Letters to the Editor: If you think Biden's a disappointment, look at the last president

President Biden speaks during a news conference at the White House on Jan. 19. (Susan Walsh / Associated Press)

To the editor: When he was president, Donald Trump got away with downplaying the pandemic, failing to supply states with badly needed medical supplies, rolling back environmental regulations, claiming he was a genius and playing golf at every opportunity. ("Biden is stuck with a divided party," Jan. 20)

President Biden, having just marked his first year in office, is now being taken to task for not having solved every problem, apparently since the world began.

Yes, Biden does make gaffes on occasion when he speaks. Even former President Obama, a superbly eloquent orator, made them.

But does anyone remember Trump pronouncing Yosemite "yo, semite"?

What's worse, even Biden's own party can't seem to give the man a chance. This could very well be fatal in 2024. We didn't elect God; let's give the man a decent shot at correcting problems that have been building for some time, not just since January 21, 2021.

Lora Sigler, San Pedro

..

To the editor: If this past year han't opened many eyes that Biden is not up to the task of running this country, then nothing will.

It seems like he has fouled up just about everything, including the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border, foreign relations, public safety, the high cost of living, the pandemic and the Russian threat to Ukraine.

This president does not show the leadership that we need in these very dangerous times. The public senses that it made a mistake in voting for him last year; does The Times Editorial Board regret having endorsed him?

Marcus Kourtjian, Northridge

..

To the editor: The biggest and most often overlooked success of the Biden administration's first year is that it has managed, in spite of the hypocrisy and outlandish lies of the Trumpist Republican Party, to restore a sense of decency and civility to the White House.

No amount of political obstructionism can tarnish that glimmer of "normal" that has been returned to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Gary Tereshkow, Palm Springs

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.