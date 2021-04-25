Letters to the Editor: A wealth tax only for billionaires? You might have to pay too

·2 min read
Elon Musk
Elon Musk built a fortune of about $180 billion while living in California. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

To the editor: Tax season is in full swing, so now there is a proposal to tax "extreme wealth" in California. The top 1% of earners here already pay about 50% of all income taxes, but the fairness warriors are demanding more. ("California should pass a small tax on big wealth," Opinion, April 22)

In their op-ed article, David Gamage, Emmanuel Saez and Darien Shanske write about billionaires, but their tax would hit wealth over $50 million. Peripatetic billionaires are the bait, but the real goal is to hit the merely rich by Los Angeles standards. The $50-million threshold will not hold long, nor will the 1% rate on wealth above it.

My assets are not stocks and bonds, and God knows they aren't cash, so I actually have no idea what they are worth. How much time and money will I have to spend each year proving that I don't owe a wealth tax on the merely rich?

Larry Tucker, Newport Beach

..

To the editor: Taxing extreme wealth is a fine idea, but here's another one — do away with Proposition 13.

In 1978, the ballot initiative was promoted as an assist to seniors. In reality it was a way to help corporations with valuable properties as well as homeowners with expensive properties.

Now there's a new generation of seniors. I am one of them, and I pay more than $6,000 per year for a 1,600-square-foot condo that I bought 33 years ago.

It's time to equalize property taxes, which would benefit residents whose payments today are excessive, especially when compared to those who pay next to nothing for very valuable properties they bought many years ago.

This would help our state.

Lynne Shapiro, Marina Del Rey

..

To the editor: Surely, we can find a way to make the tax system more equitable without creating a whole new category of taxes. I have little doubt that a "small tax on big wealth" today will be a larger tax on smaller wealth down the road.

We already pay income tax, sales tax and property tax. Adjust those if need be, but let's not introduce yet another significant conduit through which our money will flow to the government.

Peter Marston, Glendale

..

To the editor: If billionaires held their wealth in real estate instead of stock, they would pay an annual wealth tax collected as real estate property taxes.

So, treat stock like real estate. Register it, assess it, and tax it yearly.

Funding our societal needs based on the magnitude of wealth rather than the form, or the asset class it is held in, seems more equitable.

Donald Pechet, Los Angeles

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Saturday Night Live' taps Elon Musk to host. No kidding

    Elon Musk, the temperamental CEO of Tesla and SpaceX chief designer, will host 'Saturday Night Live' on May 8, with Miley Cyrus as musical guest.

  • Germany's Scholz criticises Greens chancellor candidate over inexperience

    Germany's Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday the opposition Greens candidate for chancellor, Annalena Baerbock, lacked political experience and said he was better placed to lead Europe's largest economy after a Sept. 26 election. The Greens said last week Baerbock would run to become chancellor, the first time the left-leaning ecologist party has sought the top job in its 40-year history. Support for the Greens has surged in the past year to within a few points of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives.

  • Letters to the Editor: We already have 'carbon vacuums.' They're called trees

    Humanity is in deep trouble if it is seriously considering building machines that scrub carbon dioxide from the air, when with less effort we could just save trees.

  • Florida's Democratic Party is having an identity crisis: 2020 losses were the culmination of strategic missteps, cultural blindness, and internal divides

    For decades the Party has been losing its footing. After a shellacking in 2020, operatives are struggling to understand how they can fix the party.

  • 7 Great ETFs to Buy to Ride Out Rough Seas

    In the current climate, it’s not easy to decide where to park your capital. Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) is trading at historic highs. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks continue to make waves. And a day does not go by when we don’t see another SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) stock enter the fray. Amongst all this, what’s the safest way to play the market? Well, that would have to be exchange-traded funds (ETFs). You may be asking yourself why you should invest in ETFs. One can easily just pick up every stock out there that has been doing well. As a cost-effective way of managing a broadly diversified portfolio, owning ETFs versus stocks has several advantages. They provide superior tax efficiency, lower risk and greater trading flexibility than actively managed funds.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips 7 Retail Stocks With E-commerce Locked In So, without further ado, let’s look at seven ETFs that will shield you during a bear market: Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) WisdomTree US LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) ETFs to Buy: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Source: Shutterstock Sometimes, even investing in ETFs can be challenging. If you are confused, it’s always better to go with a conventional approach. And you cannot get more traditional than VOO, which is benchmarked against the S&P 500 index of primarily U.S. blue-chip stocks. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is for those investors who do not want any surprises. The ETF offers a simple approach to invest in “the market” that won’t cause you any sleepless nights. The usual heavy hitters like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) are well represented in the portfolio. It’s no surprise since tech stocks make up more than a quarter of VOO’s holdings. However, it is also invested in more traditional fare like Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX). ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) Source: Spyro the Dragon / Shutterstock.com From a largely passive investment to one that is full of risk and excitement. Cathie Wood had an excellent 2020. Five of her innovation-themed funds became the 25 best-performing equity ETFs of the year. If VOO is the safest way to play, ARKK is for those that can stomach a bit of risk and excitement. As Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of ARK Invest, Wood is focused on investing in four disruptive industries: genomics, industrial innovation, next-gen internet and financial technology. Total assets under management are north of $20 billion. Holdings include electric vehicle giant Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), online payments processor Square (NYSE:SQ), streaming-device maker Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) and genetic-testing expert Invitae (NYSE:NVTA), to give you an indication of the diversification of the portfolio. 7 Great Retirement Stocks for Gen Z However, the company is focusing on innovative companies. Hence, expect more volatility from this one. Although, with an experienced executive such as Wood at the helm, ARKK is a fascinating investment. ETFs to Buy: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN) Source: Shutterstock The zig-zag nature of this list continues with the next entry. As its name suggests, DLN invests in large-cap companies with a history of strong, stable payments. Some of the notable names in its holdings include Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and healthcare icon Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). More of a defensive play, DLN is tempting for those looking to maximize current returns from the equity portion of their portfolios rather than focusing on a market capitalization weighting. Unfortunately, that makes it tilt toward sectors that have historically had high payouts. iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com Continuing the dividend theme, HDV allows you to invest in high-yield dividend stocks. Much like DLN, holdings comprise companies that offer consistent dividend payments and have a stable profit history. Since the index does not invest in companies with a low payout ratio, some volatile yet exciting picks are not in its portfolio. Additionally, this index gives you access to 75 dividend-paying domestic stocks screened for financial health. 7 A-Rated Retirement Stocks to Buy The total one-year return stands at 38.14%, and the trailing-12-month yield is 3.73%. ETFs to Buy: Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) Source: Shutterstock Invesco QQQ tracks the Nasdaq-100 index, making it similar to VOO, yet different. The S&P 500 returned an impressive 16% in 2020. Notwithstanding, the Nasdaq-100 index returned 45% during the same period. You can credit that to the Nasdaq stock exchange being more concentrated, because the total number of stocks in the Nasdaq-100 is much smaller than the S&P 500. Thus, due to fewer names and those names doing exceedingly well, QQQ is another safe way to play the market for stable returns. Top holdings include Apple, Microsoft, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Tesla. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Our next entry on this list of ETFs is all about growth potential. Some investors may not like VOO or QQQ index funds’ broad-based approach; for them, VUG will be more to their liking. It uses sophisticated screening methods to ensure only the companies displaying consistent top-line and bottom-line growth are included in its holdings. 7 Hot Entertainment Stocks Worthy of Your Attention The portfolio includes 250 stocks from a diversified array of industries, with names such as Apple, Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) representing a sizeable chunk of the fund’s holdings. ETFs to Buy: Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) Source: Shutterstock At first glance, Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund may seem like an unusual pick. Vaccines are rolling out, but we are not back to full throttle as of yet. Still, if analyst projections are anything to go by, industrial stocks should start whirring again very soon. While industrials might be a hard cyclical sector to read, if you are bullish on the U.S. economic recovery, this fund is a must-have for your portfolio. Considering the nature of the fund, you will only find the top 73 industrial stocks on the S&P 500 in this portfolio. The fund is market-cap weighted. Consequently, the large caps command the biggest weights. Some of the fund’s top holdings include Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), Union Pacific Corporation, Boeing (NYSE:BA) and General Electric (NYSE:GE). On the date of publication, Faizan Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Faizan Farooque is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Faizan has several years of experience in analyzing the stock market and was a former data journalist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His passion is to help the average investor make more informed decisions regarding their portfolio. Faizan does not directly own the securities mentioned above. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post 7 Great ETFs to Buy to Ride Out Rough Seas appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Letters to the Editor: The Supreme Court's life without parole ruling is painfully ironic

    Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote a decision that effectively denies many juvenile offenders a second chance. That is sadly ironic.

  • Editorial: What Judge Carter's order to shelter skid row homeless people got right — and wrong

    Judge Carter was right to say skid row residents should be urgently sheltered or housed, but most everything else he got wrong.

  • Heavy rains worsen growing environmental problem in Europe

    Rounds of heavy rainfall plagued the Balkan Peninsula in southeastern Europe during the end of December and into January, bringing to light a growing environmental problem in countries hopeful to one day join the European Union. As is typical after storms from the Mediterranean Sea sweep across Serbia, Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, the rivers swelled with rainwater which pulls in waste from illegal and overfilled landfills located near the banks. Along the Drina River in Bosnia and Herzegovina, a floating barrier was built to keep the waste from floating farther down the river and slowing down the hydropower plants. According to Euronews, a second barrier was built to collect any trash that makes it past the first. Trucks and machines are stationed at power plants along the Drina River and across the region during heavy rain events to remove the trash that breaks past these floating barriers and collects at the hydropower dams. This was the case after the bouts of heavy rainfall during late December and January. A thick layer of trash accumulated on the Potpeć Lake in Serbia, with plastics, rusty metal scraps, tree trunks and reportedly a coffin littering the water, The Associated Press (AP) said. Sarajevo, the capital city of Bosnia and Herzegovina, received 8.26 inches (219 mm) of rain in December and 6.60 inches (168 mm) of rain in January. Normal rainfall amounts are 2.69 inches (68 mm) in December and 1.62 inches (41 mm) in January. In Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, rainfall in December reached 1.61 inches (41 mm) and 4.27 inches (108 mm) in January. Normal rainfall amounts for each month are 1.82 inches (46 mm) and 1.72 inches (44 mm), respectively. Even when it isn't raining, piles of burning trash can be seen from the roads and plastic bags cling to tree branches. The buildup of this waste issue has been decades in the making with officials blaming it on neglect and a lack of efficient waste-management policies in Serbia and Bosnia, according to the AP. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP Many of the countries in the Balkan Peninsula are still recovering from a series and wars and crises that destabilized the region in the 1990s. As the countries try to build economies that lag far behind the rest of Europe, environmental issues are not considered the top priority. The burning of this excess trash also adds to the hazardous levels of air pollution many cities in the Balkans face. Environmentalists in the region warn that many landfills are leaking toxic materials into rivers due to poor management, which threatens ecosystems, wildlife and the health of the surrounding communities. The Drina River and one of its tributaries, the Lim River, are two major rivers in the Balkans, and trash flows were reported in each during the start of the year. During the summer months, adventures and rafters flock to these emerald-colored rivers to enjoy the winding waterways and seemingly pristine nature. Edita Slatina said she used to visit the Lim River with her parents on the weekend as a child, now she says it pains her to take her son there. "We need a solution as soon as possible," she told Euronews, adding that she would like for him to be able to go the Lim River to swim and catch fish with his grandfather. "I would like this place to be memorable for my son also." Jugoslav Jovanovic, from Serbia's state-run Srbijavode company that is in charge of the country's water system, stated that focusing on clearing the trash from the dams year after year, which only ends up back in the landfills, is not a real solution. "We must find common ground and solve this by joining forces," he stated in an interview with the AP. Authorities from Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia, have held meetings to discuss the ongoing issue, but as of early 2021, little progress has been made. Finding a way to efficiently manage the waste in Serbia and Bosnia is just one hurdle the countries face in an effort to join the European Union. The first step for a country to join the European Union is to meet the key criteria for accession, which includes stable institutions that guarantee democracy, the rule of law, human rights and a functioning market economy that can cope with competition and market forces in the European Union. Additional conditions, mainly relating to regional cooperation and good neighborly relations, were added for the countries in the Western Balkans. According to Emerging Europe, accession negotiations are underway for Serbia and Montenegro, and Albania and North Macedonia were recognized as official candidates in 2020. However, Bosnia and Herzegovina is considered a "potential candidate," with many changes required based on the complicated structure of the country's government. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Denver GOP leader files controversial homeless ballot initiative

    Denver GOP chairman Garrett Flicker filed a ballot initiative Thursday that would cap the number of city-sanctioned campsites for people experiencing homelessness to four or fewer on public land.Residents also could sue the city for failing to remove illegal campsites within 72 hours of a complaint.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they’re saying: "What we really seek to do is to stop the unsanctioned camping ... and reinforce the urban camping ban," Flicker told Alayna.Details: The plan would work in conjunction with Denver’s sanctioned homeless camps initiative — a program that has relied on private property owners to grant outdoor space and faced resistance from neighbors nearly every step of the way. Flicker suggested the four managed campsites on public property be funded with cash from the new homeless relief tax voters passed in November, estimated to generate $40 million annually. Each campsite would be required to provide "running water, restroom facilities, and lighting," the ballot initiative reads.The other side: The measure would be "extremely punitive" to the unhoused community, said Cathy Alderman, head of public policy at the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. "Until we have more sheltering and housing resources available, we shouldn’t find ways to penalize people because they are experiencing homelessness," she told Axios. The measure also failed to guarantee the camps would be set up or serviced adequately, she said. Context: An ordinance banned urban camping citywide in 2012, but it hasn't stopped makeshift tent cities from appearing along sidewalks and street corners throughout the city. Opponents argue sweeping away encampments destroys the belongings of those most vulnerable, violates their rights and causes trauma. Supporters — including Mayor Michael Hancock’s administration — say deteriorating conditions at campsites threaten public health and safety.The big picture: Hancock’s legal team appealed a January order by a federal judge requiring city officials to give a week’s notice before clearing out any homeless encampments.The Hancock administration is working to divert 911 calls related to homelessness from police and reroute them toward a "compassion or civilian corps" — though police will maintain a presence during sweeps, Axios first reported in February. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Emanuel goes 8 2/3 in relief in MLB debut, Astros bop Angels

    Kent Emanuel had just sat down in the bullpen and was preparing to enjoy a leisurely cup of coffee during the first inning on Saturday. After toiling in the minors for seven long seasons, the Houston Astros pitcher was thrown into his major league debut at a moment's notice. Emanuel worked 8 2/3 innings in relief, saving Houston's bullpen after Jake Odorizzi left early with an injury, and the Astros routed the Los Angeles Angels 16-2.

  • Will Biden raise your taxes? Arm yourself with one of these retirement accounts

    The way you save now can help keep your taxes low in your later years.

  • The Trump Organization's longtime CFO reportedly said he keeps his distance from the 'legal side' of its financial matters

    The 2015 deposition, in which Allen Weisselberg discussed leaving the legal side of money matters to others, hadn't previously been reported, said the Daily News.

  • Indonesia says 53 crew of lost sub are dead, wreckage found

    Indonesia’s military on Sunday officially said all 53 crew members from a submarine that sank and broke apart last week are dead, and that search teams had located the vessel's wreckage on the ocean floor. The grim announcement comes a day after Indonesia said the submarine was considered sunk, not merely missing, but did not explicitly say whether the crew was dead. Officials had also said the KRI Nanggala 402's oxygen supply would have run out early Saturday, three days after vessel went missing off the resort island of Bali.

  • Owner of Florida mansion calls police when wedding party turns up without booking

    ‘They keep harassing me, calling me. They say they’re having wedding here and it’s God’s message,’ property owner tells 911 dispatcher

  • Kim Kardashian West, whose father was Armenian-American, thanked Biden for formally recognizing the Armenian genocide

    In 2015, the reality TV star urged Barack Obama to recognize the Armenian genocide, but on Saturday, Biden became the first US president to do so.

  • An Oklahoma woman was charged with felony embezzlement for not returning a 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' VHS tape more than 20 years ago

    "I have never watched that show in my entire life, just not my cup of tea. Meanwhile, I'm a wanted felon for a VHS tape," Caron McBride told KOKH-TV.

  • Founder of company hired by Arizona GOP to conduct ballot audit promoted election fraud falsehoods

    ‘After auditing adjudicated ballots... you may discover Trump got 200k more votes than previously reported in Arizona’

  • Disney photographers capture truly cinematic photos of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket soaring past Disney World

    Disney photographers captured breathtaking photos of the SpaceX rocket launch soaring above the Florida theme park on Friday morning.

  • Indonesia submarine search feared to have failed as oxygen runs out

    Attempts by Indonesia to rescue 53 crew seem in vain as their oxygen supply is thought to have run out.

  • Hunter-Reay credits aeroscreen for tire not hitting his head

    Ryan Hunter-Reay saw the scuff marks on the safety screen surrounding his cockpit and went to find video of the crash he'd just walked away from. It was then that Hunter-Reay learned the right front wheel of Josef Newgarden’s car went airborne over Hunter-Reay’s car on the first lap of IndyCar's season opening race and was deflected by the aeroscreen, a cockpit safety device introduced to the series last year. Hunter-Reay went to the IndyCar trailer where he found series President Jay Frye and patted him on the back for, essentially, pushing for the safety device that probably saved Hunter-Reay's life Sunday at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama.