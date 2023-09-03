Letters to the Editor: Worried about plastic trash? Don't be afraid of tap water

Recyclable plastic is compressed before being bundled at a plant in Wilmington in 2022. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: Your special climate change report contained articles on plastic, recycling, landfills, damage to our environment, damage to our health and much more. This is a huge and overwhelming problem.

I offer one small suggestion: Quit drinking bottled water.

Los Angeles tap water is safe and close to tasteless. If you’re still not sure, use an inexpensive filter. This would eliminate mounds of unnecessary plastic bottles.

A second aspect of this bewildering need for bottled water is the hundreds of fossil-fueled, loud trucks that prowl our neighborhoods delivering jugs of water to residents.

Remember, it is marketing campaigns that make us feel the need for bottled water, a need that doesn’t actually exist.

This one small adjustment to the way we live would make a sizable difference, and it is so very easy to do.

Kay Camphuis, Los Angeles

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.