Letters to the editor for Sunday, Feb. 27: NATO emboldened, and Trump's love affair

NATO emboldened

NATO has existed since 1949. For years, self-described foreign policy experts have spoken of the alliance being in "disarray" (to the point that it's long since become a cliché). Many analysts and pundits, including some published in this newspaper, have predicted its demise (some repeatedly, over multiple decades). Trump, of course, did his best to undermine NATO and destroy our close relationships with our allies. And I'll admit that there were times during the Trumpist regime when I wondered if the alliance could survive his concerted efforts to disassociate the United States from our democratic roots and traditions. But now, with their brutal invasion of Ukraine, it's clear Putin and Russia — who profess to fear NATO, but really fear democracy and the rule of law — have done more than any American or other allied leader ever could have imagined to guarantee the Atlantic alliance will be celebrating its centennial anniversary in 2049.

Keith A. Eddins, Eugene

Lock Trump up!

I would like to comment on Trump's recent remark that Putin's attack on the Ukraine is "genius."

This is treasonous, once again. To which I say, once again: Lock him up!

Jon Heritage, Eugene

Russian colors

Donald Trump openly admitted to the world he loves Kim Jong Un, the tyrant leader of communist North Korea.

Then after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection of the cop-killing, Republican-backed, unsuccessful coup to overturn the election, Trump again expressed his love for the fine people who yelled to hang Vice President Mike Pence.

What were Republicans thinking when they dug into their wallets and purses to fork out over a billion dollars into the bank account of such a loving man in Donald Trump? Well, now he has again expressed his love for Vladimir Putin, the blood-thirsty thug who is threatening to murder thousands of Ukrainians.

Trump praised Putin to be a genius and he claims Putin is a strong leader. Guess what? All you patriotic Trump lovers, if you get your wish in 2024 and vote for Donald Trump and he once again wins the presidency, you might be flying the Russian flag instead of Old Glory!

Frank Harper, Springfield

Not a matter of ‘choice’

While I respect differing opinions and the growth that can be had through discourse, I take issue with Leo Quirk's letter concerning trans girls and sports (Letters, Feb. 16).

He states, "When a young boy makes that life-changing decision ... ." While I will 100% agree that some may make a decision like that for a variety of reasons, he totally disregards the fact that most do not choose.

Quirk:: Letters: Politicians can agree on one thing: war

Most are born that way and his letter displays a lack of knowledge and understanding. Perhaps he has not experienced, nor does he really understand, the pain that trans kids and their families go through as they struggle with depression, anxiety, suicidal urges, social ostracization, etc.

Perhaps a course in gender dysphoria would help? Perhaps not, because that requires one to be willing to learn and accept things that might not fit in the neat little boxes so many restrict themselves to. Sadly, many people already have their minds closed to what they don't agree with. Perhaps the future scientific studies he refers to near the end of his letter will open his mind to these facts.

Rich Peters, Lowell

Guardrails of public accountability for ‘vulture capitalists’

Regarding "Oregon's rank for student mental health" (R-G, Feb. 19), billions of federal and state dollars nationwide are tagged to pour in toward urgently needed solutions.

Private equity firms, fully poised to funnel those funds into their pure-profit model, are already aggressively engaged in many states in privatized prisons, juvenile detention, youth behavioral and "troubled teen" centers, youth foster care and autism and other at-risk youth services.

More: Schools across all US states, including Oregon, flunk new youth mental health report card

They operate free of guardrails and with their own interests in mind. You could call it "vulture capitalism." Consider what they've already done to assisted-living centers.

Privatized services may relieve the strain on government budgets, but at a devastating economic and social cost to vulnerable youth, families and the broader community.

We need to resist out-of-state, big-money, privatized "solutions" that disregard a safe and healing environment for troubled, marginalized and vulnerable youth and insist on the guardrails of public accountability that come with robust, publicly funded services, delivered by people in our communities.

Mary Sharon Moore, Eugene

Ball at no cost to you

Ems stadium, front-page news, Sunday paper, finally some good news, Thanks, Register-Guard.

I strongly support this move. I’m no city leader, no one of prominence, but a season-ticket holder, have been for years, have attended the games going back to the 1960s Bethel Park. I consider myself one who should be heard, one who really understands what this move will mean.

More: Effort to build baseball stadium for Emeralds at Lane Events Center spurs delight, concerns

It is family-affordable entertainment. Under General Manager Allan Benevides, this team has woven itself into the community.

This is not going to cost the community. The Ems are coming in with $10 million and they will lease the stadium from the county. It will be used year-round and will be the centerpiece the fairgrounds needs to attract events.

Talk to Benevides if you have concerns, talk to those who attend the games.

I remember going to the fairgrounds. It was alive. This ballpark will bring life back to the fairgrounds. No cost to you.

Steven E. Hunnicutt, Eugene

An empty liability

The front page — and several other pages — with Eugene Emeralds and Lane Events Center on them asking residents about building a new stadium. I call bahooey.

Let's take care of our major problems in EuGreen first. Of course, COVID-19, homelessness, crime, mental illness and education. There are others.

First, a new stadium would cater to some ball games, then sit idle a majority of the time. As far as Lane Events Center, it would use it a few times a year. A new stadium equals another tax burden, a sitting empty liability, just like the Hult Center.

John Zacharias, Eugene

Best together

Regarding Bill Sarnoff's letter from Feb. 13, I agree it’s not about bean sprouts, it is about anger. More expansively, anger is a stage of grief. Who in our communities has not experienced loss in months gone by? Be it someone’s death, lost physical capacity or missed ceremonial gatherings (graduations, birthdays, NCAA tournaments, more), we are all in it.

Only through one's deeply personal journey can we transform stages of grief, including anger, into acceptance and hope. Not that this is a linear process; it is not. We move in and out of various stages that may overlap as we resolve our grief.

Sarnoff: From Letters: The depraved, radical left

Our human condition unites all of us irrespective of circumstances that divide us. Grief has physical, cognitive, behavioral, social, cultural, spiritual and philosophical dimensions. There are simple ways to help ourselves and each other, be it family or strangers, move through grief. Listening without judging, acting kindly, connecting with nature and seeking support can help.

Yes, in schools, families, faith communities and in leadership roles, we need to talk about how to manage our feelings toward personal and communal healing. We can do this — best done together — not in isolation.

Margaret Theisen, Veneta

A day for No. 1 and No. 16

Presidents Day "celebrates" Bill Clinton, Richard Nixon, James K. Polk and Chester Arthur, among others. It celebrates nobody and nothing.

Presidents Day should be renamed WASHINGTON LINCOLN DAY, two presidents who used to (deservedly) have their own day.

Steven Estey, Eugene

The simple solution to the Beltline traffic

In recent years, traffic on Beltline has become more congested. The worse spot is near the intersection of Beltline with Delta Highway. It can be bad late in the afternoons in the westbound lanes.

Public and private parties have suggested building a new bridge with dedicated lanes headed westbound toward the River Road and Santa Clara neighborhoods. Such construction may alleviate some of the problems, but it would also be expensive and have detrimental impacts to the nearby neighborhoods.

The simpler solution is to close the old Division Avenue. Traffic slows at that point when cars decelerate to use the exit, and that contributes to the Beltline being clogged. Every day when the traffic is slowed on Beltline West, it immediately clears after the Division exit, indicating this exit is impacting the traffic patterns.

It would be inexpensive to temporarily close this exit for a couple of months. Then it will be easy to see if that would substantially ameliorate the traffic problem, before committing to the expensive construction of new roads and bridges.

I hope public officials and engineers have open minds to see the wisdom of trying this simpler approach to solving the problem.

Joel Narva, Eugene

Sure, nuclear is clean, but at what cost, and how fast can we develop power plants?

Nuclear energy is getting a fresh push as a potential solution to climate change. A recent article by Christina De La Rocha in Analog Science Fiction & Fact raised a question I haven’t seen discussed. How many nuclear power plants are needed?

Global energy consumption of 100,000 terawatt-hours per year (TWh/y) by 2050 is being targeted to keep warming to the proposed 1.5o Celsius above preindustrial levels and, in 2018, the average output of the roughly 450 nuclear power plants in operation was 6 TWh/y. This means a full conversion to nuclear power requires 16,700 such power plants. And some current nuclear power designs are much smaller than existing ones, so double or quadruple that number.

Further, the average construction time has been about a decade (after preconstruction planning). These numbers imply that discussion about any other aspect of nuclear power is virtually moot. There simply aren’t going to be thousands of nuclear power plants popping up in the necessary timeframe.

Perhaps nuclear power can play a tiny part in combating climate change, but since we’re talking about long-term infrastructure development, why not put those investments into renewable, and incrementally upgradable, energy sources?

Charles H. Jones, Eugene

And the next governor of Kentucky is ...

OK. My husband owns a 3-acre patch of farmland in Kentucky. Really. He wasn't born in Kentucky, but he did go to first grade there, in a one-room school.

He fed chickens, picked green beans, rode a mule, fished and got pecked by a rooster there. Throughout his childhood he went to Kentucky several times each year for extended vacations with relatives, and as an adult, would visit family at least once per year.

He has a real fondness for the land and the people of Kentucky. He also has an Oregon driver's license and is registered to vote in Oregon, where he did, in fact, vote in the 2020 election. Inspired by Nicolas Kristof, I'm encouraging him to run in the next race for the Governor of Kentucky.

Virginia Heer, Eugene

Greenway for sale?

Eugene citizens recently learned about our city planners' questionable management of our community's resources.

This time it pertains to the city's proposal to effectively reduce the protected area of Eugene's decadeslong, sanctified and beloved Willamette River Greenway to allow fourplexes up to 42 feet high and unconscionably close to the river banks and pathways!

Having lived in Eugene for more than 50 years, I have never thought of our city government as "the bad guys," or that planners were "in bed with the developers,” but I fear I can no longer feel so secure.

Tom Snyder, Eugene

Eliot State Forest a new national park?

The National Park System is the best way to preserve and protect the 91,000 acres of the Eliot State Forest along Oregon’s central coast.

Imagine: Sandwiched between Sequoia National Park on California’s coast and Olympic National Park along Washington coast could lay Oregon’s second national park: Mixed Forest National Park. Is there a better way to tout environmentally friendly Oregon, stimulate the local tourist economy, provide jobs and avoid shipment of logs that vanish off the docks of Coos Bay for overseas?

Would Eliot State Forest meet the criteria to be included as a national park?

Nationally significant natural, cultural or recreational resources (yes). Be suitable and feasible addition to the National Park System (yes). Does it require NPS management rather than protection by some other government agencies, or the money-focused private sector (yes).

The potential compromise between interested parties as reviewed by Bradly Parks in The R-G is noteworthy, but no one speaks for the beautiful rhododendrons, vine maple, spruce, Yew wood, hemlock and cedar trees that are vanishing from our mixed forest coastal hillsides.

Compromise, for compromise's sake, serves too many masters.

David C. Hascall, Eugene

