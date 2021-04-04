Letters to the Editor: I thought only stupid people fell for phone scams. Then it happened to me

2 min read
Evil threatening shadow of Bela Lugosi Frightens Anne Nagel in this scene from Universal&#39;s Black Friday.
An Aliso Viejo woman can't understand why she purchased more than $3,000 worth of gift cards for an obvious con artist. Was she hypnotized? Pictured is a scene from Universal's "Black Friday." (George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images)

To the editor: David Lazarus described a woman who lost money to a "gift card scam" and believes that she may have been "hypnotized" over the phone.

I had a very similar experience a few weeks ago.

I received a call from a woman who said she was "working a problem" with a Verizon server and asked for my help with troubleshooting. Later, she handed me off to a male co-worker. I have a degree in physics and have always thought of myself as a hard-nosed skeptic — and that people who fall for scams are stupid and bear some responsibility for their loss. Then I found myself agreeing to download some software requested by this person, while a little voice somewhere in my brain was telling me, "You never download anything you're not sure of."

While I continued to follow instructions, that tiny voice told me to turn off the power. Which I did, although that was an improper shutdown. I didn't lose any money, but came within a couple of keystrokes of it.

Hypnosis? Don't know what that would feel like. At the time, I just thought I was being helpful. Thanks to Lazarus for pointing out a vulnerability I thought I was immune to.

Lloyd Roberts, Huntington Beach

::

To the editor: I consider myself fairly intelligent. But, like Isabel, I was taken in by a scam.

I was contacted by someone purporting to be from the "Amazon Fraud Department" and was told there was a suspicious charge on my account amounting to several thousand dollars. I then went through much of the same procedure as Isabel. I was told to go to my bank, wire the outstanding money, and that, somehow, the problem would get all straightened out.

When I went to my bank to perform the transaction, the bank manager got wind of what I was trying to do and joined the teller to observe the proceedings. He didn't interfere in any way or attempt to dissuade me from my mission. Before the transaction was completed, I asked the teller what my bank balance was before the money was taken out and what it would be after. When he told me the "before" figure, it was what I thought it should be. That's when I realized I had fallen into a trap. Of course I canceled the transfer.

The stupidest thing about this whole thing (other than yours truly) is that I am still getting calls from good old "Amazon Fraud Department" using the same come-on.

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.

Don Goss, Chatsworth

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

