Letters to the Editor: Yes, it's racism: Why police gave the Capitol rioters a pass

Trump supporters rally in Washington before violently storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

To the editor: The actions of the "red-blooded Americans" at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday stirred feelings deep in my soul that harkened back to a time of my ancestors. ("Four dead in D.C. riots as mob of Trump supporters stormed Capitol," Jan. 7)

As I watched the insurrectionists break down doors, rush past what little resistance law enforcement provided and storm the floors of Congress, I visualized lynch mobs snatching Black men and women from wherever they cowered, powerless to prevent the deadly fate that was near.

If the Capitol mob had been able to get their hands on one of their perceived enemies and drag them out to the angry throngs, who knows what their fate might have been.

Somehow, I'm not shocked. Maybe my DNA has conditioned me to scenes like this. Just maybe, a white person reading this will now have an idea of the real pain that many of their perceived enemies have felt for centuries.

Close your eyes and try.

Rod Lawrence, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Let there be no doubt about the riot in Washington inspired by President Trump. If these had been Black protestors storming the Capitol, they would have been shot on sight.

The time for two systems of justice is over. I can only pray the rioters are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and their incompetent leader is held responsible for his part in staining our democracy.

Valerie Okorocha, Pasadena

..

To the editor: A public investigation is necessary into the federal and local police response to the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Far-right mobs smashed windows and doors, stormed the Capitol under a traitorous, terrorist Confederate flag, and broke into the Senate chamber. The images of police officers calmly standing by as crowds enter — including one of an officer posing for a selfie with an insurrectionist — cannot go without investigation and penalty.

This is in stark contrast to the law enforcement reaction to Black Lives Matter, social justice and anti-war protesters, who have been beaten, shot, tear gassed and improperly arrested by police.

Story continues

Giving a pass to white supremacists who storm the nation's Capitol cannot stand. Law enforcement must be held accountable.

Bob Lentz, Sylmar

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.