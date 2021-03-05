Letters to the Editor: If New Yorkers think Andrew Cuomo is a creep, let them vote him out

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ALBANY, NY - MARCH 02: A billboard urging New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign is seen near downtown on March 2, 2021 in Albany, New York. The governor is facing calls to resign after three women have come forward accusing him of unwanted advances. (Photo by Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images)
A billboard in Albany, N.Y., urges New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign. (Getty Images)

To the editor: I agree with Robin Abcarian. In my opinion, all sexual harassment is offensive and inappropriate, but not all sexual harassment warrants a man's resignation. ("New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is definitely icky. But should he resign?" Opinion, March 3)

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is accused of questioning an employee's sex life and asking a woman if he could kiss her. Just to put this in perspective, our former president wasn't asked to resign after alleged non-consensual kissing or groping of at least 25 women. He is also accused of raping a woman in a department store dressing room.

So, I think the governor should be reprimanded and, as Abcarian noted, voted out of office if his constituents so choose.

We are making progress on reducing the blatant disrespect that women have endured for centuries, but I think each case needs to be considered individually.

Kendall Wolf, Encino

..

To the editor: Whatever the outcome for Cuomo, it doesn't really matter. These caveman attitudes toward women need to be a relic of the past and should be left there once and for all.

I found it interesting that there hasn't been much mention of the fact that he is a father to three grown daughters. I doubt he would want them subjected to any kind of harassment or attention that he calls harmless flirting, and he should know better.

Being treated like this is demeaning, it's uncomfortable, and it's enough already.

Frances Terrell Lippman, Sherman Oaks

..

To the editor: I am a part of the original women's liberation movement that paved the way for opportunities for women today. Growing up in Brooklyn, we often heard men make the kind of remarks that Cuomo is accused of making.

You know what we did? We would tell off the men who talked like this.

According to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, "harassment is illegal when it is so frequent or severe that it creates a hostile or offensive work environment or when it results in an adverse employment decision (such as the victim being fired or demoted)." That illegality does not fit Cuomo.

I'm glad he isn't going to resign. He has been a tough governor for the people of New York.

Finally, to the media: Stop reporting this like Cuomo is some kind of sexual lothario. He's from an Italian family that teases, jokes and hugs. Let's get on with our lives and stop with this tabloid mentality.

Reparata Mazzola, Temple City

..

To the editor: Most women and some men (and especially we of a "certain age") have encountered a lot of the sort of "ickiness" being attributed to Cuomo. In too many cases, we have had to deal with much that goes far beyond icky into the realm of dangerous and life-shattering.

Then again, most of us also have faced behavior that isn't incredibly terrible or even icky but perhaps just very strange.

Cuomo's case points to society's need to start deciding just how much ickiness we are willing to accept. If we make all icky or strange beings resign but let dangerous people remain working stars, we clearly have issues that go beyond icky.

As is now said in many quarters, clearer boundaries need to be established. The fact that more of us are willing to talk about these differences shows that we could be (maybe) headed toward finding more just solutions.

Mary Stanik, Tucson, Ariz.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Cuomo to stay in office amid harassment claims

    Besieged by sexual harassment allegations, a somber New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he will not resign and again apologized, saying he "learned an important lesson" about his own behavior around women. (March 3)

  • U.K. Artist Call Me Loop Shares New Acoustic Version of ‘Rosé’

    Singer-songwriter delivers laid-back tune with self-shot music video

  • Capitol Police ask National Guard to stay for two more months: defense official

    The Capitol Police have asked the Pentagon to extend the National Guard's mission to protect the U.S. Capitol for an additional two months, a defense official told Reuters on Thursday. National Guard troops were dispatched to the Capitol grounds after the Jan. 6 attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump, and tall fencing has been erected to extend the security perimeter. There are currently about 5,200 National Guard troops around the building.

  • Andrew Cuomo was riding high during COVID. Now he's facing scandal of his own making.

    Here's why nursing home deaths became a scandal in New York and now Cuomo faces calls to resign in the wake of sexual harassment allegations.

  • Reporter faces trial in case seen as attack on press rights

    An Iowa journalist faces trial Monday on charges stemming from her coverage of a protest against racial injustice, a case that prosecutors have pursued despite international condemnation from free press advocates who say she was just doing her job. The case of Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri, who was pepper sprayed and arrested while reporting on a clash between protesters and police, will highlight an aggressive response by Iowa authorities against those who organized and attended protests that erupted last summer and occasionally turned violent. Sahouri and her former boyfriend are charged with failure to disperse and interference with official acts, misdemeanors that could bring fines and up to 30 days in jail.

  • World no closer to answer on COVID origins despite WHO probe: expert

    Despite a high-profile visit to China by a team of international experts in January, the world is no closer to knowing the origins of COVID-19, according to one of the authors of an open letter calling for a new investigation into the pandemic. "At this point we are no further advanced than we were a year ago," said Nikolai Petrovsky, an expert in vaccines at Flinders University in Adelaide, Australia, and one of 26 global experts who signed the open letter, published on Thursday. In January, a team of scientists picked by the World Health Organization (WHO) visited hospitals and research institutes in Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the coronavirus was identified, in search of clues about the origins of COVID-19.

  • Meghan Markle slams royal family for 'perpetuating falsehoods' in Oprah interview

    Meghan Markle is calling out Buckingham Palace for allegedly spreading "falsehoods" about her and Prince Harry in the latest clip from their highly-anticipated Oprah Winfrey interview. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will open up in an interview with Winfrey airing on Sunday after they stepped back as senior members of the Royal Family last year, and in a new clip from the discussion, Meghan accuses Buckingham Palace of playing an "active role" in spreading lies about them. "I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there's an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us," Meghan said. "And if that comes at the risk of losing things, there's a lot that's been lost already." "The firm" is a term used to describe the royal family, CNN notes. Days before this interview, Buckingham Palace announced it would investigate a report from the Times of London on allegations that Meghan bullied staffers, saying it's "clearly very concerned about" these allegations in what The Washington Post described as a "highly unusual" statement. A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex blasted the report as a "calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation," adding that the allegations coming out shortly before the interview with Winfrey was scheduled to air is "no coincidence." Asked by CNN about the newly-released clip, Buckingham Palace said it had "no comment." “There’s a lot that’s been lost already.” CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special this Sunday at 8/7c. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/iKFjiVP3IH — CBS (@CBS) March 4, 2021 More stories from theweek.comWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chilling7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceWhat Republicans talk about when they talk about the 'working class'

  • Garcelle Beauvais Jokes She Needs Therapy After Filming ‘RHOBH’ Season 11 (Exclusive)

    Garcelle Beauvais chats with ET’s Nischelle Turner about ‘Coming 2 America,’ debuting March 5 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The 54-year-old actress teases her sophomore season of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ and says that Erika Jayne ‘goes there’ when discussing her divorce from estranged husband Tom Girardi and the soon-to-be former couple's ongoing legal battles. Beauvais calls her co-host position on ‘The Real’ her ‘dream come true job,’ and opens up about how much loves being on a panel with all women of color. The sequel to ‘Coming to America’ is arriving over 30 years later, and Beauvais jokes about her non-speaking role from the original classic comedy!

  • Invasive species found in common aquarium plants could ‘wreak havoc,’ officials say

    Here’s what to do if you have one.

  • Daisy Ridley Gives James a French Lesson

    James Corden catches up with Daisy Ridley, who has used her quarantine to learn a bit of French and compete in the "The Great British Bake Off" tent. And James asks Daisy about what "Star Wars" memorabilia she's held on to before the "Chaos Walking" star dishes on what it's like to hang with co-stars Tom Holland and Nick Jonas outside the set.

  • Congressional delegation heads to Alabama amid growing support for Amazon workers

    A group of U.S. lawmakers will visit an Amazon.com Inc facility in Alabama on Friday, lending their support to a growing push to unionize workers at the e-commerce firm. The Congressional delegation includes U.S. Representatives Andy Levin, Jamaal Bowman, Cori Bush, Terri Sewell, and Nikema Williams. Workers at the Amazon fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama, are voting on whether to become the first Amazon employees to join a union.

  • Allegations against Cuomo become headache for Democrats from Albany to Washington

    The governor’s weakened standing as a result of the recent accusations by three women has emboldened many of Cuomo’s frequent intra-party critics, many of whom have chaffed under his decadelong death-grip on state politics and are keen to cast him aside.

  • Michigan reporter blocked from getting nursing home COVID data

    Pulitzer Prize winner Charlie LeDuff discusses lawsuit to uncover state nursing home deaths on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'

  • Takeaways: What hearings have revealed about Jan. 6 failures

    Many questions remain unanswered about the failure to prevent the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Officials who were in charge of protecting the Capitol, and the people inside it, have pointed fingers at each other in testimony to the House and Senate.

  • Jhené Aiko on her music, sexuality and feeling "wild and free"

    "Chilombo" received three Grammy nominations: Album of the Year, Best Progressive R&B Album and Best R&B Performance

  • Report: Cuomo aides rewrote report to mask number of nursing home deaths

    Last July, when top aides to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) learned that a report written by state health officials included the number of nursing home residents who died in the coronavirus pandemic, they intervened and rewrote the document, removing the data, The New York Times reports. At the time, the death toll was more than 9,000 — a number that had not been made public, the Times reports. Earlier this year, after New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report saying the state seriously undercounted the number of nursing home COVID-19 deaths, Cuomo released the complete data. He said the number was kept under wraps over fears the Trump administration may have used it to launch a politically-motivated investigation into how New York handled the pandemic in nursing homes. After reviewing documents and interviewing six people with direct knowledge of the matter, the Times found that Cuomo and his senior aides began concealing the number of deaths well before federal authorities started asking for the data. The report written by state health officials put the death toll at 50 percent higher than the number the Cuomo administration was publicly citing, the Times reports. Cuomo aides began pushing to simplify the number, the Times says, and that's when health officials became concerned that it would no longer be an accurate scientific report. The death toll remained in the report even after one of Cuomo's top aides edited it, but was removed after two other aides became aware of its inclusion, the Times reports. None of the aides who were working on the edits had any experience in public health. Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chilling7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceWhat Republicans talk about when they talk about the 'working class'

  • Kayleigh McEnany on undergoing double mastectomy, possible political run

    Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany opens up on her health issues and future career path on 'The Faulkner Focus.'

  • Biden Is Shutting Out Wall Street. Investors May Be in for a Surprise.

    For the first time in decades, a presidential administration has no big names from Wall Street. Markets will feel the absence.

  • LA teachers union slams California schools plan as 'propagating structural racism'

    The new plan "reverts to deeply flawed ideas" in Newsom's December reopening proposal, the union president said, by using financial incentives to get schools open.

  • Judge in Derek Chauvin Trial Says Only One of George Floyd’s Family Members Can Be in Court; Other Stories Come Out About Cop’s Use of Force

    The presiding judge in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis cop captured on video kneeling on George Floyd’s neck until he died last year, has ruled that only one of the victim’s family members can attend the trial proceedings.