Letters to the Editor: Why are Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell afraid of a Jan. 6 commission?

·2 min read
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 14: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks with a gaggle or reporters after a news conference after the GOP Conference Chair election on Capitol Hill on Friday, May 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. House Republicans formally selected Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) Friday to replace Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY). (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) speaks with reporters at the U.S. Capitol on May 14. (Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: Flip and Flop, also known as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) previously signaled that they might support a bipartisan commission on the Jan. 6 insurrection. Now, they do not.

Still under the control of Donald Trump, they are evidently afraid of retribution by the former president and his base.

Republican lawmakers want to "move on" from Jan. 6, but the stain of that day will be in the history books forever. Are they afraid we will learn of their party members' culpability and possibly even collaboration with the insurrectionists?

Preservation of the GOP is the only goal of Republicans; protecting our democracy, not so much.

D.H. Sloan, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: The only reason I can think of why McCarthy and other Republicans are opposed to the Jan. 6 commission is that they believe Trump would be found to have engaged in some kind of conspiracy or worse.

If there was even a chance of public exoneration, the Republicans would be clamoring for a commission, if not demanding it. The fact that they are not tells you everything you need to know.

Once again the GOP had an opportunity to choose the truth over Trump, and again it utterly failed.

Terry Walker, Sylmar

..

To the editor: The Times Editorial Board rightly chides McCarthy for having "reverted to the apparently more comfortable role of Trump acolyte and apologist."

For years Republicans have complained about welfare recipients, who they say refuse to take personal responsibility and get a "free ride." Meanwhile, Trump has demonstrated from the time he took the oath of office that there are more ways to avoid personal responsibility than anyone ever imagined.

Nevertheless, McCarthy and other Republicans continue to stand by the president, doling out excuse after excuse and lie after lie.

That makes our former Republican president one of the biggest undeserving welfare recipients of all time.

Bernie Schaeffer, Goleta

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • House votes to form 9/11-style commission on Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    The bipartisan legislation passed the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives 252-175. Thirty-five Republicans voted in favor of the bill.

  • EXPLAINER: How Congress' Jan. 6 commission would work

    An independent commission to study the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection would be modeled after a similar panel that studied the 9/11 terrorist attacks and has long been hailed as a bipartisan success. Democrats and Republicans who support the idea are struggling to push a bill that would create the commission to the finish line. The House passed it easily, with 35 Republicans signing on.

  • Why Did Republicans Balk at a Jan. 6 Commission? Donald Trump

    It’s been quite a week already for Rep. John Katko. On Monday, he joined the Leadership team of his fellow House Republicans, replacing his colleague Elise Stefanik who got a major promotion. Less than 24 hours later, Katko found himself thrown under the bus by his new boss, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, for delivering a bipartisan deal to look into the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

  • Take a bow, Donald, then tell your wary followers to get the ‘TRUMP’ vaccine | Opinion

    Reports are now appearing almost daily about people rejecting COVID-19 vaccines. The failure of substantial segments of the population to get vaccinated threatens the herd immunity that the medical professionals regard as the best way to stop the spread of the virus.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz are more popular among GOP voters than Liz Cheney

    Controversy-laden Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) ranked more favorably with GOP voters than Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) in a survey following Cheney's ouster from her House leadership position last week, per Morning Consult. Only 15 percent of polled GOP voters held a favorable view of Cheney after her removal. On the other hand, 23 and 27 percent of GOP voters reported a favorable view of Gaetz and Greene, respectively, despite both battling serious controversies of their own — Gaetz for his potential violation of child sex trafficking laws, which he denies, and Greene for, among others, her "verbal assault" of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). Notably, Cheney's "favorability rating among Republicans matches the share who dislike Trump," Morning Consult writes. In a previous survey of registered voters, 43 percent of Republicans held an unfavorable view of Cheney before the ouster. That number rose to 53 percent following her removal. Among all surveyed voters, however, the Wyoming Republican's ratings — both favorable and unfavorable — remained rather consistent from before the ouster to after, Morning Consult reports, so it seems she's only lost ground among Republicans. Interestingly enough, Cheney's replacement, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), enjoyed a 12 percent increase in favorability among Republican voters after her appointment. Morning Consult polled 1,992 registered voters, including 652 GOP voters, from May 14-17 with a margin of error of 2 percentage points and 4 percentage points, respectively. Previously, it surveyed 1,994 registered voters from May 7-9, with a margin of error of 2 percentage points. See more results at Morning Consult. More stories from theweek.comAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee DaySan Francisco General Hospital has 0 COVID-19 patients for 1st time since March 2020What the left gets wrong about the Israel-Palestine conflict

  • Column: Michael Cohen gets to laugh last

    Let Liz Cheney and Michael Cohen, two former Trumpites who came out from under the former president's control, show a swath of abused Republicans the rewards of doing the right thing.

  • Democrats prepare for hardball as doubts linger over Jan. 6 commission: The Note

    Democrats celebrated Wednesday night's passage of a bill creating a Jan. 6 commission with words like "bipartisan" and "independent," and also with words like "chaos" and "incoherence" to note that a divided GOP again sided overwhelmingly with former President Donald Trump. The Senate math remains brutal, with the prospect of 10 GOP members voting with Democrats exceedingly slim so long as Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is opposed.

  • Trump fumes as New York inquiry now a criminal probe

    The New York attorney general's investigation of the Trump Organisation is "no longer purely civil".

  • Texas’s New Abortion Ban Is Unconstitutional. That’s Intentional

    On Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law a “heartbeat ban” that would prohibit providers from performing abortions once a fetal heartbeat was detected, which can occur as early as six weeks into a pregnancy — early enough that many people may not even know they’re pregnant yet — with no exception for rape or incest cases. This is one of the most extreme anti-abortion measures we’ve seen in the United States. According to The Guardian, 370 licensed attorneys and 200 physicians across Texas have condemned the legislation. “Our creator endowed us with the right to life and yet millions of children lose their right to life every year because of abortion,” Abbott said in a bill signing ceremony, which was broadcast to Facebook Live. He said that the Legislature “worked together on a bipartisan basis to pass a bill that I’m about to sign that ensures that the life of every unborn child who has a heartbeat will be saved from the ravages of abortion.” The measure, called Senate Bill 8, also allows any private citizen the ability to sue abortion providers and anyone who helps someone get an abortion — they don’t even have to have a connection with the patient. “That means the friend who drove the patient to the clinic, or the abortion fund that provided financial assistance to the patient [can be sued],” explains Elisabeth Smith, chief counsel of state policy at the Center for Reproductive Rights. “We are currently considering all legal options to prevent this draconian law from ever taking effect.” Smith calls the law outrageous, saying that it makes a mockery out of our legal system. “Texas is inviting anti-abortion protestors to police abortion clinics and harass providers, even though the state knows that these kind of bans are unconstitutional,” she tells Refinery29. “Anti-abortion activists will have the ability to sue doctors and clinic staff for providing abortion care. The goal of this law is to saddle doctors and clinics with so many lawsuits that they have no resources left to stay open.” Just yesterday, Abbott tweeted, “Texans, not the gov’t, should decide their best health practices” after prohibiting mask mandates in the name of bodily autonomy. Commenters were quick to call out the governor’s hypocritical actions. “In recognition of their right to bodily autonomy, Texas will not require the women it is forcing to give birth to wear a mask,” tweeted reporter Julia Carrie Wong. In recognition of their right to bodily autonomy, Texas will not require the women it is forcing to give birth to wear a mask.— Julia Carrie Wong (@juliacarriew) May 19, 2021 The right to an abortion in the United States is being jeopardized by these actions. This measure comes right at the heels of the Supreme Court agreeing to hearing a challenge to a Mississippi law that bans almost all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy — a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, which gives the Conservative-majority bench an opportunity to overturn the historic ruling that legalized abortion in the United States. Access to abortion care is already hard to get, and deeply inequitable. To directly combat the unconstitutional law, abortion activists are calling for supporters to donate to Texas abortion funds like Buckle Bunnies Fund. You can also head to the National Network Of Abortion Funds to see what other funds need your help. “It’s important to recognize these laws are part of a broader pattern that has seen over 500 abortion restrictions passed in state legislatures since January of this year, including 165 bans,” Rachel Fey, vice president of policy and strategic partnerships for Power To Decide, tells Refinery29. “Now states across the country are seeking to ban abortion care outright, and this Texas law is one more egregious example. Now more than ever, we need the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would safeguard against bans and restrictions like this.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Who's Afraid Of The Word "Abortion"?Why Are At-Home Abortion Pills So Hard To Get?The Roe V. Wade Movie Is As Bad As You’d Think

  • France on Northern Ireland protocol: flexibility, perhaps, but it stays

    DUBLIN (Reuters) -France said on Thursday that the European Union could not accept any unilateral move by Britain that threatened the integrity of the single market via the Irish border, calling it dangerous to question the Brexit deal’s Northern Ireland protocol. After the United Kingdom left the European Union's orbit at the end of last year, checks were introduced on some goods moving from mainland Britain to Northern Ireland, which has a land border with EU member Ireland.

  • Cleveland’s Kinder, Gentler Summer School: Camp, Academics Lure Kids to Class

    Don’t call it summer school. That has a stigma. It’s not really summer camp either, since math and English will be taught every day. The Cleveland Municipal School District’s “Summer Learning Experience,” an eight-week program launching next month, instead uses a strategy districts across the country are testing to help students rebound after a year […]

  • What a bridge on North Korea's secret border says about China's cold war with the West

    In the middle of a bridge soaring over the Yalu River in northeast China is a white line painted on the ground, flanked by surveillance cameras, traffic lights and a blue sign indicating the destination ahead: North Korea. For now, the crossing in the border city of Dandong remains quiet, though it’s poised to soon become busy with traffic. Workers began conducting safety inspections last week – preparations that suggest the long-delayed New Yalu River Bridge may soon open, allowing official trade to resume between China and North Korea, which closed its borders after the coronavirus outbreak emerged in Wuhan. It was one of the first countries in the world to do so, given concerns its public health system would buckle if mass disease spread. “We’ve been here for a few days already and will probably be here until early June,” an inspector told the Telegraph in mid-May. He is on a team of eight that will soon cross to the North Korean side to examine the bridge, though officials from both sides are still negotiating terms. China has reaffirmed its alliances with nations including North Korea and Russia after the US began pursuing more multilateral engagement. Under President Joe Biden, the US has ramped up efforts to court Asian allies, including Japan and South Korea, in efforts to bolster cooperation on the North Korean nuclear threat and China’s growing influence.

  • Randle, Harden the keys for a playoff run, or 2, in New York

    James Harden was the final piece to a Big Three. Julius Randle is an unquestioned No. 1. Randle is ready for the challenge, as the Knicks face Atlanta in their return to the postseason for the first time since 2013.

  • Rays manager Kevin Cash had the appropriate reaction to Joey Wendle’s HR off a position player

    That's how it should be done.

  • Martinez's go-ahead HR | FastCast

    J.D. Martinez crushes a go-ahead two-run homer, plus Albert Pujols belts his first Dodgers home run on this edition of FastCast

  • Kitchen of the Week: Bright and Open in 142 Square Feet (10 photos)

    Five doors and a badly placed window made this homeowner’s former kitchen feel confusing, dark and cut off from the main living areas of her Dutch Colonial home in Ann Arbor, Michigan. In search of a brighter, more functional and open space, she tapped Susan Amrhein of Rochman Design-Build. Amrhein...

  • Pandemic leads to dire delays in medical care

    Four in 10 Americans put off routine or emergency visits in the first half of 2020.

  • CVS Health offers clinical trial services

    The company said it would use analytics and local community connections to help individuals learn about clinical study opportunities that could be appropriate for them. The new business will also offer decentralized options for late-stage clinical trials and studies in real-world settings at CVS locations, at home or virtually, CVS said. Certain existing challenges with conducting clinical studies, such as low patient enrollment and inconvenient trial sites, show the need to improve the current model, particularly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Troyen Brennan, the chief medical officer of CVS Health.

  • Comedian Paul Mooney Dead at 79: Viola Davis, Ava DuVernay and More Pay Tribute

    After news emerged that comedian Paul Mooney died at the age of 79, stars took to social media to honor the late legend. As Viola Davis wrote, “So happy to have witnessed your genius live.”

  • Pierce Brosnan Shares Birthday Photo with Family and Friends Including Danny DeVito and His ‘Handsome Cranium’

    Pierce Brosnan celebrated his 68th birthday on Sunday