Letters to the Editor: Tucker Carlson, Fox News' vaccine conspiracy theorist and Putin apologist

Fox News host Tucker Carlson speaks in Esztergom, Hungary, last August. (Janos Kummer / Getty Images)

To the editor: Last year, Tucker Carlson was confronted in a Montana fishing store by a patron who said, "Dude, you are the worst human being known to mankind. I want you to know that." ("Tucker Carlson shills for Putin while his colleagues are killed in Ukraine," Opinion, March 18)

The confrontation was about the damage Carlson had done with his disinformation campaign against vaccines.

But now, things get more serious. Carlson has gone lower and deeper by becoming a propaganda tool for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Fox News is dangerously irresponsible. They are facilitating a war criminal and helping to undermine the United States.

William Goldman, Palos Verdes Estates

To the editor: Jackie Calmes' suggestion that Fox News should fire Carlson over his support for Putin should be looked at from another prospective.

The simple answer for those of us who believe in free speech and might disagree with what what Carlson has to say is to change the channel. In this case, Fox News would not have Carlson on the air if he didn't produce good ratings. What does this say about his views?

Another choice people have is to contact sponsors of Carlson's program and the leaders of Fox News. Have we forgotten that the former president praised Russia and its leader often, and Fox News promoted him?

Edward A. Sussman, Fountain Valley

To the editor: After our spies spilled the beans about Putin's plan to set up a Russian puppet government in Ukraine, it made me begin to wonder if that is what Putin wants for the United States.

Our puppet-in-chief would be former President Trump, and his circle of oligarchs and enablers would include Carlson, Steve Bannon, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and all of his cronies who are continuing to support Putin and his evil invasion of Ukraine.

Everyone who values our freedom needs to become proactive and work to preserve our precious democracy.

Mary Carlson, Mission Viejo

