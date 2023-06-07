Letters to the Editor: There's a real outrage in corporate America, and it's not Target's Pride clothes

Members of the Writers Guild of America picket outside Fox Studios in Los Angeles on May 2. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

To the editor: Has it always been this way? ("Hollywood writers say the bosses make too much. This is what our analysis found," May 30)

Corporate bosses have been receiving huge salaries for years while their workers typically do not earn enough to save money. Fast-food workers make a pittance while corporate heads fly in private jets. Writers who make studios billions have to strike to get a fair wage.

Why has our society allowed this to happen? A loud segment of Americans are busy being vigilantes threatening schools and companies that do not agree with their worldview. But they are blind to corporate greed.

Don’t these same people realize while they’ve been railing about school library books and LGBTQ+ clothes sold at Target, they are being ripped off and cheated?

The #MeToo and the Black Lives Matter movements have begun to change some of our bad habits. Maybe it’s time to start another movement for proper wages for all, meaning a cap on CEO compensation as well as a livable minimum wage.

We need to wake up, and corporate bosses need to share the wealth.

Genie Saffren, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: I wonder how far 90% of just one CEO's salary would go toward fairly compensating those who write for our entertainment programs.

I see the 2022 pay for some Hollywood executives was substantially less than the preceding years, according to your reporting. Still, it’s time for shareholders to reward good work and not just profits.

After all, with no writers, there is less quality content in movies and on TV. Then where will the studios be?

Dan Brumer, Encino

..

To the editor: All employees contribute to the success of a company, and not just in Hollywood. A partial solution to the outlandish pay disparity between top executives and their employees is simple.

If any company is publicly owned and traded, there should be a national law that says executives cannot earn more than a predetermined multiple (say, 20 times) of the average of all salaries at that company. For example, if the average of all salaries is $50,000, the CEO could only earn $1 million, not including stock options.

If executives believe they deserve more, they can either increase the salaries of all employees or start their own private company.

Martin Plost, Rancho Palos Verdes

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.