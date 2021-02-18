Letters to the Editor: Trump will fade away when people stop sending him their money

A demonstrator wearing a Trump mask and T-shirt outside Los Angeles City Hall on inauguration day.
Trump supporters take part in an inauguration day demontration outside L.A. City Hall on Jan. 6. (Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: There is only one way to get rid of Donald Trump. It will happen when the sheep who follow him realize they've been fleeced and stop sending the former president their money. ("Loyalty to Trump remains the fault line for Republicans," Feb. 14)

Trump will feed off the trough of donations as long as they last. You can bet he won't spend his own money to run for office again or start a TV network. That takes work, and scammers like Trump are too busy scheming to do real work.

Remember his empty promise to donate his own money to his flailing campaign last fall? Never happened.

Left without the power of the presidency, without his Twitter megaphone and with mounting business losses and legal fights, Trump's influence will wane. Maybe we'll see him one day as a contestant on "Celebrity Apprentice."

Robert Bubnovich, Irvine

To the editor: There is neither a fault line nor a rift in the GOP. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), the 42 senators who joined him in acquitting Trump and the 147 representatives who voted against certifying the election on Jan. 6 accurately reflect the Republican Party.

How? Recent polls show that an overwhelming majority of Republicans approve of the Senate's acquittal of Trump, and polls in December showed that about two-thirds of them believed the election was "stolen," a Trump fabrication.

In a best-selling book, 37 psychiatrists and mental health experts deemed Trump a "dangerous case," a man not mentally fit to be president. Sadly, instead of a rift, Trump is a cover for Republicans who seek power by weaving wicked webs. What a shadow of shame this party has cast on our democracy.

Louise Blocker, Marina del Rey

To the editor: The most appalling item in your analysis of Trump's hold on the Republican Party was the reference to a survey that suggested a large slice of the country is ready to resort to armed insurrection to take back our country and restore "traditional" American values.

Do they mean the 1950s, when everyone knew their place, daddies worked and mommies stayed home? Remember how close we came to nuclear war? And people want to return to those days when we all lived with fear?

Germany started a war because a populist strongman took over the elected government. He reestablished the teutonic sense of supremacy, exploited the people's sense of resentment and declared himself their supreme leader.

What would that look like here? Go back to Jan. 6. There was a lot of flag-waving and many people who felt victimized by minorities intruding on their way of life. Someone's always to blame.

Please, let's stop this from happening here. We can still come together as a nation, work to end the pandemic and create an economy that works for everyone.

Gary Spivack, Valley Village

