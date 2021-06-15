Letters to the Editor: Unvaccinated and unmasked — what to do about these people?

Metro rail riders wear masks on June 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: One of the concerning things that your article on the decision people will have to make on whether to continue wearing masks did not mention is what is to be done about those who are unvaccinated and go out unmasked?

I know unvaccinated people who even now eat indoors at restaurants, get facials and do other "normal" activities. Without a universal mandate, they will never wear a mask unless they sense they will be caught because they are unvaccinated.

Even being fully vaccinated, I find this behavior unnerving and bullying. It is demoralizing that lying and cheating seem to win the day, when working toward a common goal for the benefit of all is somehow an antiquated idea.

Kimra Bendle, Venice

To the editor: There are more factors involved in personal decisions about mask wearing than comfort, health conditions, personal risk, showing the effectiveness of vaccines and making others feel at ease.

Some of us who are vaccinated want to eradicate the disease as quickly as possible, and more masking means faster eradication. Once vaccinated people take off their masks, unvaccinated people are sure to follow.

As L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer noted, we are "definitely not" at herd immunity yet. Are we in this together or not?

Plus there are appearances. I don't want to go around without a mask, looking like one of former President Trump's anti-mask followers.

Scott Peer, Glendale

