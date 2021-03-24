Letters to the Editor: Sue Trump? Better be ready for a nasty discovery process

Pro-Trump protesters clash with police.
Pro-Trump rioters clash with police at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: The one thing some people don't think of when they sue is that discovery runs both ways. ("Here’s one way to hold Trump accountable for the insurrection: Sue him," Opinion, March 20)

So yes, if those who might sue former President Trump get past "justiciability" questions such as standing, they get to dig for dirt on him — but Trump can also dig for dirt on the people suing him.

Unless these people have been living like monks — and not too many of us have — dirt will be found by the Trump team. And, it is all fair game, as the standard is not "relevance," but anything that could lead to admissible evidence.

Hirbod Rashidi, Temecula

The writer is an attorney

..

To the editor: As a member of both the California and District of Columbia bars, I had to laugh at Harry Litman cheering Rep. Eric Swalwell's (D-Dublin) lawsuit against Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 riot.

Litman virtually admits the case lacks merit but thinks it is a good idea because it promotes a "public reckoning." Funny thing, that's what Trump thought he was doing by filing frivolous challenges to the election. I wonder what Litman would think if shop owners in Washington and Wisconsin sued progressive activists for inciting riots last year.

Unfortunately, people on both the left and the right seem impatient with the 1st Amendment when it is inconvenient.

Thomas Weiss, Woodland Hills

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

