Lakers players look gloomily from the bench as their teammates struggle against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. (Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: The Los Angeles Times, an enemy of the people, reported incorrectly that the Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA playoffs. We all know that this outcome can't be correct. A conspiracy is afoot.

An audit of the results and an investigation into the scorekeeper must be immediately conducted. The clock and the electronic scoreboard must be taken apart and inspected for Chinese components. The Suns' players must be recalled.

Be prepared to storm Staples Center. I'm not encouraging violence, but please dress in tactical gear and bring bear spray. The Lakers will stand ready to take their rightful place.

If Americans took the right to vote as seriously as the integrity behind athletics, the current attempts to suppress the vote by Republican legislators across the country would be ill-fated, and those who support it would be justifiably censured. Instead, we have a recall in California and successful rollbacks of voting rights across Republican-held states.

Fred Burgess, Camarillo

To the editor: President Biden has emphasized that our democracy thrives when citizens can vote. Why is democracy at risk when we just had arguably our most secure presidential election?

Since last November, some states have passed laws that will make it harder mainly for people of color to vote. Most egregiously, some legislatures want the right to overturn elections if they do not like the results.

In 2013, the U.S. Supreme Court effectively gutted the 1965 Voting Rights Act, eliminating the pre-clearance that some states needed to review voting changes. The John Lewis Voting Rights Act would bring back that requirement, and the For the People Act would fight voter restrictions by requiring automatic voter registration in federal elections, protecting against the purging of voters from the rolls, and eliminating barriers to mail-in ballots.

Our democracy is indeed in peril without reform.

Susan Perlson, Brea

