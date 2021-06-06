Letters to the editor: USS Oklahoma, infrastructure costs, immigration reform, mask mandate

USS Oklahoma remains

I just read your article regarding the effort coming to a close to identify remains from the USS Oklahoma from Dec, 7, 1941.

At Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery here in St. Louis, it is the tradition of the local Boy Scouts to decorate the graves in the cemetery with American flags for Memorial Day. Our Boy Scout Troop 776 participated in this tradition and we were also straightening flags in another section from a storm the night before. One of the cemetery workers came by and asked if we knew the significance of the section we were working.

He came over and showed us the grave of Navy Fireman 1st Class Charles R. Ogle, 20, of Mountain View, Missouri. The worker explained that he was part of the effort to identify remains of personnel on the USS Oklahoma. On the front of the tombstone was the engraving USS Oklahoma, Dec, 7, 1941. This truly hit all of us, especially being the Memorial Day weekend, and for us to honor him with the American flag. My son, who is a Life Scout, looked Mr. Ogle up and saw the additional information on him and the announcement of his burial service. The worker also added that he was part of the burial crew for Mr. Ogle.

I know the impact that seeing this man having his proper burial at Jefferson Barracks had, so I know the feeling that you share in being able to return a sailor to Idaho.

Thank you for your article and especially to the members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency for this terrific work.

Kent J. Glovanovitz, St. Louis, Missouri

Immigration reform

At the Corpus Christi House, our mission is to offer hospitality and refuge to everyone in need. There are many reasons a person can find themselves homeless. For some, it’s addiction or illness. For others, it’s soaring housing prices or loss of their job.

The situation is similar when it comes to the immigrants we meet. Some came to this country fleeing war, famine, or natural disasters. Many just wanted a better life for their kids in a country where children are protected. Our faith calls us to find a place for everyone, including immigrants.

I believe these men and women deserve our help. Most of us cannot even fathom their hardships. It’s our duty as Christians to welcome them with an open heart. And it’s Congress’ duty to find a way to ensure these people don’t have to live in fear or without the dignity everyone in our country deserves.

We need our leaders of faith, including U.S. Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, to encourage their colleagues to pass compassionate immigration reform efforts, like the Dream Act, that would protect vulnerable immigrants who want to work and make a better life for their families. It’s the right thing to do.

Marc Schlegel-Preheim, Boise

Infrastructure costs

To those who live in Boise, you are already aware of the inversion that we can have during weather changes.

We now have an even larger issue based on the increase in people moving or wanting to move to Boise, Meridian or other areas in the Treasure Valley. We also are continually burdened with infrastructure costs as someone sells their land and moves on. It is about time for a building moratorium. The infrastructure costs should be solely on the shoulders of property owners and developers. Boise pollution/air and water quality also need to be addressed with solutions, not excuses. Get things right before they cannot be reversed.

We are all tired of the term, “in order to be transparent.” If you have to tell people you are being “transparent,” you are not.

David Behunin, Boise

To mask or not to mask

Why in the world does the Shakespeare Festival require face masks in July 2021? By this time anyone of any age can have been vaccinated. When would masks not be required? When every citizen, regardless of age has been marched to the nearest clinic and forcibly vaccinated? Then, would the Festival require proof of vaccination before entrance? Who wants to sit for two hours wearing a mask for no good reason?

Bob Butler, Eagle