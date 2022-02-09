Letters to the editor for Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Editorial cartoon

Don't overlook neighbors in need

The majority of people living in Collier County see their neighbors thriving. Their lawns and their fingernails are manicured. They’re playing bridge, golf, and pickleball. They’re celebrating Valentine’s Day over dinner in one of our many upscale restaurants.

But who loves the neighbor you don’t see?

We have neighbors who need shower chairs, ramps, air conditioners, clean mattresses, and a safe place to sleep. We have neighbors who need help with utility bills, groceries, prescriptions, transportation and daycare.

Approximately 41,200 of our neighbors live in poverty in Collier County, according to Deloitte’s Data USA. This could be anyone working in our stores, our restaurants, our hospitals, our schools, our yards. Many of them are young women, ages 25 to 34. The second largest demographic in need? Young boys, ages 6 to 11. And there is a hidden demographic -- a significant number of seniors who are struggling during these challenging times.

Whether you are a baby boy who could benefit from a Bumbo (a safe seat), or an 89-year old woman needing a wheelchair (another safe seat), The Collier Resource Center has helped hundreds of your neighbors. We want to assist hundreds more, with a goal to reach 1,000 people in 2022. We are here to love the neighbor you don’t see.

Kari Lefort, CEO, Collier Resource Center

Jude Richvale for Bonita Springs Utilities

I am a former chairman of the Bonita Springs Fire District Board of Commissioners and former candidate for the BSU board.

Bonita Springs made national news in 2017 during the Irma flooding and nothing much has been done about this to date.

I have reviewed Mr. Jude Richvale’s guest article “Multiple Wins in Bonita Water Plan," and I was astounded that the idea he proposes has never been considered to date by BSU or the city. Based on my reading his plan would be a great win for the city of Bonita. I endorse Jude Richvale, the plan author, for a position on the BSU board. He has been a selfless and honest fighter for the people of Bonita and his expertise would be a welcome addition to the BSU board. I hope many residents will agree and will vote for him.

I fully support the idea that we should create a temporary city board to study all water issues including flooding, pollution and reclaimed water. The board should have an initial term of three years since these issues will hopefully be fixed expeditiously. The board should consist of retired hydrologists, geologists, GIS experts, soil scientists and folks with communications experience. People with a combination of these skills would even be more valuable.

Edward Fitzgerald, Bonita Springs

Bills in Florida Legislature could save lives

More than 350,000 Americans suffer from cardiac arrest outside of a hospital each year leaving them in desperate need of CPR. The first call witnesses make should be to 911, but there is a chance that the dispatcher who answers that call won’t be able to offer CPR support. Survival rates drop significantly every minute that a person goes without intervention when suffering from cardiac arrest.

In the state of Florida, TeleCPR is not required training for 911 dispatchers. TeleCPR gives dispatchers the ability to walk callers through the step-by-step process giving witnesses to an emergency the tools they need to perform the lifesaving skill.

Changes to Florida law could make a major difference, saving lives at a minimal cost by ensuring that dispatchers are trained to offer CPR support. Supporting Florida House Bill 593 and Senate Bill 890 could save the lives of men and women all over the state of Florida every day by giving dispatchers the proper training and tools they need to make a difference.

Calling 911 is always a stressful and difficult task, but there would be comfort in knowing all dispatchers will have thorough training in helping the caller save a life. TeleCPR gives that knowledge to the men and women who are heroes on the other side of the phone every day.

Jon Kling, SWFL American Heart Association Board President, COO NCH Healthcare System

DeSantis fails to condemn Nazis

Just when you think Gov. DeSantis can’t do anything more outrageous, he manages to do just that.

DeSantis refused to speak out against a Nazi rally being held in Orlando claiming that those calling on him to denounce Nazis were trying to “use this as some type of political issue.” A spokesperson for the governor, Christina Pushaw, asked in a tweet she later deleted, whether the ralliers might have simply been in disguise. “Do we even know they’re Nazis?” she asked.

Anyone driving past the protesters holding swastikas and “Jews are behind it all” signs could quickly determine these were Nazis.

Even Republican Sen. Rick Scott, a staunch conservative, condemned the gathering. In a rare moment of political solidarity, Scott’s condemnation was joined by Rep. Val Demings who is seeking office to replace Sen. Marco Rubio.

Rather than use the opportunity of the rally to decry hatred and intolerance, DeSantis chose to pander to Nazi extremists and their sympathizers.

DeSantis is seeking re-election in November. Those of us who know what Nazis stand for will not forget his failure to denounce hate.

Bill Welsch, Punta Gorda

Biden reversed Trump's inhumane policies

A recent letter extolled the way Trump had handled his duties as president. What Trump did was to reduce us to third world policies so as to win the favor of his mentor, Russian President Putin. He treated the presidency as his personal piggy bank, demonized minorities and the disabled, and trashed the family of a Muslim-American soldier who sacrificed himself to a bomb to save his unit. His “solution” to our Southern border was to separate children, including infants, from their families and keep no records. Children slept on concrete floors. He used the Justice Department to go after Democrats, and yet again, he went after Hillary Clinton, who did not contest his election. Tired of Biden? No, dear reader, Biden is my hero because he reversed Trump's inhumane policies. Wake up. Trump is a psychopath.

Harriet Stanton-Leaffer, Matlacha

Callous reaction to man injured at zoo

Please tell me I am not the only one who is aghast at the reaction to the tiger incident at the Naples Zoo.

I cannot believe the lack of humanity from the public. I agree it’s terrible what happened to the tiger but, my God, a man nearly lost his arm and nearly died. He’s still in the hospital and will probably go bankrupt from civil lawsuits while the general public is raising money with Go Fund Me or whatever for the tiger. What in God's name can we do for the tiger? It’s dead. The man is still alive, still in the hospital and no one cares! What has happened to make us so cold and callous to others in need?

I get it, he made a bad decision. He broke the rules. A tiger had to be euthanized. I feel bad about that. Did he make a mistake? Yes. Does he deserve to be treated like this? No! He is a human being and people are mourning over a dead tiger and treating this man like he should go to prison for life.

What’s happened to us as people that we could treat someone like this?

My prayers are with this man and his family. I hope he recovers.

Beth Gualtieri, Naples

