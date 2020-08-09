Letters to the Editor: We're a third-world country if Trump can corrupt the Postal Service so easily

Postal carrier James Daniels loads mail in his truck at the San Clemente post office on May 15. (Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: I was incensed upon reading that the postmaster general appointed by President Trump is doing what he can to hold up the mail on which so many Americans rely. The corruption is transparent and disgusting.

America is becoming a third-world country when an institution as basic as U.S. Postal Service is vulnerable to Trump's whims.

We must stop this authoritarian. Unfortunately, the only way to accomplish this is by exercising our right to vote, which he is subverting at any cost.

Mary Schachner, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: I think the U.S. Postal Service does a great job. Unfortunately, a major Republican Party fundraiser, Louis DeJoy, was appointed to lead the agency as postmaster general. With cost-cutting policies being instituted, there may be post office closures and slower and less-reliable delivery service.

Shameful. Not everything arrives via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or e-mail. I might be old-fashioned, but I enjoy receiving an actual birthday card, a letter or a package via U.S. mail.

The Postal Service's letter carriers are hard-working individuals. They check on the elderly on their route, which is very important during a pandemic. They greet everyone, walk miles every day, delivering your mail day in and day out.

Give credit where credit is due.

Yolanda H. Lickson, Cypress

..

To the editor: Reading various articles about the Trump-appointed postmaster general slowing mail delivery, I was skeptical that this was actually happening. But my recent experience made me a believer.

Like many older Americans, I rely on the U.S. mail to deliver my prescriptions. On July 17, an order for an anti-inflammatory medication that I rely on was shipped to me, and the tracking told me it arrived in Los Angeles on July 19.

There, it sat, and sat and sat — for two weeks. The tracking information never changed.

Eventually I contacted the supplier to replace the shipment, but the day after I did that, I received notice from the U.S. Postal Service that the original shipment would be delivered that day.

Sally Wright, Los Angeles