Letters to the editor for Tuesday, Dec. 14: Iran's explosive development and the loss of political titans

An explosive development

Regarding "Iran nuclear deal talks resume in Vienna," R-G article, Nov. 30: The reporter wrote: " … Iran now enriches … uranium up to 60% purity — a short step from weapons-grade levels of 90%."

How short? Shorter than "60%" would suggest.

Uranium enrichment consists of removing the uranium isotope, U-238, from a sample of naturally occurring uranium, resulting in a reduced sample size but containing a higher percentage of the fissile isotope, U-235.

For enrichment to 90% nuclear bomb-grade uranium, Iran must remove 99.92% of all the original U-238. For its 60% enrichment Iran is removing 99.52% of the U-238. Subtraction of the 99.52% from 99.92% reveals that Iran need only remove an additional 0.40% (less than half of 1%) of the original U-238 to achieve bomb-grade uranium. That is a very "short step."

Once Iran's gas centrifuges succeed in producing roughly 66 pounds of the 60% enriched uranium, further centrifugation will then produce enough 90% uranium for one nuclear bomb.

Iran's next step will be to remove the bomb-grade uranium hexafluoride gas from the centrifuges. Then, the gas will be chemically "reduced" to uranium metal to be shaped into the major components of a nuclear bomb.

Leo W. Quirk, Corvallis

Governed by political drawfs

Making molehills out of mountains could be the metaphor for an early 21st century American political tragedy.

Missing are political giants such as the late republican Bob Dole and Democrat Daniel Moynihan, who served nearly three decades together in the late 20th century, and who bravely crossed the aisle to forge political compromises in the best interests of America’s citizenry.

However, today our politics suffers from political enmity, making the Dole-Moynihan example feel as though it happened centuries ago. Instead of benefiting from the compromise of giants, today we find ourselves being governed by political dwarfs, who spend a majority of their time fetching special-interest campaign donations and celebrating their successes in obstructing whatever the opposing party represents. Even when facing a common enemy, we’re seemingly incapable of joining together to agree on a united strategy for fighting a deadly pandemic.

Governing has been replaced by politicians play-acting for their base, not totally unlike watching gladiators perform in an ancient Roman coliseum. The main difference in this case is we the audience are the ones whose best interests and lives are being sacrificed.

Bob Hoitt, Springfield

