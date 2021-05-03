Letters to the Editor: Vitriolic opposition to ethnic studies in O.C. is frighteningly ignorant

Students outside Los Alamitos High School on Oct. 5, 2020. Parents and others in that district are pushing back against the proposed ethnic studies curriculum. (Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: I was extremely concerned by the article on the vitriolic pushback to ethnic studies in some Orange County school districts.

There is nothing "hateful" about learning the history and contributions of Asian, Black, Latino, Native American and other underrepresented communities, and it was disappointing to see a board member from my own school district refer to the curriculum as nothing more than "left-wing political ideology."

This isn't about politics. This is about creating a shared understanding of different people's experiences in the U.S., which would benefit all students.

Shani Murray, Placentia

..

To the editor: State Board of Education President Linda Darling-Hammond says it is "not the point or goal of critical race theory" to create division among groups.

Whether critical race theory does or does not create division can be determined empirically. That's quite easily done. I certainly want such outcomes known before instituting a curriculum, especially when there are already sharp divisions over it.

I'm alarmed that this outcome is not already known. I, and I'm sure others, benefit greatly in forming opinions from knowing the results of empirical studies rather than having hoped-for goals.

Allan Rohlfs, Sierra Madre

..

To the editor: After reading about the ignorance of some in the Los Alamitos Unified School District community, I am appalled but sadly not surprised.

As an alumna of Los Alamitos High School, I can attest to the value, and dare I say, necessity of curriculum exploring critical race theory being offered to students and staff alike. For anyone who objects to such material, I would suggest they expose themselves to such valuable content.

They might start with Peggy McIntosh's classic, "White Privilege: Unpacking the Invisible Knapsack."

Megan Layton Martinez, Seal Beach

..

To the editor: Opponents of ethnic studies believe the curriculum "teaches children that America is based on white supremacy and that white people are racists, even if they don't know it."

Well, they finally got the message, and because the truth hurts, they are raging against it.

Momentum is not on their side, or so it seems. If history is truly written by the victors, maybe the "meek" (the Bible's word for the unheard) actually are inheriting the earth. Right on.

Michael Hynes, Northridge

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.