Letters to the Editor: It's time for Anthony Fauci to say what he really thinks about Trump

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks on the coronavirus crisis at a House hearing on July 31. (Kevin Dietsch / Associated Press)

To the editor: Sinking to a new low, President Trump has lumped Dr. Anthony Fauci in with people he feels are "idiots" for speaking frankly about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fauci has seemingly always tried to give us his honest medical opinion throughout this pandemic. This has required fortitude and the courage of one's convictions, especially when those opinions contradicted what Trump obviously wanted to hear. That is how he has built trust with the American people.

It is my hope that in the face of these statements, Fauci will take off the gloves and give us his unvarnished opinion of the actions of the president throughout the pandemic. This would be the right thing for such a courageous patriot to do.

David Wohlmuth, Manhattan Beach

To the editor: The president always ridicules individuals who are smarter than he is, so it is no surprise to read that he is now targeting Fauci.

Yes, we are tired of COVID-19, as the president argues. Perhaps we would be in a better place by now if Trump had dealt with the threat.

But mainly we are really tired of Trump.

Bette Tang, Chatsworth

To the editor: Trump has railed against science for years. Now he attacks Fauci, a world-renowned infectious disease expert and voice of truth, for being more popular than he is.

Inexplicably, Trump believed in science to save his own life when he sought medical care for COVID-19, paid for by the American taxpayer, at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

He is tired, he says, of hearing about "COVID, COVID, COVID." Does it occur to the president that Americans are tired of losing loved ones and dying of COVID, COVID, COVID, because of his feckless behavior and callous disregard for their lives?

Jared Sloan, Silver Lake

To the editor: History repeats itself. In the 17th century, Galileo Galilei, who has been called the father of modern science, was sentenced to house arrest by the Roman Catholic Inquisition. Galileo followed the Copernican theory that the Earth revolved around the sun.

Today, the president of the United States is calling Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, an idiot.

Fauci has been an advisor to every president since Ronald Reagan. He is one of the most trusted people in the United States.

Fortunately, this is not the 17th century, and we have the free press, our phones, Facebook and Twitter. So, even if the president wants to shut him up, we have access to Fauci's excellent, nonpartisan advice.

Alba Farfaglia, San Clemente

