Letters to the Editor: Trump-loving Republicans are cowards compared with Ukrainians and anti-Putin Russians

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Mike Pompeo
    Mike Pompeo
    United States Secretary of State
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russia&#39;s President Vladimir Putin (R) during a meeting in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018. (Photo by Alexey NIKOLSKY / Sputnik / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/AFP/Getty Images)
Former President Trump, seen with Vladimir Putin in 2018, praised the Russian leader as his forces amassed on Ukraine's borders before invading. (Alexy Nikolsky / AFP/Getty Images)

To the editor: Many protesters have taken to the streets of Russian cities to condemn President Vladimir Putin's monstrous invasion of Ukraine.

But where are the Republican voices rising in protest against the likes of former President Trump, Mike Pompeo and Tucker Carlson and their fawning praise of the Russian dictator?

While these brave Russian protesters are massing in the streets and putting their very lives on the line, our Republican leaders cower fearfully in the face of their authoritarian right wing.

What moral cowards they are — unless, of course, they actually support this attack on freedom-loving people.

Paul Schiffer, Studio City

..

To the editor: Trump's embrace of Putin in light of the Kremlin's aggression toward Ukraine may well be our former president's political downfall. It could be the last straw for some of his less than enthusiastic supporters.

It is foolish to praise a dictator in times of peace, but to show admiration as that dictator attacks a relatively young democracy is outrageous.

Unlike other foreign wars that took place in faraway places, Putin's invasion of Ukraine is reminiscent of the German invasions that precipitated World War II. It immediately conjures America's allegiance to democracy and that lifelong desire to protect democratic countries and institutions, particularly in Europe.

Lynn Lorenz, Newport Beach

..

To the editor: It's good to see Russians standing up to Putin, despite the obvious danger. Ultimately, the Russian people must choose to somehow remove their unstable, misguided, reckless, murderous leader.

Imagine killing people one claims to protect, many of whom speak the same language. Who is really committing "genocide"?

There is another sad lesson here. When a people allows an unqualified leader to remain in office, something will eventually go badly. Putin has now etched his name alongside Hitler in that regard.

American voters would do well to heed this lesson if the name Trump ever appears on another presidential ballot.

William French, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Trump has once again declared his unabashed love and devotion to Putin. In this recent belated Valentine's Day card, fresh with the scent of treason, Trump gushes over the "very savvy" Russian president and the "genius" of Putin.

Mike Pompeo, Trump's former secretary of State, also got in the act, calling Putin "savvy," "shrewd" and a "talented statesman" for whom he has "enormous respect."

Well, all dictators have their lovers. Hitler had Eva Braun, and Putin has Trump.

Mark Richardson, Encinitas

..

To the editor: It's much too ominous a parallel to ignore.

On Jan. 6, 2021, inspired by the president's call to action, Trump followers invaded the U.S. Capitol in a destructive and futile effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Now Putin, the tyrannical current leader of Russia, is telling his soldiers to invade Ukraine and compel it to come under the Russian umbrella, the same as it was before the breakup of the Soviet Union.

It's small wonder that Trump expresses such high regard for the Russian despot. Their playbooks are largely the same. What's next?

Doug Tennant, Dana Point

..

To the editor: Of course Trump supports Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

From Trump's viewpoint, Putin is simply exacting welcome revenge on a foreign political enemy of Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump hasn't forgotten the role that the unwitting Zelensky played in Trump's first impeachment.

This November, Trump's revenge agenda will move to his American supporters. These voters will play their role in exacting revenge against the former president's domestic critics by removing them from office. Hopefully, this will occur in a more peaceful manner than Putin's approach.

The line between democracy and tyranny grows ever more fine.

Paul Kramer, Huntington Beach

..

To the editor: Ukrainians are willing to die to keep democracy alive in their country. Republicans are willing to lie to kill democracy in ours.

Mark Herder, Van Nuys

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Putin calls on Ukraine military to overthrow government

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called for Ukrainian military forces to overthrow their own government as Russia conducts a full-fledged military invasion in the European nation.Putin said in a recorded address filmed before meeting with the Russian Security Council that Ukrainians need to "take power into your own hands" and overthrow a government he dubbed "neo-Nazis," Politico reported."It seems that it will be easier for us to...

  • EU and U.K. freeze Putin and Lavrov's assets

    The European Union and United Kingdom have frozen the assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as part of a new tranche of sanctions punishing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.Why it matters: The moves reflect Moscow's new pariah status but are mostly symbolic, as it's unclear what assets Putin and Lavrov actually hold in the West after years of escalating sanctions against Russia.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Pu

  • It’s time to take off the masks, and those of us who do shouldn’t be chastised

    I’m am glad to see mask mandates end. It’s time to get on with normal life and that includes being able to freely breathe. (Letters to the Editor)

  • Russia-based ransomware group Conti issues warning to Kremlin foes

    A Russia-based cybercrime group, known for using ransomware to extort millions of dollars from U.S. and European companies, vowed on Friday to attack enemies of the Kremlin if they respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In a blog post, the Conti group said it was announcing its "full support" for the government of President Vladimir Putin. On Thursday, the Russian military invaded neighboring Ukraine from the north, east and south, in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

  • Russian President Putin announces further invasion of Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his intention to conduct a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Captions: Circumstances require firm and immediate actions from us. Donbas's People's Republics asked for help from Russia. In this regard, according to the article 51 part 7 of the United Nations charter, with the consent of the Russian Federation Council and in accordance with the ratified agreement on 22 February of this year on friendship and mutual aid with Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic, I decided to conduct a special military operation. Its goal is the protection of people who, during eight years, suffer from abuse and genocide from the Kyiv regime. We urge you to lay down arms immediately and go home. I will explain: all servicemen of the Ukrainian army who comply with this requirement, can freely leave the area of military actions and return to their families. Whoever would try to stop us and further create threats to our country, to our people, should know that Russia's response will be immediate and lead you to such consequences that you have never faced in your history. We are ready for any outcome. I am confident that loyal soldiers and officers of Russia's Armed Forces fulfill their duty professionally and courageously.

  • Pence: Biden's Russia sanctions 'don't go nearly far enough'

    Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday argued the Biden administration's sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine haven't gone "nearly far enough," urging the White House to target Russian energy exports and cut Moscow out of the international banking system."The fact that we have not yet imposed the level of punitive sanctions that would be required not just to stop Putin's advance but to get the Russians to ultimately withdraw from...

  • January 6 rioter who carried Nancy Pelosi’s podium fined and sentenced

    Floridian Adam Johnson shouted encouragement to rioters breaking down the doors to the House chamber Adam Johnson pictured carrying the lectern during the Capitol attack. Photograph: Win McNamee/Getty Images The Capitol rioter who was pictured carrying Nancy Pelosi’s lectern and bragged he had “broken the internet” in doing so has been sentenced to 75 days in prison and a $5,000 fine. Adam Johnson, 37 and from Florida, was photographed carrying the podium on 6 January 2021. He and other supporte

  • Priti Patel resists calls for UK to take in thousands fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

    Priti Patel is resisting calls for Britain to take in thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Vladimir Putin's invasion as officials warned that Ukraine was too large a country for the UK to do so alone.

  • Exclusive-Biden to nominate economist Shambaugh as U.S. Treasury's international chief

    U.S. President Joe Biden intends to nominate Jay Shambaugh, a George Washington University professor and former Obama administration economic adviser, as the U.S. Treasury's next undersecretary for international affairs, a White House official said on Friday. If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Shambaugh, an expert in international monetary, fiscal and exchange rate policy, will fill a long-vacant post as the Treasury's top diplomat, working to coordinate economic policy with international counterparts.

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy asks for meeting with Vladimir Putin

    Ukraine's president addresses Russian President Vladimir Putin: ‘Let’s sit down to put a stop to people dying’ says Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Captions: [Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine] I'd like to address the Russian President again. Fighting is going on the entire territory of Ukraine. Let's sit down for talks to put a stop to people dying. Europe has enough powers to stop this aggression. What we are waiting from European countries for is the cessation of visas for Russians, disconnection from SWIFT, full isolation of Russia, withdrawal of ambassadors, oil embargo, closure of the airspace. Today everything should be on the table, because it's about the threat to us, all of us, to the entire Europe. When bombs fall on Kyiv, it happens in Europe, not just in Ukraine. It's happening in Europe, not only in Ukraine. When missiles kill our people, it's the death of Europeans. I Demand greater security for Europe, greater protection for Ukraine as part of a democratic world.

  • IOC urges sports bodies to cancel events in Russia, Belarus

    The International Olympic Committee urged sports bodies Friday to cancel or move all events they plan to hold in Russia and Belarus, and stop using the countries' flags and national anthems. The request from the Olympic body came after UEFA moved the Champions League final from St. Petersburg to suburban Paris, and after the governing body of skiing and Formula One pulled upcoming races from Russia. Volleyball, shooting and hockey all have world championships scheduled to be held in Russia.

  • Letters to the Editor: Rankings cast unflattering light on Texas

    Austin American-Statesman Letters to the Editor: Feb. 25, 2022

  • Kansas City teacher was about to be fired for using N-word. He asks to retire instead

    The school board will decide Thursday night whether to accept the teacher’s request to retire, effective next week.

  • Rep. Womack: Biden could help reduce Europe's reliance on Russian oil

    As President Biden issued harsh new sanctions against Russia Thursday for its invasion of Ukraine, Rep. Steve Womack told Axios the administration didn't go far enough.Context: Because Europe relies on Russia for about 40% of its natural gas supplies, some NATO countries may be hesitant to cut the country out of SWIFT, a sort of central nervous system for international financial transactions.Biden should have said the U.S. would produce more oil and gas at home for export to the European market,

  • Orrville High teacher sent home amid allegations of improper contact with female students

    The teacher is working from home as the district and police investigate complaints by students of "unwanted physical contact."

  • A Ukrainian lawmaker broke down in tears and begged the world to 'save our people' from being 'murdered' by Russian forces

    "Dozens of people — maybe hundreds of people — might be murdered tonight," Member of Parliament Halyna Yanchenko said during a CBS News interview.

  • Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah Team Up for an 'Equalizer' Heist in First Look (Exclusive)

    An all-new episode airs Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. In the episode, 'Legacy,' McCall joins forces with Jessie Cook (Jada Pinkett Smith), a brilliant and unpredictable master thief, to recover a valuable painting stolen from a Black family during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

  • 'The Russian military is coming closer': What life is like in Ukraine as Russia invades

    USA TODAY Opinion brings you the stories of the people living through the conflict.

  • ‘I’m disgusted’: CPAC trolled with billboards by anti-Trump Republican group

    Campaign group is one of several trying to rally Republicans against the 45th president and his followers

  • Why a West Virginia court case could have an impact on Southern Miss and the Sun Belt

    Marshall University has taken legal action against Conference USA in West Virginia, and the implications of that decision reach all the way to USM, Old Dominion and others.