Letters to the Editor: Why recalling Gavin Newsom is nothing like impeaching Trump

A sign in a San Diego yard calls for the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom. (Karen Pearlman / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

To the editor: In an otherwise well-reasoned analysis of why a recall election is not a good idea, columnist Nicholas Goldberg likens the impeachment trials of the last president of the United States with the attempt to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom.

They are quite different. The impeachment trials were not entered into lightly and were only put into motion in response to the damaging and possibly illegal actions of the last president. The recall, on the other hand, is just one more attempt by Republicans to erase the result of a legal election and try to remove someone with whom they disagree from office.

Gerrymandering, voting against confirming the electoral college votes, making it harder to vote, claiming voter fraud despite no proof — these are all plays from the Republican handbook. If the GOP cannot win fair and square, it will try any underhanded trick to subvert the will of the people.

That is quite different than impeachment.

Bonnie Voland, Los Angeles

To the editor: With Newsom's COVID-19 response the prime driver of the recall effort, I evaluated how California is doing compared to other large states. I came up with some interesting results.

The population of California is about the same as the combined populations of Florida and New York. In addition, the total number of confirmed cases here is close to the combined cases of Florida and New York.

But that's where the similarities end. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in California is not even 70% of the combined total of deaths in Florida and New York.

It seems to me that our governor is doing something right.

Norman Brown, Woodland Hills

To the editor: To save money on elections for governor, if a Democrat is elected, a recall should be included on the ballot. The Republicans will do it anyway.

Edward Gilbert, Studio City

