments. He

  • Comedian Nikki Glaser opens up about her battle with anorexia: 'I'd say it was intermittent fasting'

    The comedian says she was "in the depths of an eating disorder when COVID hit."

  • Capitol Hill staffers divulge how low salaries shape their lives: taking second jobs, skipping groceries, seeking low income housing

    From low pay to burnout, Insider is covering Congress as a workplace. Here is how staffers stretch their paychecks and make up for meager salaries.