Letters to the editor for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

I am constantly seeing stories about young people who are defacing property, committing arson, destroying murals. I think that these children who are caught should be sentenced to at least 1,000 hours of community service. They clearly don't have enough to do, so judges should make sure they are too busy to commit crimes.

Jean Richtfort, North Fort Myers

Make this election about gun regulations

Thoughts and prayers. How's that working for us? Enough already! It's way past time for sensible gun regulations. How many thousands of gun killings do we need to make this a serious issue? The U.S. has more guns than people and more gun murders than any country on Earth. A correlation? I think so. Funny how the Republicans can regulate women's bodies but not guns. Why do we allow the gun manufacturers and their lobbyists to set gun policy for the country? The reason is $$$. The gun lobbyists buy politicians with political contributions. It's time for the people to take control and VOTE against every politician who takes contributions from the gun lobby, regardless of party. Come on folks, we can do this. Vote them out of office! Start with Rubio and DeSantis this November. This election should be a one-Issue election: Gun regulations.

From a responsible gun owner.

Patrick Kroll, Fort Myers

Voters can no longer ignore this

Help me to understand how an 18-year-old male in Texas or a 21-year-old male in Florida can walk into a store and purchase two AR-15 automatic weapons of high-capacity military grade and a bulletproof vest? I imagine the sales person saying, “If you open a charge today you will receive extra ammunition with that purchase. Would you like your bulletproof vest in navy blue or gray? How about joining our rewards program which provides extra benefits with a lifelong guarantee.” Help me understand why the salesperson behind the counter doesn’t suspect something is wrong and doesn’t alert the manager or the authorities if there is some suspicion the manager will do nothing.

We as voters cannot ignore this any longer. Please check to see if you are registered to vote.

Sharon LaMarra, Bonita Springs

NRA sponsorship

I get the red MAGA hats, why not a banner "The NRA sponsors U.S. Republican senators"

Dan Foley, Naples

Deliberately missing the point

Nothing is going to change because the Second Amendment and the NRA are cultural pillars of the far right movement that has the upper hand right now, despite the fact that a majority of Americans don’t want the anti-gun control, anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ, anti-immigrant agenda they are determined to force down the public throat.

Republicans will move heaven and earth to protect the invented rights of tadpole-sized fetuses in female wombs but do nothing to protect our schoolchildren. We’ve heard their spiel many times: The solution to gun violence is more good guys with guns to take out the bad guys with guns. How’d that work out in Uvalde? Arming teachers? This is the worst idea I have ever heard; it is embarrassing to live in a country where this proposal might be taken seriously.

I am sick to death of listening to the refrain: “Well, universal background checks would not have prevented this shooting, or that one. An assault weapons ban would not have prevented this shooting, or that one.” Talk about deliberately missing the point! We need to trade in our Wild West gun culture for a system of responsible gun ownership appropriate to a civilized society that understands there’s no such thing as an absolute right and prioritizes innocent lives over a willful misreading of a sentence in our Constitution by a corrupt lobbyist group.

Ray Clasen, North Fort Myers

Choose leaders who put our safety first

The new Republican Party is so far removed from mainstream Americans it is mind boggling! Cancun Cruz and the former disgraced president stood in front of the NRA convention and continued to repeat the right wing extremists’ lie that Democrats are “coming for your guns.” Nothing could be further from the truth. The Democratic Party and most of America simply do not want weapons of war, including high-capacity magazines, in the hands of citizens who are not members of our armed forces or police. Has anyone wondered why DNA was used to match the murdered children of Texas to their parents? It’s because these weapons of war were never designed for hunting or target practice; they were designed to kill human beings. The incredible firepower of these weapons of war will shred anything in their path and render human remains unidentifiable, that’s why! There is absolutely no reason on Earth that ordinary citizens of the United States need to own these killing machines. Nobody is coming after the hunting rifles or handguns some people believe they need for home protection. To believe otherwise is to buy into the lies that the NRA and extremists have been promoting since the assault rifle ban expired. The only way to begin to address these mass shootings is to elect politicians with common sense and to once again ban weapons of war and large capacity magazines that are used in these weapons. The majority of Americans believe that an AR15 and magazines larger than 10 rounds do not belong in the hands of everyday citizens. It’s up to us, this November, to choose leaders who put our safety ahead of the extremists who cry wolf by spouting the lie that your guns are going to be taken away!

Jim Propert, Fort Myers

Progressives at fault for violence

Right on cue, progressives run to their righteousness and moral outrage that firearms are the single problem in these killing events. Their one-trick pony solution is for votes not results. Fine. Raise the age limit for fire arm purchases. But if we are truthful with ourselves, we know that won’t solve the problem. Angry young men will continue to proliferate in our society. Progressives simply cannot see that it is the breakdown in society's fabric, fomented exclusively by the left, that is the cause of these horrors. Liberal left coast software engineers and movie companies produce hyper-realistic, violent games and videos, delivered courtesy of smartphones and game boxes not managed by parents, often in single parent homes. The lack of structure in a family, in school, and in society, and the lack of education on morals and discipline and accountability, at home, in school and in our legal system, are why these tragedies continue to occur. And they happen everyday with violent aggression and inner city murders regardless of how. It is not the firearms that are the problem. It’s progressives unwilling to consider the full spectrum of actions we need to take to stop the violence in our society.

Lawrence Hughes, Fort Myers

Trump protected; why not kids?

Guns are banned wherever Trump gives a speech. Why? He doesn’t want to get shot.

Our kids don’t want to get shot. Give them at least the same protection we give to this ex-president who openly supports the assault weapons that kill them.

Pretend our kids are as important as Trump. Ban guns where kids are. Use the same measures to make sure no guns are in their vicinity as we do for Trump. Metal detectors, limited access, security patrols, secure entry points -- whatever we do to keep him safe we can do for helpless children.

Children were dialing 911 for help as they were being slaughtered. Pretend that was Trump -- desperate, helpless, and abandoned. Feel the same outrage. Demand change.

Rita D. Smith, Fort Myers

Second Amendment misinterpreted

Domestic violence terrorism is protected by a misinterpretation of the Second Amendment to the Constitution written over two hundred years ago when only a one-bullet musket existed, not a weapon that can kill multiple people in a few minutes. They could never have conceived of this situation.

It's often said by speakers that people want to take away the guns of law-abiding citizens but that misrepresents the truth. No one wants to remove handguns for self protection or hunting rifles for fair game during the season. I personally like ducks to look at and eat in moderation or deer venison but just not killed to extinction.

We have Homeland Security to protect us against foreign violence terrorism after 911. But where is the protection against domestic violence terrorism that we are experiencing now in our schools, churches, movie theaters, shopping malls and grocery stores?

Children were massacred in schools and no laws passed to protect them. What is wrong here?

The only solution is for us to change the people who represent us in the Congress by our votes. Until then I fear nothing will change.

Alice Mack, Fort Myers

Family weapon can fall into wrong hands

Prior to and after the massacres at Columbine, Sandy Hook, Parkland and Uvalde the NRA has emphatically stated that the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. So let's put a million more guns into the hands of the good guys. Gun dealers would love this solution.

However can someone please tell me how that is going to solve the problem. How do the good guys know when the bad guys are going to strike? They simply don't. They haven't in the past and they surely won't in the future. The only thing this accomplishes is putting a million more lethal weapons where the bad guys have access. Remember the guns used in Columbine and Sandy Hook were family-owned that because of negligence ended up in the wrong hands.

Two possible deterrents out of many that I envision, and have been discussed ad-nauseum, are much stricter background checks and a ban on military-style assault weapons. Are these weapons necessary to defend yourself or to hunt deer? No. Their only purpose is to kill as many people as possible in the shortest amount of time as was done in Las Vegas and Florida.

Yet the GOP leadership won't even allow these topics to be brought up for a vote. What are they afraid of? I'll tell you what. They know they would lose millions of dollars in campaign financing that they get from the NRA to help them get re-elected. Scott and Rubio are only two of many that come to mind.

Gerald Curcuru, Fort Myers

