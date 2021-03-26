Letters to the Editor: Thanks to Trump, the U.S. is in no position to criticize China

·1 min read
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, far right, meets with Chinese leaders in Anchorage on Thursday.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during U.S.-China talks in Anchorage, Alaska, on March 18. (Associated Press)

To the editor: By criticizing the Biden administration for not more strongly pushing back during its first high-level meeting with the Chinese government, columnist Jonah Goldberg is missing the forest again.

After four years of racism, xenophobia, the Big Lie, an insurrection and so much more, Goldberg seems to only see the trees in criticizing Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken for being "anemic." He's totally missing the difficulty for the U.S. in taking any moral position in the world.

Our image has been so severely damaged that the rebuilding must be slow and methodical. To take any other approach would be, in my opinion, incompetent and foolish.

So I applaud Blinken in his more thoughtful approach to diplomacy, especially with our greatest competitor, China.

Dennis Sands, Montecito, Calif.

To the editor: Did it make sense for representatives of the Biden administration to begin their first high-level meeting with China by criticizing that country's government? Didn't that put China on the defensive, as it responded by condemning racism in America?

Blinken seemed more concerned with scoring points with the American public than creating an environment that fosters listening and understanding by both great countries, with a goal of working together for a sustainable planet.

This does not require a high level of professional intelligence — just common sense. If you want to establish a working relationship with a peer or a competitor, you don't begin by being critical and provoking a negative reply.

Doris Isolini Nelson, Los Angeles

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

  • Australian envoy reportedly describes China as 'vindictive'

    Australia’s ambassador to Beijing has reportedly described China as a “vindictive” and “unreliable” trading partner as Australian officials revealed steep declines in most exports to the nation’s most important market. Ambassador Graham Fletcher told a China-Australia business group in an online briefing from Beijing on Thursday he did not know if China was aware of the damage its trade practices were causing in Australia and internationally. “It’s been exposed as quite unreliable as a trading partner and even vindictive,” The Australian newspaper and Australian Broadcasting Corp. on Friday quoted Fletcher as saying.

  • China sanctions UK figures over Xinjiang as rift widens with West

    At least one million Uyghurs and people from other mostly Muslim groups have been held in camps in Xinjiang, rights groups say

  • Scoop: Donald Trump in talks with no-name app vendors about new social network

    Donald Trump has been in talks with no-name app vendors as he contemplates partnering with an existing platform to create his own social media network, according to sources familiar with the private discussions.Driving the news: Among the social networking apps the former president and his digital adviser Dan Scavino have homed in on is a relatively unknown platform called FreeSpace, these sources told Axios.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free. Screen shots of the FreeSpace Social app tutorial Screen shot of FreeSpace app from AppTopiaIt's unclear how this business relationship would work. Trump is famously averse to putting his own money into companies, preferring to license his name and use other people's money to fund his ventures.It's also by no means a done deal. A source briefed on the situation said Trump had not made a final decision on the social network. "It could be any of several companies, with more meetings this week," the source said.Trump senior adviser Jason Miller told Fox News' "#MediaBuzz" on Sunday, "I do think that we're going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months here, with his own platform."Between the lines: It seems surprising that "FreeSpace" caught Trump's attention. It employs touchy-feely positivity language that's the polar opposite of the incendiary and divisive social media persona he cultivated before he was banned from Twitter and Facebook following the Jan. 6 Capitol attack."FreeSpace" bills itself as being "backed by science to positively reinforce good habits & make the world a better place."It talks about "FINDING COMMON VALUES and highlighting them, so people become 'addicted' to doing good. FreeSpace encourages the public to share the daily actions & content they believe will add value to their lives and model healthy habits for others to duplicate."The app includes features typical to any modern social network, including an "Activity Wall," which is akin to a news feed, a customizable profile, and "rooms" which are akin to group messaging,FreeSpace is affiliated with Skylab Apps, a platform for building communities for coaches, trainers, etc., to help connect directly with people. The FreeSpace app bills itself as a "social fusion for free-thinkers, athletes and entrepreneurs."Both FreeSpace and Skylab Apps are run by Jon Willis.Willis also is the CEO of Matchstick Media, a marketing agency based in Arizona, as well as executive vice president of Legacy Sports USA, a sports facility in Arizona.Ads for Matchstick and Legacy Sports USA appear on the site alongside other programmatic ads for things like frozen yogurt, IV therapies and diesel exhaust fluid.By the numbers: FreeSpace is relatively new and doesn't seem to have many users, so far. The app launched in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store on Feb. 1.So far, its only had about 20,000 downloads across both stores since launch, per AppTopia.The person leading the "Leaderboard" ranking on the app is Mike Magolnick, a digital entrepreneur who claims to work in strategy for FreeSpace and SkyLab.What they're saying: When asked for comment, Magolnick said, "At this time I have no info to share."FreeSpace did not return a request for comment.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • China outlines COVID-origin findings, ahead of WHO report

    Chinese officials briefed diplomats Friday on the ongoing research into the origin of COVID-19, ahead of the expected release of a long-awaited report from the World Health Organization. The briefing appeared to be an attempt by China to get out its view on the report, which has become enmeshed in a diplomatic spat. The U.S. and others have raised questions about Chinese influence and the independence of the findings, and China has accused critics of politicizing a scientific study.

  • Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith's comments on Sunday voting in Mississippi draw criticism

    The For the People Act, if passed by Congress, would expand voting rights, limit partisan gerrymandering and create new ethics rules for lawmakers.

  • Senate Republicans urge companies to cut Dems’ funding over efforts to overturn Iowa House race

    Senate Republicans are warning companies that cut off donations to the GOP after the U.S. Capitol attack that their standing on the Hill may suffer if they don't now speak out about Democrats' efforts to overturn a Republican House victory in Iowa.Why it matters: Democrats are trying to expand their narrow margin in the chamber, a vital consideration heading into midterm elections, in which the party in power historically loses roughly two dozen seats.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSenate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is leading a group that is warning of repercussions if some big-name companies don't follow the precedent they set when they cut ties with Republicans who voted to block certification of President Biden's Electoral College victory.What's new: That thinly veiled threat will be relayed in a letter co-authored by McConnell, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa).None voted against the election certification."We are asking you to apply the same standard to this attempt to overturn an election that you applied to the Republicans who objected to certain states' electoral votes," the senators write."If you decide to not speak out about this brazen attempt to steal an election, some may question the sincerity of your earlier statements and draw the conclusion that your actions were partisan instead of principled."The backstory: Iowa officials certified Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller Meeks' razor-thin victory in late November.She beat Democrat Rita Hart by just six votes after a recount. But Hart has appealed to the House Administration Committee, asking it to conduct its own investigation into ballots her campaign insists should have been counted.The process could trigger a vote by the full House over who will represent the seat.Republicans say Democrats' efforts to relitigate the election closely mirrors GOP objections to Biden's close victories in key states last year.What they're saying: "If the businesses who condemned Republicans in January don’t condemn Democrats for doing the same, everyone will question whether these companies are truly committed to free elections," Cotton said in a statement on the letter.McConnell called the prospect of a House vote on the seat "absurd" and said Democrats "want to use brute political power to overturn a democratic result because they lost."Between the lines: This week's letter will be released as an open appeal to corporate America. But a source close to Cotton said they plan to directly press government relations staff for 15 companies that were particularly forceful in their condemnations of electoral college objectors.The companies on the list include Fortune 100 firms with regular business before Congress, including Amazon, Verizon, Mastercard, Dow, Nike and Walt Disney.The message, the source close to Cotton said is "there will be consequences if you start acting like partisan Democrats. ... That would probably change how members interact with these organizations in a number of ways."Be smart: The language of the letter itself was less ominous than that warning, offered only on the condition of anonymity.But the letter's implication is clear enough: speak up as you did in January or risk making permanent political enemies.The bottom line: McConnell's decision to sign on to the letter is sure to get the attention of the companies receiving it.The source close to Cotton said Republican lobbyists for some of those companies have privately said they "agree on the merits" but have declined to say anything publicly.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Justice Dept. alleges that Oath Keepers militia, far-right Proud Boys coordinated plans for Capitol assault

    In court filings, the Justice Department has alleged for first time that the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers were communicating before the Capitol assault.

  • Judge questions police witness’s refusal to testify in Huawei CFO extradition case

    The Canadian judge overseeing Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's extradition case questioned a federal prosecutor on Thursday about why a retired police officer, considered a key witness by the defense, had declined to testify. The exchange came as prosecutors defended the refusal of Ben Chang, a former Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer, to take the stand. Chang is accused by the defense of improperly sharing identifying details about Meng's electronic devices with U.S. authorities.

  • U.S. transport chief not endorsing banning gas-vehicles after 2035

    U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Thursday he was unaware of any support by the Biden administration to ban gas-powered vehicles after 2035 as California aims to do. Asked by a lawmaker at a U.S. House hearing if the Biden administration supported California's plan to ban the sale of new gas-powered passenger cars and trucks in 2035, Buttigieg said he had "not heard of anything to that effect at the national or federal level." He did note that automakers like General Motors have set a goal of ending gas-powered passenger vehicle sales by 2035.

  • Exclusive: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi to make EVs using Great Wall's plant - sources

    China's Xiaomi Corp plans to make electric vehicles (EVs) using Great Wall Motor Co Ltd's factory, said three people with direct knowledge of the matter, making it the latest tech firm to join the smart mobility race. Xiaomi declined to comment, while Great Wall said in an exchange filing late on Friday it had not discussed such a partnership with Xiaomi. Xiaomi's shares closed up 6.3% after Reuters reported the plan.

  • U.S.-China Tensions Are Rising. Nike Stock Is Paying the Price.

    Tech CEOs to propose better tactics for fighting disinformation online, Fidelity seeks approval for a Bitcoin ETF, Britain and EU are headed for a vaccine truce, and other news to start your day.

  • Burberry becomes first luxury brand to suffer Chinese backlash over Xinjiang

    Burberry has lost a Chinese brand ambassador and its hallmark tartan design was scrubbed from a popular video game, becoming the first luxury brand assailed by the Chinese backlash to Western accusations of abuses in Xinjiang. China on Friday sanctioned organisations and individuals in the United Kingdom over what it called "lies and disinformation" about Xinjiang, days after Britain imposed sanctions for alleged human rights abuses in the western Chinese region. Burberry is a member of the Better Cotton Initiative, a group that promotes sustainable cotton production which said in October it was suspending its approval of cotton sourced from Xinjiang, citing human rights concerns.

  • Here’s What Could Be Next for China’s Wrath as European Retail Feels the Pressure

    The boycott of Western retail plays for their pledge not to use Chinese cotton allegedly produced with forced labor has sent a shock wave through European stock markets.

  • US gives $15 million to Palestinians to deal with COVID-19

    The United States said Thursday it is giving $15 million to vulnerable Palestinian communities in the West Bank and Gaza Strip to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic, a sharp reversal from the Trump administration which cut off almost all aid to the Palestinians. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield made the announcement at the U.N. Security Council’s monthly Mideast meeting, saying the money from the U.S. Agency for International Development will support Catholic Relief Services' “COVID-19 response efforts in health care facilities and for vulnerable families in the West Bank and Gaza.” “This urgent, necessary aid is one piece of our renewed commitment to the Palestinian people,” Thomas-Greenfield said.

  • Biden says he ‘can’t picture’ U.S. troops in Afghanistan next year

    “It’s going to be hard to meet the May 1 deadline just in terms of tactical reasons, it's hard to get those troops out,” the president said.

  • At least 11 US and European brands are under fire and facing boycotts in China for criticizing alleged forced labor cotton practices in Xinjiang

    The boycotted brands put out statements pledging not to use cotton from the Xinjiang region in China, allegedly sourced with forced Uyghur labor.

  • Special Report: Pompeo rejected U.S. effort to declare 'genocide' in Myanmar on eve of coup, officials say

    In the last days of the Trump administration, some U.S. officials urged outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to formally declare that the Myanmar military’s campaign against the Rohingya minority was a genocide. Such a determination, a culmination of years of State Department investigation and legal analysis, would send a signal that the generals would not enjoy impunity for their persecution of the Muslim group since 2017, the officials hoped. Pompeo never made that call.

  • Taiwan says has begun mass production of long-range missile

    Taiwan has begun mass production of a long-range missile and is developing three other models, a senior official said on Thursday, in a rare admission of efforts to develop strike capacity amid growing Chinese pressure. China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up military activity near the island, as it tries to force the government in Taipei to accept Beijing's claims of sovereignty. Taiwan's armed forces, dwarfed by China's, are in the midst of a modernisation programme to offer a more effective deterrent, including the ability to hit back at bases deep within China in the event of a conflict.

  • Why Are Democrats Following Trump’s Post-Election Playbook?

    As far as Speaker Pelosi and Co. are concerned, it’s “honor the results of elections for thee, but not for me.”

  • Jay Leno Now Regrets Decades of Telling Racist Jokes Aimed at Asians

    Television host and comedian Jay Leno has apologized for decades of racist jokes he admittedly made about Asian people. History of racism: The former late-night show host of “The Tonight Show” met with the Media Action Network for Asian Americans (MANAA) to talk about his past comments that have been harmful to the Asian community, a press release from the advocacy group revealed. MANAA, a group that seeks to improve the depiction of Asian Americans in the media, recalled the detailed history of racist jokes Leno made against Asian people between 2002 and 2012.